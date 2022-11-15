ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland County, OH

ashlandsource.com

WRDL: Horses, a condominium neighborhood and repaving Claremont Avenue

ASHLAND — Ashland Source reporter Dillon Carr stopped by the WRDL Studios on Thursday, Nov. 17 for the publication's weekly segment on The Early Bird’s Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Dillon Carr talks Ashland news. Carr talked about three of Ashland Source's stories he's worked on...
ASHLAND, OH
Ask Akron

What did your government do for the homeless people in Akron?

Mostly I see homeless people will congregate in big cities, versus rural areas, and mostly in the neighborhoods where there are more “perks” such as free food and showers. But some cities don’t have these programs and more are on the street, sometimes they congregate in the downtown area under the bridges. I don't want the homeless littering the streets to make the city mess.
AKRON, OH
WTRF

Ohio mayor found guilty with theft in office

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WTRF) ‒ Suspended Dover Mayor Richard P. Homrighausen has been convicted by a jury, according to the Timesreporter. The verdict was announced after morning deliberations Wednesday in Tuscarawas County Common Pleas Court by six men and six women of theft while he was in office and five other criminal charges.
DOVER, OH
akronlife.com

Don Drumm's Ray of Light

Don Drumm just wants to keep working on the pewter sculpture in front of him. The 87-year-old globally acclaimed sculptor, who is known for pioneering sand-cast aluminum artworks, especially sun faces, still makes art almost every day. Set to be installed this fall in downtown Cuyahoga Falls, his new nearly 20-foot-tall sculpture is made from stainless steel to uniquely reflect sunlight.
CUYAHOGA FALLS, OH
wqkt.com

Animals removed from farm in Ashland County

Sixteen horses and six goats living in what authorities described as filthy conditions were removed yesterday from a farm in rural Ashland County. Veterinarians on the scene observed that the animals’ stalls were filled with several feet of manure and their hooves were overgrown and damaged. A portion of County Road 1475 had to be shut down for a couple of hours as law enforcement and the Ashland County Humane Society took the animals away. Several cats and dogs were also removed from the farm.
Farm and Dairy

19.09 Acres, horse barn, residence, and misc.

19.09 Acres |97’x 100’ Horse Barn with 4/BR Residence. Content Auction | tools & ladders |Kubota tractor | Yamaha Grizzly 600. From New London head east on OH-162 for 2.8 miles, continue straight onto New London East Rd for 1.2 miles, turn left onto Gore Orphanage Rd. 0.3 miles to location on left.
NEW LONDON, OH
Ask Akron

What would be considered a good job in Akron?

My nephew wants to find a more decent job in Akron, with a salary that is not lower than the average, which will allow him to live more comfortably in this city. But I'm just a regular pizza guy who isn't familiar with the majority of the industries here. Any advice from you guys?
AKRON, OH
Cleveland.com

Cuyahoga County Jail inmates no longer have to sit in their underwear: The Wake Up for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

Subscribe to the Wake Up, cleveland.com’s free morning newsletter, delivered to your inbox weekdays at 5:30 a.m. Last month, cleveland.com’s Kaitlin Durbin revealed that Cuyahoga County Jail inmates were sitting in their underwear while their lone uniform was being washed. Three days later, the county quietly took action to clothe them – starting with searching cells for extra shirts and pants.
CUYAHOGA COUNTY, OH
ashlandsource.com

2 Arrows earn 1st-team All NW District honors

MANSFIELD — He was the heartbeat of north central Ohio’s best defense and for the second year in a row, Mansfield Senior’s Mekhi Bradley is the Northwest District’s Division III Defensive Player of the Year. A physical 6-foot, 240-pound linebacker, Bradley was one of three Tygers...
MANSFIELD, OH

