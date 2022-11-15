Read full article on original website
Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon
The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
LeSean McCoy says calling Patriots’ Bill Belichick a legend is ‘bullcrap’
LeSean McCoy wasn’t even being asked about Bill Belichick specifically when he appeared on “The Up and Adams Show” streaming TV show/podcast on FanDuel TV. Host Kay Adams was asking him about coaching, but the retired 12-year NFL running back made a face when she called the Patriots coach “a legend.”
Bears QB Justin Fields is sixth in the NFL in rushing through Week 10
Justin Fields is arguably the most dangerous running quarterback in the NFL right now. Heck, he’s one of the best rushers in the league. Through 10 weeks, Fields has 749 rushing yards. Not only does that lead the Bears (Khalil Herbert has 643, David Montgomery has 434), but it’s sixth in the NFL.
New England Patriots’ Bill Belichick could be among head coaches to step down
Legendary six-time Super Bowl champion head coach Bill Belichick once again has his New England Patriots in playoff positioning as
Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week
Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7. While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.
Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
2022 Giants Roster Tracker: Former Receiver Finds a New Home
Follow this post for the latest Giants roster transactions and news.
LeSean McCoy reveals why Bill Belichick is overrated
Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has won more Super Bowls than any other coach in league history and is seen by many as the greatest coach in the history of the NFL. But not everyone is quite so impressed with what Belichick has done throughout his coaching career, including former star running back LeSean McCoy.
Eagles signing DB Marquise Blair to the practice squad
The Eagles are all about adding talent to the roster, and with Avonte Maddox on injured reserve, Aaron Wilson is reporting that Marquise Blair will sign to the 16-man practice squad. Blair is signing after a Monday afternoon visit to the NovaCare Complex. Blair was released from the Panthers practice...
Chiefs special teams film review, Week 10: Kadarius Toney takes over punt returns
While there were some positive takeaways, special teams was mostly a mess for the Chiefs in their Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs fumbled on a kick return, allowed over 70 return yards in kickoff coverage, and missed yet another extra point. Plus, there was a weird punt return fumble that didn’t end up actually being a fumble at all.
Retired NFL player compares Patriots’ Bill Belichick to Rex Ryan
One of the most tired conversations involving the New England Patriots over the years has been questioning Bill Belichick’s coaching legacy in the NFL. The debate has only grown duller since Tom Brady left the team nearly three years ago, with people comparing the careers of the quarterback and his former coach.
Column: Why CFP expansion can't work around the Rose Bowl
The Rose Bowl is looking for assurances amid discussions about expanding the College Football Playoff from four teams to 12
Adam Schefter Shares Update on Leonard Fournette’s Hip Injury
Leonard Fournette left the game in Germany against the Seahawks due to injury.
Red Sox Made Contract Offers To ‘Several Players’ In MLB Free Agency
Is this simply the calm before the Boston Red Sox’s offseason storm?. The Red Sox have yet to strike a significant deal — via free agency or trade — but team president and CEO Sam Kennedy indicated Wednesday at the Major League Baseball owners meetings in New York that Boston is prepared to make waves.
