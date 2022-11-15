Read full article on original website
Catherine Thomas
Catherine Thomas of Amite, LA, answered the masters call at he age of 88 at her home in Amite. A woman of faith who loved the Lord as she often would quote her favorite scripture Psalms 27. Ms. Thomas will be missed as well as her delicious meals that she would prepare for so many to enjoy with lots of love mixed with it. The Thomas family asks that you keep them in your thoughts and prayers during this time of loss.
Joseph Eugene LeBlanc
Jojo, age 14, went to his heavenly home on Friday, November 11, 2022. He was a resident of Ponchatoula, LA. Jojo was an avid video gamer and would spend all of his free time trying to beat all the levels of the games. He also enjoyed riding bikes with his little sister Shelby and friends. Jojo had some amazing people that impacted his life and that he was extremely grateful for. He loved working and helping others. Jojo was such a loving person who had a special place in so many people’s hearts and he will be forever missed.
Larry Daniel Varnado
Larry, age 74, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022. He was a resident of Denham Springs, LA. Larry worked for many years in the heating and air conditioning field. He enjoyed motorcycles, tractors, and small engine repair. Larry was also interested in ancestry studies and was a deacon at Cane Market Baptist Church where he taught Sunday school. He was a strong Christian leader. Larry was a wonderful father and loving husband. He will be forever missed.
Carl Joseph "CJ" Juneau
CJ, age 74, passed away on Monday, November 14, 2022 in Gulfport, MS. He was a resident of Biloxi and Metairie, but his heart will always be in New Orleans. CJ proudly served his country in the United States Air Force and was a Vietnam veteran. He was a hard worker who worked as a Lineman and retired with Bellsouth/AT&T. In his younger years he was a member of many different bands and his love for music continued throughout his life. He also enjoyed the outdoors, bike riding along Lake Pontchartrain and the Boardwalk on the Gulfcoast in Biloxi. He loved New Orleans cuisine and dancing to Cajun music in the French Quarter. CJ was always looking to make people smile with a funny story. He loved his family deeply, especially those who called him PeePaw. CJ was caring, fun loving and big-hearted. He will be deeply missed.
Richard Warren Smith, Sr.
Richard Warren Smith, Sr. was born April 2, 1948 to the late Mary Carter & the late Joe Smith. He served in the United States Navy & retired from Veterans Affairs as a Physician Assistant. Richard shared 44 wonderful years with his wife, Gwynderlyn Sampson Smith. He is the father...
Covington driver arrested in fatal St. Tammany Parish crash Friday
MADISONVILLE---Last night, shortly before 6:30 p.m., Troopers from Louisiana State Police Troop L began investigating a two-vehicle crash on LA Hwy 22 near Helen Drive in St. Tammany Parish. The crash claimed the life of 51-year-old Petrina Lae of Covington. The initial investigation revealed that the crash occurred as a...
Urban Air Adventure Park, Goldfish Swim School coming to Covington
COVINGTON, LA - Gulf States Real Estate and Construction Services announces a new major redevelopment project in Covington, Louisiana. The Project will bring Urban Air Adventure Park and Goldfish Swim School to St. Tammany Parish. These new Family-Focused Venues will be located at 50 Park Place Drive in Covington, Louisiana, next to Home Depot, previously occupied by Rouses Food Store.
Slidell woman sentenced for FEMA fraud
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – Schshinetia Anderson, age 44, a resident of Slidell, Louisiana, was sentenced for FEMA fraud announced U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans. The defendant was sentenced by the Honorable Mary Ann Vial Lemmon to 5 years of probation and ordered to pay $22,104 in restitution to FEMA.
Livingston Schools slip in rankings as district struggles to hire experienced, qualified staff
LIVINGSTON, La. – Livingston Parish Public Schools’ academic performance remained static with the district’s pre-COVID scores, according to this year’s state accountability report; however, that performance fell short of the state’s top-ten ranking, unlike past comparisons. According to the Louisiana Department of Education’s 2022 report,...
Hammond man found guilty of murdering his wife in 35-year-old cold case
A Tangipahoa Parish jury on Friday returned a guilty verdict in the second degree murder case of a Hammond woman who was killed more than 35 years ago. On Friday, the jury found Reginald Reed guilty in the 1987 murder of his late wife, Selonia Reed. The decision was unanimous....
VOLLEYBALL: Newsome, Hidalgo earn All-Southland honors
FRISCO, Texas – Ahead of the start of the Conference Tournament in the University Center, the Southeastern Louisiana University volleyball team learned two of its members were honored by the Southland Conference as Kailin Newsome was named First Team All-Conference while Cicily Hidalgo was named All-Conference Second Team on Thursday.
Market opens Saturday in Railroad Park; Starry November afternoon/evening events postponed to Dec. 10
HAMMOND---The new and improved Farmers & Artisans Market will go on as planned, but Starry November afternoon and evening events will be postponed in Downtown Hammond, due to the forecast Saturday. According to officials, the Hammond Farmers & Artisans Market will hold its grand reopening in Railroad Park starting at...
74 percent of Tangi public schools post gains in 2022 School Performance Score
AMITE—Tangipahoa Parish Schools are celebrating significant gains following Wednesday’s announcement that the parish’s School Performance Scores are on the rise. Based on data released from the State Department Wednesday, Tangipahoa Parish School Superintendent Melissa Stilley announced that 74 percent of this parish’s public schools improved their overall school performance score from 2021.
FOOTBALL: No. 23 SLU heads to Nicholls in search of Southland title, River Bell trophy
HAMMOND, La. – The No. 23 Southeastern Louisiana University football team will can win its third Southland Conference championship with a win in Thursday’s 6 p.m. River Bell Classic at John L. Guidry Stadium. The Lions (7-3, 4-1 SLC) and the host Colonels (3-7, 3-2 SLC) will celebrate...
FOOTBALL: CHAMPIONS! Southeastern claims third SLC title with 40-17 River Bell win at Nicholls
THIBODAUX, La. – For the first time since 2014 and the third time in school history, the Southeastern Louisiana University Lions are Southland Conference champions. The No. 23 Lions (8-3, 5-1 SLC) scored the game’s final 23 points on the way to a convincing 40-17 victory over Nicholls Thursday night in John L. Guidry Stadium.
SLU again earns rankings with U.S. News and World Report
HAMMOND – Southeastern Louisiana University has earned three rankings from U.S. News and World Report, again being named among the top universities in the region. The university was listed as one of the top 50 public schools and one of the top 100 universities (private or public) in the South. Southeastern also was named as one of the top national performers for the social mobility of its students.
MBB: Lions rally falls just short in loss to Kennesaw
BOONE, N.C. – The Southeastern Louisiana University men’s basketball team held Kennesaw State without a field goal over the last 7:30 of the game, but the Lions just couldn’t overcome the 16-point deficit that preceded that KSU drought, dropping the opening game of the Appalachian State Multi-Team Event to the Owls 72-68 Friday afternoon at the Holmes Convocation Center.
