ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
25newsnow.com

Grocery grab raffle at local grocery store

PEORIA (25 News Now) - Shoppers in Bloomington-Normal had a chance to fill their grocery carts for a good cause. With the help of the Bloomington-Normal Daybreak Rotary Foundation, the Hy-Vee in Bloomington held a grocery grab. Tickets were available for sale, with three lucky ticketholders winning either one, two or three minutes to race through the aisles and fill their cart.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
chambanamoms.com

Where To Find Locally Raised Meat in the Champaign-Urbana Area

There’s no shortage of local meat in Champaign-Urbana — and local farmers need us more than ever. Looking for local meat in the Champaign-Urbana area? The East Central Illinois area has a number of local farmers that sell their meat products directly to customers. In addition, there are a number of locally owned stores that sell local meats. Below we’ve put together a resource to help you find locally raised meat in and around Champaign-Urbana.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Warming centers available in Rantoul this weekend

RANTOUL, Ill. (WCIA) — With wind chill temperatures dropping into the single digits this weekend, the Village of Rantoul is opening a pair of warming centers for those who need them. The Forum Fitness Center, located at 200 West Flessner Avenue, will be open from 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. for warming. After 9 p.m., […]
RANTOUL, IL
smilepolitely.com

Weekender: November 18-20

Get your Thanksgiving plans in order, all weekend, prices vary. Do you have your turkey secured? Are you planning to skip cooking and order in on Turkey Day? Are you traveling and want to bring a C-U treat as a gift? Now is the time to figure all of that out because pre-orders are ending soon. I ordered some bread and pie, but I still need to pick up ingredients for the big Thanksgiving meal. This weekend, take time to figure out what you still need to buy, and then do it. (AB)
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Scary creature involved in holiday celebration dividing Gibson City

GIBSON CITY, Ill., (WCIA) — ‘Tis the season for holiday parades and festivities, and Gibson City is kicking off its fun on Saturday.  Some people are worried a scary figure may disrupt it though. Krampus is part of a German folklore from the 12th century.  Rantoul’s Baldwin Asylum is bringing him to life. Justin Carpenter, […]
GIBSON CITY, IL
WCIA

Urbana High School will continue E-learning Monday and Tuesday

URBANA, Ill. (WCIA) — For high school students and parents in Urbana, it’s been a week filled with fear and chaos. That’s because on Tuesday, police say a staff member received a threat from an unknown person. Then on Wednesday, Urbana police and the FBI were notified of additional threats from the same email source, […]
URBANA, IL
chambanamoms.com

Top 10 Things to Know: Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul

A Visit to Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch in Rantoul – Pumpkins, Corn Mazes, Hayrides, Christmas Trees and Reindeer, of course. When we hear reindeer, we usually think about Christmas… but if you overlook Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch, located in Rantoul, during the fall season, you’d be missing out on all kinds of fall fun. Here are ten things to know about Hardy’s Reindeer Ranch as you plan your short trip from Champaign-Urbana to the ranch with your kids!
RANTOUL, IL
chambanamoms.com

Candlestick Lane: The Urbana Christmas Tradition Continues

The tradition of Candlestick Lane in Urbana will continue this December. Urbana’s Candlestick Lane will again bring Christmas cheer to fans all over the area. It is set to illuminate for the first night on Saturday, Dec. 10. The annual tradition has stayed strong for the last 59 years...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Sounds of the season with Urbana High School A Cappella

The Urbana High School Choir and A Cappella program is raising money for a trip to Disney World during winter break of 2023-2024. You can help send these amazing students to Disney by doing the following:. Make a monetary donation!. Donate an item for our upcoming silent auction!. Hire this...
URBANA, IL
WCIA

Family helps Mahomet mother facing eviction

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA) — A Mahomet mother facing eviction over unpaid lot fees has had her bills paid. The mother was one of 20 who received eviction notices at Candlewood Estates Mobile Home Park just months after a new property management company took over. She was very emotional and scared, and did not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what was going on yet, which is why she will remain anonymous.
MAHOMET, IL
WCIA

Champaign Fire responds to house fire, cat feared dead

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A Champaign family is displaced from their home after a fire broke out inside the chimney Friday afternoon. The fire happened at 1507 Casselbury Lane just after 4 p.m. Firefighters found heavy fire coming from the rear of the structure’s second floor when they arrived. The person who was at home […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
smilepolitely.com

Neil St. Blues is hosting a Thanksgiving Day buffet

If you want to go out to eat on Turkey Day, check out Neil St. Blues' Thanksgiving Day holiday buffet. The menu has not been released, but I bet we can count on seeing Southern-style cuisine like fried chicken, fried fish, cornbread, and greens on the spread. I love Neil St. Blues' Sunday buffet. When I've gone, it's been clean and well-run with lots of different foods that were replenished often. If this Thanksgiving Day buffet is anything like the Sunday buffet, it will be great.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Champaign man gets community support after devastating fire

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) — A group is asking for the community’s help after a fire destroyed their friend’s home and everything he owned. It happened on Sunday near Hedge Road and Bradley Avenue in Champaign. The fire started in the dryer and engulfed the house and garage. Jeff Gilchrist was trying to put the fire […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
WCIA

Meet the Mayor: Urbana updates on Hotel Royer and ARPA applications

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WCIA) – On this week’s Meet the Mayor, Diane Marlin talked about the next steps the City of Urbana will now that the application process for ARPA funding has closed, as well as updates on a long-awaited Urbana project. Chambana Proud Mayor Marlin says people don’t go to the polling places to vote […]
URBANA, IL
vermilioncountyfirst.com

Danville Public Library Announces Upcoming Events

THE FOLLOWING INFORMATION PROVIDED BY DANVILLE PUBLIC LIBRARY. December 1 – January 31: Winter Reading. Experience all the feels this winter! Learn about the history of emoji’s, explore the importance of emotions, and discover fun activities to express yourself fully for our Winter Reading Challenge. December 1 – January 31.
DANVILLE, IL
WCIA

Nearly 20 eviction notices issued in Mahomet mobile home park

MAHOMET, Ill. (WCIA)–Nearly 20 eviction notices have gone out in one mobile home community; just months after a new property management company took over. Now one Mahomet mother is at her wit’s end.   She is very emotional and scared and does not feel comfortable telling her 12-year-old daughter what is going on yet, which […]
MAHOMET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy