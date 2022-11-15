Read full article on original website
Upcoming events in Southern Ilinois
Annual 33rd Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner at the Herrin Civic Center, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or drive thru. Meals are free. For delivery to your home, call Herrin City Clerk, by November 23 at 618-942-3175. Volunteer to be a delivery driver, call Jane Gillespie at 618-925-0082. Chairs for the event are Ryan and Melissa Tanner Farley, Kent Ingersoll and Gillespie. Cheers and thanks to scores of volunteers who prepare, the meal, cook the turkeys, serve and deliver meals to home bound; then turn around and clean up. It is a true community service. Mayor Ed Quaglia began the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner during his first tenure as Herrin Mayor in the 1980's. The City of Herrin has a huge volunteer family for events throughout the year.
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host discussion with Champaign mayor
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen is the next guest in the virtual Meet the Mayor series hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. Feinen, will join John Shaw, institute director, for a virtual discussion at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. They...
Sun, Nov. 20 at 5:30pm – Scholastic Hi-Q: Carterville vs. Trico
Scholastic Hi-Q is the game show where knowledge rules! Tune in this week to see Carterville and Trico go head-to-head in this battle of the brains. Keep up with which teams are advancing to the next round with the Scholastic Hi-Q 2022-2023 season bracket. Tune in Sun, Nov. 20 at...
SIU student team advances to national business competition, after besting top schools in regionals
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Southern Illinois University Carbondale business student team is heading for a national competition on business solutions, after taking top honors in the regional round where the Salukis bested two of the nation’s top finishers from the past two years. Making the feat even more remarkable is the fact that this is the first time SIU has participated in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Case Competition, which gives students a realistic business challenge and asks them to present solutions that address business and tax implications.
SIU addressing students’ needs during holidays and all year
CARBONDALE, Ill. — As the holiday season approaches, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering students numerous options for dining, lodging and other support, both during the holidays when usual options aren’t available as well as throughout the year in conjunction with the university’s new Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need (HEROES) program.
SIU’s Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive on Nov. 29 will benefit students
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A special event to benefit Southern Illinois University Carbondale students – the Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive – returns in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The collection effort is set for 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 29. Food insecurity is...
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
Wil Clark named SIU’s chief information officer
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Wil Clark, who has served as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s chief information officer on an interim basis since December 2021, has been named to the permanent position, effective, November 4. Clark came to SIU as the technology services director within the Office of Information Technology...
The Williamson County Courthouse will take part in the National Adoption Day celebration on Friday
18 children in foster care will have their adoptions finalized Friday at the Williamson County Courthouse in Marion, joining 10 youth in care at a similar event at the Richard J. Daley Center in Chicago and families at more than 400 courthouses across the country to celebrate National Adoption Day.
'On the right track to making a difference,' Lincoln High School historical foundation meets with potential benefactors
PADUCAH — “On the right track to making a difference,” is how Lincoln High School Historical Foundation President J. W. Cleary described the outcome of Thursday's meeting with potential benefactors. As Local 6 reported in October, the foundation has plans for a new community center on the...
Thu, Nov. 17 at 7:30pm – Eye on Education: Digital Humanities Lab/Anna Toomey
A podcasting class is giving new opportunities to students at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. And that’s just the beginning. We’ll talk about the Digital Humanities Lab where students can preserve stories as well. We’re thrilled to welcome the lab’s founder and director Pinckney Benedict. We’ll also talk with Anna Toomey of the SIU Alumni Association who shares an important part of our region's history.
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
Homeless Jesus sculpture unveiled in Cape Girardeau
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - A new sculpture is designed to raise homelessness awareness in the Southeast Missouri area. That’s the hope of the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri as they unveiled a 7-foot “Homeless Jesus” statue in front of their building along S. Sprigg Street in Cape Girardeau on Wednesday, November 16.
Murphysboro Saupe’s
Erna Leonora Roth has a special birthday today. She was born on November 16, 1897, so if she was still alive today, she would have to blow out 125 candles on her cake. Erna was the daughter of Martin and Marie (Rudert) Roth. As near as I can tell, Erna was their only child. She was baptized at Concordia Lutheran Church in Frohna. An image of her baptism record is pictured below. It is a strange record. It is the last one on the bottom of a page and does not have much information. It gives no birth date and no baptism date. Nor does it list Erna’s sponsors like other records on the page. I have include the baptism record above Erna’s to display a more typical record for that congregation’s books. Erna’s record is highlighted.
Carbondale firefighters rescue alpacas from stalled elevator
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - A southern Illinois fire department recently helped with an unusual rescue. According to the Carbondale Fire Department, they rescued alpacas from a stalled elevator on Thursday, November 17. They said the “victims” were from Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch in Makanda, Ill. “Called 911 and...
Thanksgiving events in the Local 6 area
Turkey Trot 5K/10K run: Hosted by the West Kentucky Fellowship of Christian Athletes and Edward jones, this race begins at 7:30 a.m. on Nov. 24. Registration is from 6 to 7:15 in the Farmers' Market parking lot on the corner of 2nd and Monroe streets. Click here for more information.
A new contract agreement will avert a teacher strike in Carbondale District 95
A day after members with the Carbondale Education Association who teach in the elementary district could've gone on strike, the Board of Education has announced a deal has been reached on a new contract. Board of Education President Catherine Field told us last week the issues being negotiated involved retirement...
Farm Family of the Year announced
FARM FAMILY OF THE YEAR–The McCormick Family of Ellis Grove was named the Farm Family of the Year by the Randolph County Association for Home and Community Education (HCE) during the annual meeting of the HCE. Pictured are: Paul, Shirley, Stacy, Jared and Jack McCormick. During a recent meeting...
The U.S. States Attorney’s Office in southern Illinois honors law enforcement
A southern Illinois community is receiving one of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards from the U.S. Attorney of Southern Illinois. The Centralia Police Department and the Centralia Safe Streets Working Group received a group award for their investigation which led the successful prosecution of Chris Jamison, a prolific shooter and member of a well-known street gang in Centralia.
