Volunteers, social service group prepares food baskets for families this Thanksgiving
DECATUR, Ill. – The Northeast Community Fund and volunteers from ADM are making sure people struggling with food insecurity have food for Thanksgiving. “I feel like everyone should be able to know where their next meals are coming from,” Jaylyn Harris, a customer support supervisor at ADM, said. “I think we all want to make […]
25newsnow.com
Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
chambanamoms.com
Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area
There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
Warming centers available in Rantoul this weekend
RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits this weekend, the Village of Rantoul is opening a pair of warming centers for those who need them. The Forum Fitness Center, located at 200 West Flessner Avenue, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for warming. After 9 p.m., […]
smilepolitely.com
Weekender: November 18-20
Get your Thanksgiving plans in order, all weekend, prices vary. Do you have your turkey secured? Are you planning to skip cooking and order in on Turkey Day? Are you traveling and want to bring a C-U treat as a gift? Now is the time to figure all of that out because pre-orders are ending soon. I ordered some bread and pie, but I still need to pick up ingredients for the big Thanksgiving meal. This weekend, take time to figure out what you still need to buy, and then do it. (AB)
Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City
GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday. Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century. Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
Champaign man receives ‘Heart in a Box’
Doctors at Northwestern Medicine Bluhm Heart Hospital performed a first of its kind transplant in Illinois called "Heart in a Box."
chambanamoms.com
Top 10 Things to Know: Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul
A Visit to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul – Pumpkins, Corn Mazes, Hayrides, Christmas Trees and Reindeer, of course. When we hear reindeer, we usually think about Christmas… but if you overlook Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, located in Rantoul, during the fall season, you’d be missing out on all kinds of fall fun. Here are ten things to know about Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch as you plan your short trip from Champaign-Urbana to the ranch with your kids!
chambanamoms.com
Candlestick Lane: The Urbana Christmas Tradition Continues
The tradition of Candlestick Lane in Urbana will continue this December. Urbana’s Candlestick Lane will again bring Christmas cheer to fans all over the area. It is set to illuminate for the first night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual tradition has stayed strong for the last 59 years...
WCIA
Sounds of the season with Urbana High School A Cappella
The Urbana High School Choir and A Cappella program is raising money for a trip to Disney World during winter break of 2023-2024. You can help send these amazing students to Disney by doing the following:. Make a monetary donation!. Donate an item for our upcoming silent auction!. Hire this...
WCIA
Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction
MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
American Families to Get $750 Every Month for Six Months
The state of Illinois has a new Universal Basic Income program that is worth $750 per month. This initiative is in phase one of three phases and is offered in Champaign County of Illinois. This is a pilot program run by the Regional Office of Education and the University of Illinois. (source)
Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
Mounds of dirt left on Urbana gravesites; cemetery says ‘it’s pretty normal’
URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) – Hundreds of people responded to a woman’s social media post showing a pile of dirt on her father’s grave. She said cemetery staff left it there, but one of the owners called it an “unfounded” claim. “This isn’t what somebody wants to see when they come out here and spend time […]
smilepolitely.com
Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet
If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
vermilioncountyfirst.com
Danville Public Library Announces Upcoming Events
THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emoji’s, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31.
