Ormat Slumps on Public Offering of 3.75M Shares

Shares of recovered energy power company Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) are slumping in the pre-market session today after the pricing of an upsized underwritten secondary offering of 3.75 million shares at $90 apiece. The offer is on behalf of ORIX Corporation and Ormat will not receive any proceeds from this sale....
Here’s Why Bath & Body Works (NASDAQ:BBWI) Stock Soared 22% Yesterday

Bath & Body Works stock jumped more than 22% yesterday, driven by Q3 results beating top and bottom-line estimates and a higher full-year 2022 outlook. Shares of Bath & Body Works Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) shot up more than 22% in yesterday’s extended trading hours, thanks to its better-than-expected Q3 results and strong forward guidance. The company is upbeat about its cost-saving measures and the “robust gifting assortment” it has in store for the upcoming holiday season.
Advance Auto (NYSE:AAP) Stock Plunges on Q3 Miss, Guidance Cut

Advance Auto Parts stock plummeted as investors were unhappy with the company’s third-quarter results lagging estimates, and lower earnings outlook for the full-year 2022. Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) shares lost more than 11% in Tuesday’s extended trading hours on disappointing third-quarter results and a weak full-year earnings forecast. Q3 performance was hit by increased penetration of lower-priced in-house brands. AAP stock is down more than 20% year-to-date.
3 Dow Dividend Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

The Dow Jones Industrial Average is finally having its time in the sun. Although it is down 9.7% year to date, that is far better than the Nasdaq Composite (down 32.5%) and the S&P 500 (down 20.1% ) over the same period. If the Dow does end up outperforming the Nasdaq Composite for the full-year 2022, it will be the first time since 2016.
Stock Market Plunge: Why I'm Loading Up on These 2 Stocks

Home Depot remains the largest home improvement retailer in the world and can survive the anticipated housing market slowdown. British American Tobacco is shifting toward a noncombustible product future. The two stocks each appear to be solid values at this time. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may...
Stocks are still in a bear market after the post-CPI rally, but the market will keep pushing higher through the start of 2023, says Guggenheim investment chief Scott Minerd

The surge in US stocks set off by the October inflation report should serve as a springboard for further gains, Guggenheim's chief investment officer Scott Minerd said, adding that the underinvested should step into the market. "I do think we're going to continue to rally into the beginning of the...
The 3 Best ETFs for a Late-Year Market Rally

If you’re ready for a risk-on ending to a roller-coaster year in the markets, specific stocks are fine, but cost-conscious traders can consider an allocation in these three low-fee ETFs in hopes of great Q4 returns. Can you hear the sleigh bells ringing? It looks like a “Santa Claus”...
Catch These 3 Cheap Stocks Before Their Ex-Dividend Dates

Investors looking for dividend-paying stocks could consider investing in the following three companies before they hit their ex-dividend dates. What’s more? Each of these stocks is trading near its 52-week low, offering an opportunity to purchase them at a discount and capitalize on their high yield. P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN)
Lulu’s Fashion Lounge Plummets on Big Q3 Miss

Shares of women’s clothing and accessories provider Lulu’s Fashion Lounge (NASDAQ:LVLU) are plummeting today after the company’s third-quarter numbers failed to beat estimates. While a top line of $105.28 million displayed a marginal contraction, EPS of $0.02 came in well short of the Street’s expectations by $0.07....
U.S. Stocks Slip as Target Stumbles, Weighs on Retailers

"By Damian J. Troise and Alex VeigaStocks fell on Wall Street in afternoon trading Wednesday as investors reviewed a dismal financial report from Target and a broader update on the retail sector from the government.The S&P 500 fell 0.7% as of 2:41 p.m. Eastern, with technology companies, retailers and energy stocks among the biggest weights on the index. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 18 points, or 0.1%, to 33,613 and the Nasdaq fell 1.3%.Retailers weighed heavily on the market. Target slumped 13% after cutting its forecasts for the holiday season following a surprisingly big drop in its third-quarter profits. Auto parts...
2 Value Stocks You Can Buy Right Now With Less Than $100

EBay is generating strong cash flow by prioritizing its core use cases, and it's returning cash to shareholders in spades. Lovesac is undeniably cheap right now because investors fear a slowdown with its business. But this wouldn't be devastating for the company even if it happens. You’re reading a free...
Azenta Soars on Q4 Beat; Instates $1.5B Stock Buyback

Shares of life sciences solutions provider Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA) are soaring in the pre-market session today on the back of the company’s fourth-quarter showing. Revenue rose marginally by 0.8% year-over-year to $138 million, surpassing estimates by about $4.3 million. EPS at $0.16 too, comfortably cruised past expectations by $0.09. Importantly,...

