Related
WWMT
Woman charged with driving recklessly in fatal Kalamazoo County crash
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, Mich. — Criminal charges have been authorized for a deadly crash in Kalamazoo County from 13 months ago. Dangerous roads: 20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo. Tiyena Williams allegedly killed Demarrious Bishop while driving recklessly through Richland in 2021, according to investigators. Williams was intentionally swerving...
WWMT
Kalamazoo man pleads guilty to embezzling nearly $45K from an elderly adult
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man pled guilty Wednesday to multiple counts of financial abuse of an elderly adult, according to Attorney General Dana Nessel. Craig Macauley, 39, is facing three counts of embezzlement from a vulnerable adult for allegedly stealing up to $45,000 worth of property and cash from the victim, Nessel said.
WWMT
Teen taken into custody on felony charge after shooting in Holland
HOLLAND TOWNSHIP, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office continues to investigate the shooting of a 16-year-old that happened Nov. 10. Detectives tracked down a 15-year-old boy from Holland Thursday in connection to the shooting, according to the sheriff's office. The teenage suspect was taken to Ottawa County Youth...
WWMT
Former UIA employee, three others, charged in $1M COVID-19 fraud scheme
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — U.S. Attorney Mark Totten announced Thursday that a former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker was indicted for various crimes related to a COVID-19 fraud scheme. Adelita Castillo Juarez, 55, of Kent city, processed fraudulent claims to access over $1 million dollars, Totten said. Juarez also...
WWMT
Michigan State Police cruiser damaged in Barry County crash
HOPE TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A Michigan State Police cruiser was damaged in a two-vehicle crash Thursday morning in Hope Township, according to state police. No one was injured in the crash, but state police issued a message on Twitter to "#DriveSafe." Winter driving: Michigan State Police issue winter safety...
WWMT
Clerks part of underage vaping problem, local prevention director says
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Clerks may be contributing to the increased vape use in teens and those under the legal limit for tobacco use, according to a local substance abuse prevention director. Two people from Battle Creek were arrested for selling vape items to police officers posing as minors.
WWMT
20-vehicle crash closes southbound US-131 in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Over 20 cars and a semi-truck were involved in a crash on US-131 that closed its southbound lanes, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation. Several people were injured, according to Kalamazoo County Sheriff's Office. Northbound lanes opened around 3 p.m., but southbound lanes remained closed.
WWMT
Three Rivers man taken to hospital following crash in Park Township
PARK TOWNSHIP, Mich. — A driver lost control of their vehicle near the area of north US-131 and Muskrat Road in Park Township, according to the St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office,. Tyriq Perryman, 22, of Three Rivers went off the road and the vehicle overturned, deputies said. Winter Weather...
WWMT
West Michiganders dig out from lake effect snow
KALAMAZOO, MICH. — Kalamazoo area residents continued to dig out from more lake effect snow that blanketed West Michigan Friday. The whiteout conditions led to dozens of slide offs, crashes and injuries across Kalamazoo County. A 20-plus vehicle pileup resulted in several injuries which closed U.S. 131 southbound on...
WWMT
Tornado sirens go off in Portage by mistake
PORTAGE, Mich. — False alarm!. Tornado sirens went off in Portage Thursday because of a problem with the system, according to the Kalamazoo County Dispatch Authority. What's the weather? Check out News Channel 3's weather page for the latest forecast. No tornado has been reported, dispatch said. The city...
WWMT
Michigan State Police issue winter safety tips for drivers
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As we see lake effect snow fall in the coming days, we have to remember it is important to travel safely as well. From 2016 to 2020, there were reported over 200,000 crashes on Michigan roads in icy, snowy, and slushy conditions, according to Michigan State Police.
WWMT
Closings reported in West Michigan on Friday, Nov. 18
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Schools, places of worship, and governmental organizations reported closings or delays for Friday, Nov. 18. If you are interested in signing your organization up for the News Channel 3's closing system, click here for instructions.
WWMT
Salvation Army kicks off annual Red Kettle Campaign in Kalamazoo County
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Holidays are approaching and that means festive events will follow. The Salvation Army of Kalamazoo is scheduled to kickoff their annual Red Kettle Campaign at Celebration Cinema Thursday at 6:30 p.m. A free showing of "Silver Bells" that was filmed at the Salvation Army of Grand...
WWMT
Gov. Whitmer announces contest to name turkey to be pardoned
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- With Thanksgiving less than a week away, Governor Gretchen Whitmer is encouraging Michiganders to submit names for the first turkey that she will pardon since taking office. The winning name will be announced Monday, November 21. “My fellow Michiganders, Thanksgiving is just around the corner,” said...
WWMT
AG Nessel joins coalition in efforts to prevent alleged illegal student debt collection
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan Attorney General joined a bipartisan coalition Thursday, that filed an amicus brief in support of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau’s efforts to combat alleged illegal debt collection practices in the student loan industry. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, also known as, CFPB, filed a...
WWMT
Michigan Democrats make historic leadership announcements in Lansing
LANSING, Mich. — Incoming Michigan state Senate Majority Leader Winnie Brinks, D-Grand Rapids, announced on Wednesday the appointments to the 2023-2027 Senate Democratic Caucus. Most Senate Democrats in leadership positions are from the metro Detroit area, with many key roles going to female senators. Four-story living: Heritage Community of...
WWMT
KPEP celebrates grand opening of WP Diner in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Probation Enhancement Program, also known as KPEP, celebrated their public grand opening of its WP Diner at Washington Square located in Kalamazoo. Kalamazoo County: Man arrested in triple shooting that killed a WMU student, unborn child. The grand opening follows the 2017 launch of KPEP's...
WWMT
Michigan experiences high 2022 preterm birth rate, March of Dimes says
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Michigan experienced high preterm birth rates for 2022, according to a report card released Wednesday by March of Dimes, a group who provides updated measures on preterm birth, infant mortality, social drivers of health, rates of low-risk Cesarean births and inadequate prenatal care. "Preterm" means babies...
WWMT
Lake effect snow blankets some parts of West Michigan, dusts others
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Many residents woke up to a fresh coating of lake effect snow. This on the immediate heels of more than a foot of hyperlocal, lake effect snow in Berrien county Wednesday, Nov. 15-16, 2022. Buchanan 13.1 inches. Niles 11.3 inches. Sumnerville 9.0 inches. Berrien Springs 8.5...
WWMT
West Michigan residents adjust to winter while expected multi-day snow storm begins
PAW PAW, Mich. — Parts of West Michigan hunkered down as bursts of snow made their way through the region Thursday. Van Buren, Allegan and Kalamazoo counties were impacted heavily by lake effect snow which intensified during the third straight day of snowfall. "You can definitely feel the wind...
