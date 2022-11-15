ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jay Leno Not Out Of The Woods After Facial Surgery

Jay Leno is recovering from surgery due to second and third-degree burns after a gasoline fire this past weekend, according to Dr. Peter Grossman, medical director at the Grossman Burn Center. On Saturday, the comedian was working on a steam engine underneath a car in his garage when a fire...

