ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Vikings Signed Veteran Tight End On Monday Afternoon

The Minnesota Vikings are on top of the NFL world following Sunday's momentous 33-30 overtime victory over the Buffalo Bills. Following the epic Week 10 win, Minnesota added some organizational depth Monday afternoon by signing tight end James O’Shaughnessy to the practice squad. A fifth-round pick in 2015, O’Shaughnessy...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Philly

Eagles sign two-time Pro Bowl DT Linval Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- The Eagles have signed two-time Pro Bowl defensive tackle Linval Joseph to a one-year deal on Wednesday, the team announced. Joseph spent the last two seasons with the Los Angeles Chargers. It will be the 13th NFL season for the 34-year-old. The Eagles hope Joseph, a former second round pick, will help the team address their rushing defense since losing rookie defensive tackle Jordan Davis. Davis was placed on injured reserve due to ankle injury he suffered in Week 8 against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which means he'll miss at least four games. In the two games Davis has missed so far,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Jets Receiver Could Return From Knee Injury Against Patriots This Week

Corey Davis hasn't played for the Jets since he suffered a knee injury back in Week 7. While the veteran receiver hasn't returned to practice yet, sitting out again on Wednesday, Jets head coach Robert Saleh is optimistic about Davis' status for Sunday's game against the Patriots in New England.
NEW YORK STATE
FOX Sports

Eagles place TE Goedert on IR; sign veteran DT Joseph

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The Philadelphia Eagles placed tight end Dallas Goedert on injured reserve with a shoulder injury Wednesday and signed veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph. Goedert was injured in Philadelphia's 32-21 loss to the Washington Commanders on Monday night. The 27-year-old Goedert has 43 receptions for 544 yards...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
thecomeback.com

LeSean McCoy reveals why Bill Belichick is overrated

Longtime New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has won more Super Bowls than any other coach in league history and is seen by many as the greatest coach in the history of the NFL. But not everyone is quite so impressed with what Belichick has done throughout his coaching career, including former star running back LeSean McCoy.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs special teams film review, Week 10: Kadarius Toney takes over punt returns

While there were some positive takeaways, special teams was mostly a mess for the Chiefs in their Week 10 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Chiefs fumbled on a kick return, allowed over 70 return yards in kickoff coverage, and missed yet another extra point. Plus, there was a weird punt return fumble that didn’t end up actually being a fumble at all.
KANSAS CITY, MO
FanSided

Retired NFL player compares Patriots’ Bill Belichick to Rex Ryan

One of the most tired conversations involving the New England Patriots over the years has been questioning Bill Belichick’s coaching legacy in the NFL. The debate has only grown duller since Tom Brady left the team nearly three years ago, with people comparing the careers of the quarterback and his former coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy