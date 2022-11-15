Read full article on original website
SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host discussion with Champaign mayor
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen is the next guest in the virtual Meet the Mayor series hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. Feinen, will join John Shaw, institute director, for a virtual discussion at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. They...
Wil Clark named SIU’s chief information officer
CARBONDALE, Ill. — Wil Clark, who has served as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s chief information officer on an interim basis since December 2021, has been named to the permanent position, effective, November 4. Clark came to SIU as the technology services director within the Office of Information Technology...
SIU addressing students’ needs during holidays and all year
CARBONDALE, Ill. — As the holiday season approaches, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering students numerous options for dining, lodging and other support, both during the holidays when usual options aren’t available as well as throughout the year in conjunction with the university’s new Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need (HEROES) program.
SIU student team advances to national business competition, after besting top schools in regionals
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Southern Illinois University Carbondale business student team is heading for a national competition on business solutions, after taking top honors in the regional round where the Salukis bested two of the nation’s top finishers from the past two years. Making the feat even more remarkable is the fact that this is the first time SIU has participated in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Case Competition, which gives students a realistic business challenge and asks them to present solutions that address business and tax implications.
SIU’s Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive on Nov. 29 will benefit students
CARBONDALE, Ill. — A special event to benefit Southern Illinois University Carbondale students – the Thanks “Giving Back” Food Drive – returns in 2022 after a two-year hiatus. The collection effort is set for 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Nov. 29. Food insecurity is...
Nearly Two Miles of Tunnels Confirmed Under Large State University in Missouri
Many universities around America have urban legends about tunnels. That's certainly the case with Southeast Missouri State University (SEMO) in Cape Girardeau. The school's website published a story recently speaking with the Facilities Management department about the legendary tunnels under campus. While they were quick to point out there are...
A new contract agreement will avert a teacher strike in Carbondale District 95
A day after members with the Carbondale Education Association who teach in the elementary district could've gone on strike, the Board of Education has announced a deal has been reached on a new contract. Board of Education President Catherine Field told us last week the issues being negotiated involved retirement...
Celebration of life held for co-founder of Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club
ST. LOUIS — The life of Dr. Martin L. Mathews was celebrated on Thursday morning at Graham Chapel on Washington University's campus. Mathews, co-founder of the Mathews-Dickey Boys' & Girls' Club, died last week in hospice care. He was 97 years old. Mathews grew up in the bootheel town...
Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight
Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
More than 13,500 Mo. households approved for flood recovery money as application period closes
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KFVS) - More than 13,500 households have been approved for federal money to help with flood recovery. According to a release from Governor Mike Parson’s Office, $42.9 million in Federal Emergency Management Agency grant assistance was approved as the application period for St. Louis area flooding in July closed.
A murder mystery
The murder of Brandon Bentley remains unsolved. Bentley was a businessman linked to Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation tribal operation
Southeast Missouri State University giving away free tuition for 2023-24
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KBSI) – Southeast Missouri State University will give away a year of free tuition to a randomly selected student. Southeast will waive the tuition for one student who will be randomly selected from all students who apply by the Dec. 1 scholarship deadline. “We have offered...
The U.S. States Attorney’s Office in southern Illinois honors law enforcement
A southern Illinois community is receiving one of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards from the U.S. Attorney of Southern Illinois. The Centralia Police Department and the Centralia Safe Streets Working Group received a group award for their investigation which led the successful prosecution of Chris Jamison, a prolific shooter and member of a well-known street gang in Centralia.
Family, friends, community members bid farewell to the late Martin Mathews
A St. Louis civic legend was laid to rest on Thursday.
She was 37, he was 71. How the vice president met and married a St. Louis widow in 1949
ST. LOUIS • Jane Hadley was a quick-witted, charming widow whose husband had been a prominent railroad lawyer. Alben W. Barkley was a widower 34 years her senior who happened to be Harry Truman's vice president. They met in May 1949 at a party in Washington. Soon, the VP...
St. Louis man shares story about overcoming marijuana conviction, quest to become a substitute teacher
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Hundreds of thousands of Missourians are on standby to have their marijuana convictions expunged now that Missouri voters said, “Yes,” to Amendment 3 on Nov. 8. Eight grams of marijuana, about a quarter of an ounce, is keeping former social worker Alexander Martin...
St. Louis couple says police never came after calling 911 for help
St. Louis leaders are looking to solve the problem. One couple says police wouldn't come out to an attempted carjacking after they called 911.
Upcoming events in Southern Ilinois
Annual 33rd Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner at the Herrin Civic Center, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or drive thru. Meals are free. For delivery to your home, call Herrin City Clerk, by November 23 at 618-942-3175. Volunteer to be a delivery driver, call Jane Gillespie at 618-925-0082. Chairs for the event are Ryan and Melissa Tanner Farley, Kent Ingersoll and Gillespie. Cheers and thanks to scores of volunteers who prepare, the meal, cook the turkeys, serve and deliver meals to home bound; then turn around and clean up. It is a true community service. Mayor Ed Quaglia began the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner during his first tenure as Herrin Mayor in the 1980's. The City of Herrin has a huge volunteer family for events throughout the year.
St. Louis shooting devastates community
Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
Agape Christian High School is building a new facility in Williamson County
Agape Christian High School in southern Illinois recently broke ground on a new school building. Phase one of the new facility, to be located on Crainville Landing Drive in Carterville, is expected to be finished in the Fall of 2023. The new location will be about four miles east of...
