Carbondale, IL

wsiu.org

SIU’s Paul Simon Institute to host discussion with Champaign mayor

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Champaign Mayor Deborah Frank Feinen is the next guest in the virtual Meet the Mayor series hosted by Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s Paul Simon Public Policy Institute. Feinen, will join John Shaw, institute director, for a virtual discussion at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Nov. 29. They...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

Wil Clark named SIU’s chief information officer

CARBONDALE, Ill. — Wil Clark, who has served as Southern Illinois University Carbondale’s chief information officer on an interim basis since December 2021, has been named to the permanent position, effective, November 4. Clark came to SIU as the technology services director within the Office of Information Technology...
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

SIU addressing students’ needs during holidays and all year

CARBONDALE, Ill. — As the holiday season approaches, Southern Illinois University Carbondale is offering students numerous options for dining, lodging and other support, both during the holidays when usual options aren’t available as well as throughout the year in conjunction with the university’s new Higher Education Resources and Opportunities for Salukis in Need (HEROES) program.
CARBONDALE, IL
wsiu.org

SIU student team advances to national business competition, after besting top schools in regionals

CARBONDALE, Ill. — A Southern Illinois University Carbondale business student team is heading for a national competition on business solutions, after taking top honors in the regional round where the Salukis bested two of the nation’s top finishers from the past two years. Making the feat even more remarkable is the fact that this is the first time SIU has participated in the Deloitte FanTAXtic Case Competition, which gives students a realistic business challenge and asks them to present solutions that address business and tax implications.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Happening today: Hidden in Plain Sight

Upcoming craft fairs in Cape Girardeau, Mo. $6M to rebuild "The Bubble" City Leaders in Cape Girardeau could vote on a plan to revamp the Pool at the Junior High School next week. Ill. firearm deer season starts today. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Illinois hunters are hoping to bag...
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
wsiu.org

The U.S. States Attorney’s Office in southern Illinois honors law enforcement

A southern Illinois community is receiving one of the 2022 Law Enforcement Public Service Awards from the U.S. Attorney of Southern Illinois. The Centralia Police Department and the Centralia Safe Streets Working Group received a group award for their investigation which led the successful prosecution of Chris Jamison, a prolific shooter and member of a well-known street gang in Centralia.
CENTRALIA, IL
wsiu.org

Upcoming events in Southern Ilinois

Annual 33rd Mayor Ed Quaglia and Attorney Bart Mann Memorial Thanksgiving Dinner at the Herrin Civic Center, November 24 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Dine in or drive thru. Meals are free. For delivery to your home, call Herrin City Clerk, by November 23 at 618-942-3175. Volunteer to be a delivery driver, call Jane Gillespie at 618-925-0082. Chairs for the event are Ryan and Melissa Tanner Farley, Kent Ingersoll and Gillespie. Cheers and thanks to scores of volunteers who prepare, the meal, cook the turkeys, serve and deliver meals to home bound; then turn around and clean up. It is a true community service. Mayor Ed Quaglia began the Annual Thanksgiving Dinner during his first tenure as Herrin Mayor in the 1980's. The City of Herrin has a huge volunteer family for events throughout the year.
HERRIN, IL
gbhsblueandgold.com

St. Louis shooting devastates community

Traumatic St. Louis school shooting with the 19-year-old gunman who killed two people and wounded several others at his former high school. Leaving a note saying, “the perfect storm for a mass shooter.”. Orlando Harris graduated from Central Visual and Performing Arts High School last year and returned Monday...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

