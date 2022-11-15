Annual 33rd Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner at the Herrin Civic Center, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or drive thru. Meals are free. For delivery to your home, call Herrin City Clerk, by November 23 at 618-942-3175. Volunteer to be a delivery driver, call Jane Gillespie at 618-925-0082. Chairs for the event are Ryan and Melissa Tanner Farley, Kent Ingersoll and Gillespie. Cheers and thanks to scores of volunteers who prepare, the meal, cook the turkeys, serve and deliver meals to home bound; then turn around and clean up. It is a true community service. Mayor Ed Quaglia began the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner during his first tenure as Herrin Mayor in the 1980's. The City of Herrin has a huge volunteer family for events throughout the year.

HERRIN, IL ・ 23 HOURS AGO