Harmony House changes name, with vision of helping those gain freedom from homelessness
MANSFIELD—To show proper representation to all their services and better highlight their mission, Harmony House Homeless Services is excited to announce they have changed their name to Wayfinders Ohio. “We do so much more than exclusively provide shelter to the homeless population. And we just felt the old name...
University offers free teaching degree to combat Ohio teacher shortage
Baldwin Wallace University, partnered with Meteor Learning, announced a new initiative that will allow a number of candidates to receive an accelerated math or science teaching degree for free.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL: Horses, a condominium neighborhood and repaving Claremont Avenue
ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr talks Ashland news. Carr talked about three of Ashland Source's stories he's worked on...
What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?
Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland land bank discussing acquisition of Maple St. house with $28,000 in back taxes
ASHLAND — The Ashland land bank’s president got philosophical during its monthly meeting on Friday following a discussion over whether the organization should pay the back taxes of a blighted house on Maple Street in Ashland. In October, the Ashland County Land Reutilization Corporation — also known as...
ashlandsource.com
Samaritan Medical Center awarded ‘A’ hospital safety grade from Leapfrog Group
ASHLAND -- University Hospitals Samaritan Medical Center recently received an “A” Hospital Safety Grade from The Leapfrog Group. This national distinction celebrates UH Samaritan’s achievements in protecting hospital patients from preventable harm and errors.
Humane Society leads rescue of horses, other animals in Ohio suspected neglect case
ASHLAND, Ohio — Sixteen horses, six goats and several cats and dogs were rescued Wednesday in the investigation of a suspected neglect case in Ashland led by the Humane Society of the United States. >> Preble County woman admits to killing her 93-year-old grandmother, police say. The Humane Society...
3News Investigates: Akron pays consultant $1.6 million for help spending American Rescue Plan Act funds
AKRON, Ohio — Cities across Ohio have a challenge on their hands: How to spend the billions of federal dollars allocated through the American Rescue Plan Act in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. For some cities, the solution has been hiring consultants to help decide how best to spend...
WTRF
Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
akronlife.com
Don Drumm's Ray of Light
Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
Summit County plans gun buyback program at Akron Church
Summit County Council is partnering with the Summit County Sheriff's Office, the Summit County Prosecutor's Office and Arlington Church of God to host a gun buyback and safety initiative.
7 NE Ohio counties have some of the highest coronavirus spread in the U.S. right now
Twenty-four of Ohio's 88 counties have some of the highest coronavirus transmission nationwide right now, including seven Northeast Ohio counties, federal data shows.
wqkt.com
Animals removed from farm in Ashland County
Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
Farm and Dairy
19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.
19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
Local doctor says kids’ illness is showing up early
Health care experts around Ohio say children's hospitals around the state are busier than usual for this time of the year.
What would be considered a good job in Akron?
My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Akron, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022
Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
The biggest blessing: Akron man wins St. Jude Dream Home
One Northeast Ohio man’s life is changed forever after he was announced as the winner of the St. Jude Dream Home Giveaway.
ashlandsource.com
2 Arrows earn 1st-team All NW District honors
MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
‘Remain vigilant’: More Ohio schools targeted by shooting hoaxes
Wednesday morning reports of an active shooter at Coventry High School were yet another "swatting" hoax, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.
