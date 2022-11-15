ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

'No better feeling than being home with my family': TOWIE's Nicole Bass is 'grateful' to have left hospital with her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after suffering high blood pressure following a 'traumatic' birth

Nicole Bass has returned home following the birth of her newborn baby daughter Bella Rose after the former TOWIE star was kept in hospital due to high blood pressure. Television personality Nicole, 31, previously said she suffered a 'traumatic' labour and, having announced the birth of her first child earlier this month, she has been off her social media pages.
