Trapper, wolf trapper and hunter education classes coming up in Southeast Idaho

Idaho’s Best & Worst Ranked Elementary, Middle & High Schools
We are nearly halfway through the school year. Parents and teachers how do you think your schools are performing? A website called greatschools.org is an independent non-profit organization that uses metrics from schools to give a "well-rounded picture" of how effectively each school serves its students. They mostly rank based on: Student Progress Rating or Academic Progress Rating, College Readiness Rating (high schools only), Equity Rating (designed to measure how well a school serves the academic development of disadvantaged student groups), and Test Score Rating.
Idaho Department of Fish and Game Discontinues Mountain Lion Hunting Route Access Program on Craig Mountain WMA
WAHA - The Idaho Department of Fish and Game is discontinuing its trial mountain lion hunting route access program on the Craig Mountain Wildlife Management Area. The routes were opened during the 2021-2022 season with the goal of increasing harvest of mountain lions on the WMA. According to the IDFG,...
Slain Idaho students leave behind bright memories, big goals
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Ethan Chapin’s last day was spent with his siblings, dressed up and dancing. Chapin — one of four University of Idaho students stabbed to death last weekend, the police still searching for a killer — was a triplet. His brother and sister also attend the scenic state school tucked away in the rolling hills of north-central Idaho. “He was our our daughter Maizie's date, and his...
Idaho high school football scores: Live updates, live streams from State Finals
Get the latest Idaho high school football scores on SBLive as the state championships kick off at Holt Arena in Boise
Awesome! One of the Oldest Ever Log Cabins in Idaho [Photos]
Log cabins have been a thing in Idaho for several years, but more commonly we tend to think of cabins being in the mountains and by the lakes or parks. When we think of cabins, we think of luxury getaways and fun trips to resorts in big, spacious cabins. But what is the oldest cabin in all of Idaho and where is it?
Soaking in Idaho hot springs: The Gem State has so many geo-thermal features
Idaho features more than 100 hot springs scattered all across the state provide ample opportunities for people to relax in mineral filled pools.
Amazing Idaho Dome Cabin Has an Indoor Zipline and 6 XBOXs
People from Idaho believe some really ridiculous things about our state. You know, like we have blacksmith shops on every corner or if you grew up on one of the reservations, you lived in a teepee. We'll just raise an eyebrow, laugh quietly to ourselves and let them believe it's...
It’s Crazy How These 12 Things Are Legal In Idaho
Things That Make You Go "Hmmm" Just when you think you know everything there is to know about Idaho, it does something to make you go "hmmm." In this case, the Gem State has gone and done 12 crazy somethings that left us scratching our heads. Heck, some of them even left us shaking our heads.
4 Great Pizza Places in Idaho
If you live in Idaho and you love going out with your loved ones form time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Idaho that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Idaho’s Most Delicious Cheeseburger is One of the Best in America
Cheeseburgers are always awesome, but today they’re a little extra awesome because it’s National Fast-Food Day. So, of course we’ve gotta share with you the best cheeseburger in all of Idaho!. It's actually ranked as one of the best in America, and we'll also include a list...
Idaho State Journal
US extends mining ban at Lewis and Clark historic site
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Mining claims will be prohibited for at least another 20 years on land in east-central Idaho and western Montana where Lewis and Clark crossed the Continental Divide in 1805, U.S. officials said Thursday. The U.S. Department of the Interior posted a public land order that...
A Breathtaking Town in Idaho You Need to See At Least Once
The last few days I’ve been stumbling onto multiple lists of the best small towns in America worth visiting and checking out, and I noticed Stanley, Idaho was repeatedly on those lists. That sparked my interest to learn more about Stanley, why is it such a popular place for...
boisestatepublicradio.org
RSV shows up early in Idaho
RSV, the respiratory virus that usually hits kids and toddlers, is spreading in Idaho. Normally the virus is mild in kids and adults, but can be severe in babies and toddlers. RSV cases fell during the COVID-19 pandemic as people took steps to protect themselves from viruses, but as people have relaxed those protections, the virus is making a resurgence around the country.
inlander.com
How far-right candidates fared in Spokane Valley and Idaho
Spokane Valley Republican and once-and-future state Rep. Leonard Christian is something of an expert at losing. He lost the race for county auditor in 2010, the race for state House in 2014, the race for county assessor in 2018, and another race for state House in 2020. "One of my...
One Beloved Ski Resort Near Tri-Cities Is Top in the State
Located in the Pacific Northwest, Washington State is home to some of the best skiing in the country. With its diverse terrain and abundance of snowfall, Washington State boasts countless ski resorts for both beginners and advanced skiers alike. I asked our Facebook listeners where the best places to ski...
Idaho State Journal
Donate turkeys for the Idaho Foodbank to share with families in need
POCATELLO — The Idaho Foodbank’s Hope for the Holidays campaign is in full swing. This campaign runs through November and December. The Idaho Foodbank’s goal is to provide food for approximately 3.8 million meals. The Idaho Foodbank is working to make sure every family is able to...
The Horrific Mystery Behind Unsolved Case Of 5 Murders In Idaho
One of the most mysterious and horrible unsolved cases in Idaho involved the murder of 5 people in three years. Between 1979 and 1982 in northern Idaho, 5 people were killed, one as young s 12 years old. The Stage Door Killer In Lewis Clark Valley. The 5 victims were...
Idaho OKs death warrant for man who killed gold prospectors
BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho authorities issued a death warrant on Wednesday for a terminally ill man who is facing execution for his role in the 1985 slayings of two gold prospectors. The warrant sets Gerald Ross Pizzuto Jr.’s execution by lethal injection on Dec. 15, but officials said they don’t have the chemicals needed to carry out the execution, and are trying to obtain them. The Idaho Department of...
Delayed $600 State Checks To Idaho Residents
The rebate received approval in September. At that time, Idaho allocated a package to reduce the record budget surplus and cut taxes. But the process of handing out the money has been slower than expected. The state faced issues each step of the way; it is not the only one with distribution challenges. The same occurred in Illinois and Indiana.
One-time payment up to $600 coming from the state of Idaho
money in handsPhoto by Alexander Mils (Creative Commons) If you're a resident of Idaho, here's some good news for you. Many residents will be receiving some money from the state. A law was put into effect by Governor Little which sends out money to those who qualify. The state of Idaho is sending out $300 for individual filers and $600 for joint filers. (source)
