Strike Authorization Vote Scheduled For 15,000 Minnesota Nurses
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - The leaders of the union representing the 15,000 Minnesota nurses who went on strike in September are preparing for another possible work stoppage. The Minnesota Nurses Association today announced that a strike authorization vote will be held on November 30. If approved by a...
Look! Minnesota Is In the Top Ten LEAST Obese States!
Minnesota is in the top ten for LEAST overweight states. Yes, it's true. Surprising, but true. Who Says Minnesota Is One of the Top Ten Least Overweight States?. What...you want to argue about it? Let's take the win and go grab some tots. Just kidding, the information comes from WalletHub....
Minnesota’s Flu Season is Off to a Roaring Start
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - Minnesota's influenza season is off to an early and very rough start. For a second straight week, the Minnesota Department of Health is reporting a spike in influenza-related hospitalizations and school outbreaks. The number of people hospitalized after becoming ill from influenza doubled over the past week from 120 to 243. As was the case a week ago, the vast majority of the hospitalizations were in the Twin Cities area, which accounted for 84% of the total. There were only 12 influenza-related hospitalizations in southeastern Minnesota.
Minnesota Sees Uptick in New Jobs, Unemployment Rate
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News)- New job numbers out from the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) indicate the state saw an increase in new hires as well as slight uptick in the state’s unemployment rate. A DEED news release says Minnesota gained 17,400 jobs in October,...
Wait, What? Minnesota Now Only Third-Best In The Nation
While we're still near the top of the list, Minnesota is no longer tops in the country in one timely category. Living here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes, we're used to a fairly high standard of living, right? Minnesota is routinely ranked near or at the top of many national lists and categories when it comes to our schools, healthcare, communities, and many other aspects of life.
Minnesotans React To A Pig On The Loose, Roaming Around A City
An unaccompanied pig went viral in Minnesota as it was seen roaming around the city and no one knew who the pig belongs to. A lot of crazy things and random things happen in the Land of 10,000 Lakes. Like people stealing large bells from cemeteries and churches, or a famous actress and singer being randomly spotted in Duluth. I swear there's always something happening in Minnesota.
Amazing and Easy Winter Tip for Dog Owners in Minnesota
Winter temperatures have hit the midwest and we are already seeing snow on the ground. If you own a dog and live in states like Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin and your dog goes out on a leash to use the bathroom, finding the leash in that frozen precipitation can be bone-chilling. If you have a leash for your dog, try this little trick to avoid frozen fingers.
9 Tips to Help Avoid Deer-Car Collisions in Minnesota, IL, and WI
One thing that thousands of people in Minnesota, Iowa, Illinois, and Wisconsin have in common is this - we have hit a deer while driving somewhere in the midwest. In fact, about 1.5 million deer-car accidents happen every year so if you haven't already had one of those happen to you, there is a good chance that it will at some point. To help avoid that horrific crash, check out the tips below.
Minnesota Lawmakers Likely to Find State Budget Surplus Has Grown
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A monthly update from the state continues to suggest the Democrats now control the Minnesota Legislature could find themselves next year facing a budget surplus significantly larger than the more than $9 billion surplus that was predicted back in March. The latest revenue review...
Pink Will be the First Woman to Ever do This in Minnesota
I couldn't believe it when I saw that Pink will be the first woman to do this in Minnesota. I was surprised! In case you don't know, Pink is going on tour next year and one of her stops is in Minnesota. While she's on that tour is when she'll make history.
Sun Country Adds 15 New Travel Destinations from MSP
If you've got the travel itch, start planning a trip to one of these 15 new destinations that Minnesota-based Sun Country will start offering soon! These new flights will be taking off from MSP starting next year. I love going on vacation and getting the chance to disconnect from everything...
Rural Minnesota Man Sentenced For Murdering Father, Torching Home
Le Center, MN (KROC-AM News) - A south-central Minnesota man has been sentenced to more than 25 years in prison for the murder of his father. 27-year-old Hardy Wills-Traxler earlier entered a guilty plea to a second-degree murder charge connected to the death of 64-year-old Bruce Traxler in late January of last year. In exchange for the guilty plea, prosecutors in LeSueur County dismissed an arson charge.
Why this Southeast Minnesota Town is Called the ‘Miami of Minnesota’
Earlier this week I wrote about an Airbnb in southeast Minnesota (I'll add the photos of the place at the bottom of this post) when I came across something really strange. The host of this Airbnb said in the listing that the town it's in is considered the 'Miami of Minnesota'. What the heck? I had never heard that before. So I had to do some digging.
Another Slick Morning Commute In Southeast Minnesota
Undated (KROC-AM News)- Morning commuters are dealing with a third straight morning of slippery roads. The National Weather Service says the majority of roads in the region are either partially covered or fully covered with snow and ice. MnDOT’s 511 website shows plows are out clearing and treating major roads throughout the region.
Minnesota Woman Indicted For Multi-Million Dollar Fraud Scheme
Minneapolis (KROC-AM News) - A federal grand jury has returned an indictment against a Minneapolis woman for orchestrating a multi-million dollar accounts receivable factoring fraud scheme and a PPP loan fraud scheme. Prosecutors said that 52-year-old Khemwattie Singh was the chief executive officer of Global Medical Services, a Minnesota-based healthcare...
Statewide DFL Candidates Sweep Olmsted County
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- DFL candidates for statewide office won all of their races in Tuesday’s election. Gov. Tim Walz, Attorney General Keith Ellison, Secretary of State Steve Simon and State Auditor Julie Blaha also got more votes than their GOP challengers in Olmsted County. The unofficial vote totals are available on the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website:
What Is The Most Reliable Car In Minnesota For 2022?
The results are in, and there's a new 'Most Reliable Car' in Minnesota this year. Seeing as the price of automobiles has increased over 10 percent here in 2022 compared to 2021, when we plunk down our hard-earned money on a new vehicle, most of us here in the Land of 10,000 Lakes want to get the most bang for our buck, right?
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Leading Prison Run Drug Ring
A Minnesota man is headed to federal prison for running a drug trafficking operation while he was in state prison. US Attorney Andrew Luger says 39-year-old Robert Maloney Junior has been given a 262-month prison sentence for his conviction on a charge of conspiring to distribute methamphetamine. During his trial earlier this year, federal prosecutors presented evidence showing the St. Cloud man coordinated with dollars outside of prison to distribute and sell methamphetamine.
Be Careful – New Carjacking Scam in Minnesota More Common
We have had new snow falling in the last day. Things tend to get a bit slippery when that happens and along with that comes some possible fender benders. Yes, most of them (if they happen) are probably legit fender benders. But there is a new scam going on in the metro area. This could move to more of outer Minnesota as well.
Rochester Area Crash Among Dozens of Injury Crashes Statewide
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - Slick conditions created by today's snowfall contributed to hundreds of traffic crashes in Minnesota. As of late this morning, the Minnesota State Patrol had received reports of 322 crashes. 25 of those crashes resulted in injuries, but there were no serious injuries or fatalities reported. There were another 67 reports of vehicle spin-outs or vehicles off the road, and three reports of jackknifed semi-trucks.
