Chicago area gets first significant snow of the season

Bey, a 17-year-old Arabian horse, stands in a snowy pasture at Vintage Oak Farm on Nov. 15, 2022, in Libertyville. Standing in the foreground is a horse named Roades. The first measurable snowfall arrived with a little more than half an inch recorded at O’Hare International Airport. Stacey Wescott/Chicago Tribune/TNS

Chicagoans should plan for increased commute time Tuesday as the area deals with the first gusty snow showers of the season, according to the National Weather Service.

The first official snowflakes were recorded at O’Hare International Airport last month, but many city residents awoke to a coating on grassy areas and rooftops for the first time Tuesday. The weather service tweeted that some parts of the suburbs recorded 3 inches or more.

Drivers should continue to expect slushy accumulations on roads, bridges and overpasses, meteorologists warned. The snow might continue until Wednesday morning across the Chicago metropolitan area.

Illinois State Police had not recorded any weather-related traffic crashes in Chicagoland as of Tuesday morning, according to a spokeswoman.

Temperatures will be near or above freezing Tuesday. Temperatures began dropping Friday night, when the city saw the first freeze of the season as temperatures dipped down 32 degrees at O’Hare just before midnight .

adperez@chicagotribune.com