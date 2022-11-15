Read full article on original website
No. 2 Wayne State opens NCAA Central Region with sweep of No. 24 Harding
WAYNE – Sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer recorded a match-high 12 kills while junior outside hitter Kelsie Cada posted her 15th double-double of the season with 11 kills and 11 digs to power top-seeded and No. 2 Wayne State College past No. 24 Harding (Ark.) 25-15, 25-22, 25-12 Friday evening in the opening round of the NCAA Central Regional Volleyball Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne before the third-largest crowd of 1,388 fans in WSC volleyball history.
Beller voted Central Region player of the year; Brahmer, Cada also receive all-Central Region honors
Wayne State sophomore middle hitter Taya Beller was announced this morning as the D2CCA Central Region Player of the Year as voted on by sports information directors in the Central Region. Two other Wildcats also received D2CCA All-Central Region honors as sophomore middle hitter Maggie Brahmer was voted First Team...
Nine Wildcats earn all-NSIC football honors; Masters, Prosser named coaches of the year
Wayne State landed nine players on the 2022 NSIC All-Conference Football Team announced Wednesday afternoon by the league office in Burnsville, Minnesota while head coach Logan Masters and assistant coach/offensive coordinator Collin Prosser were named NSIC Coach of the Year and Assistant Coach of the Year respectively. Wayne State earned...
Wayne State volleyball to face Harding (Ark.) in NCAA Div. II opening-round matchup
Wayne State enters this weekend’s NCAA Division II Central Region Tournament at Rice Auditorium in Wayne as the top seed after posting a 29-2 record and first-ever NSIC regular season title with a 19-1 league mark. The Wildcats are ranked second in this week’s AVCA Division II Top 25...
big third quarter leads Wayne State women to road win at Chadron State
WAYNE - Wayne State used a 29-15 third quarter scoring advantage over Chadron State to break open a close game as the Wildcats defeated the Eagles 84-71 Wednesday evening in a non-conference women’s basketball game played at the Chicoine Events Center in Chadron. WSC is now 2-0 while the host Eagles drop to 0-3. Chadron State held the lead for the entire first quarter, making 10 of 16 field goals including 3 of 4 behind the arc, as the Eagles enjoyed a 23-21 lead.
Northeast men's soccer eliminated from national tournament
The Northeast Community College men’s soccer team has been eliminated from the National Junior College Athletic Association Division 2 national tournament with a 1-0 loss to Phoenix College on Wednesday. The Hawks won their tournament opener over Massasoit Community College of Massachusetts on Tuesday, 3-0. The Hawks end the...
Dr. Keibler discusses growing together program at Wayne State
High school seniors planning to attend Wayne State College have a unique opportunity to be a part of the growing together program. Dr. Michael Keibler, executive director for cooperative education and industry liaison at Wayne State, says the program will allow kids in the program to get a cooperative education while working in Norfolk their senior year. He says employers involved in the program will start posting jobs in January, with students applying after break. However, the real fun begins in February.
Northeast Community College offers apprenticeship program
For anyone heading into college looking for that perfect job, or if you’re looking to change your career path, then the apprenticeship program at Northeast is just for you. Northeast Community College apprenticeship director Kim Anderson says this week is national apprenticeship week, which allows people to earn an income while learning both on the job and in the classroom. She says it this program is meant to help both traditional and nontraditional students.
Junior High track looking to get major repairs
The Norfolk Public School board unanimously approved the hire of an engineer to develop specs and bids for repairs to the Junior High track at Monday’s meeting. Associate superintendent Dr. Bill Robinson says the track, commonly known as the 6th street track, has needed extensive repairs for several years.
Connect Norfolk accepting 2023 Top 20 Under 40 nominatons
Connect Norfolk is now accepting nominations for the Top 20 Under 40 for the 2023, asking people to nominate consider nominating young professionals that are active in their workplace and in the community. Ideal candidates are individuals who demonstrate leadership and professional growth, while making the Norfolk area a better...
Local senior awarded $500 Get Social Scholarship
A Norfolk High student was one of three people awarded a $500 get social scholarship provided by EducationQuest. Senior Abigail Ruda was awarded the first ever Get Social Scholarship for YouTube when the group reached 500 subscribers. A non-profit organization, EducationQuest aims to improve access to higher education in Nebraska...
Nobody injured in head on collision near Stanton
Stanton County officials say nobody was hurt during a two vehicle accident early this morning. Sheriff Mike Unger said crews responded to a crash on 564th Avenue around 7:05 a.m. today. He says 56-year-old Julio Carrillo-Carilo of Columbus was driving northbound collided head on with 60-year-old Michael Doring of Stanton, who was carrying a semi-trailer with over 900 small pigs inside.
Additions coming to Norfolk Iron and Metal
As the city continues to grow, one nationally established local business is growing along with it. The Norfolk Iron and Metal Group (NIM) has announced they will undergo a massive renovation and expansion of their business headquarters here in Norfolk. NIM president Arnie Robinson says as they’ve continued to grow, they need to grow not only what they’re doing here in Norfolk and drive the company into the future. He says right now, the future looks very bright.
Norfolk Water Pollution Control Plant honored with awards
The Norfolk Water Pollution Control (WPC) Plant was recognized at the Nebraska Water Environment Association conference earlier this month, as they received the Scott Wilber Award for outstanding operations and maintenance of a wastewater treatment facility. They also received two safety awards, with one being the Gold Safety Award for...
Teenager arrested following disturbance with a knife
A teenager was arrested after sheriffs were called to a disturbance involving a knife. Stanton County Sheriffs responded to a disturbance in northwest Leigh around 7.45 a.m. Wednesday after a call came in about a 13-year-old threatening family members with a knife. Once on scene Sheriffs discovered the teen had...
HOLIDAY GIVING: Which charities do you help?
This Thursday, Roxann Fox from Norfolk Rescue Mission stops by the show. What local charities do you give money to or volunteer at during the holidays?. Join the conversation with "Abe Schoenherr in the Morning" on 106 KIX:
