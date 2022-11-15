Alabama police are asking the public for help in finding four young sisters that have disappeared from a small town in Talladega County. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA) sent out an emergency missing child alert on Thursday night, saying that they had been missing since 11.35am. They were last seen in Sylacauga, southeast of Birmingham. The four sisters are all members of the Buchanan family – Aaliyah Grace, 12, Isabella Jane, 9, Lacey Nicole, 7, and Gracelyn Hope, 2, ABC3340 reported. The sisters are all described as white – Aaliyah Grace is 5’1” (156cm) and 85 pounds (39kg) with...

