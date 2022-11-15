ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fifa president calls for one-month ceasefire in Ukraine during World Cup

By Holly Patrick
 4 days ago

Fifa ’s president has called for a one-month ceasefire in Ukraine to coincide with the World Cup in Qatar .

During a lunch at the G20 summit in Bali on 15 November, Gianni Infantino accepted it was “naive” to believe that football can solve world problems, but pleaded with world leaders for a “first step to peace.”

“Think on a temporary ceasefire, for one month, for the duration of the FIFA World Cup, or at least the implementation of humanitarian corridors, or anything that could lead to the resumption of dialogue as a first step to peace.”

The Independent

