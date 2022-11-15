ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Hailey Whitters Announces 2023 ‘Raised’ Tour

By Casey Young
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lAeSm_0jBdcOQg00

Hailey Whitters is hittin’ the road.

She just announced her 2023 Raised tour, named in honor of the album she released back in March.

It’s a pretty short run, with her mostly hitting dates in the Midwest, and will include support from Stephen Wilson, Jr.:

“Guess beer really does taste better in your hometown… Raised Tour ‘23. Tell your mama and them. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10am CT. Pre-sale for the Heartlanders starts at 10AM CT tomorrow.

Code will be shared to the Heartlanders Facebook group and to the email list. Sign up at the link in bio!”

Tickets for all shows go on sale this Friday:

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Hailey Whitters (@haileywhitters)

2023 Raised tour dates:

2/23/22 Bloomington, IN – Bluebird Nightclub
2/24/22 Lexington, KY – The Burl
3/3/22 Lincoln, NE – The Bourbon Theatre
3/4/22 Lawrence, KS – The Bottleneck
3/5/22 Columbia, MO – Rose Music Hall
3/24/22 Las Vegas, NV – Stoney’s Rockin’ Country
3/30/22 Iowa City, IA – Wildwood Smokehouse
3/31/22 Peoria IL – Crusens
4/1/22 Des Moines, IA – Wooly’s

“Beer Tastes Better”

“Raised”

