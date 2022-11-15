Read full article on original website
Husband brilliantly sneaks his dog into the hospital to say goodbye to his wife.
Anyone who owns a dog can attest to the amazing comfort they provide during times of stress or discomfort. Research shows that dogs have a biological effect on us that elevates our levels of oxytocin, which is known as the “love hormone." Unfortunately, most of the time, dogs aren't...
Kate Winslet Donates $20K to Help a Mom and Her Disabled Daughter
Actress Kate Winslet is using her money to help a UK family in need. The Oscar winner donated $20,000 to a mother of four facing astronomical home energy bills to operate her disabled daughter's life-support equipment. Earlier this month, Carolynne Hunter of Clackmannanshire, Scotland, launched a GoFundMe campaign to help...
Devastated mum forced to tell daughter she won't live as long as her friends
A heartbroken mum has opened up about having to tell her ten-year-old daughter that she won’t live as long as her friends. Bronwyn Cousins, from Melbourne, explained that her daughter Bronte has Juvenile Onset ALS - a progressive motor neurone disease. Bronte is the only child in Australia with...
Woman 'Tricked' Into Feeding Stepkids While Husband Attends Party Defended
"One red flag after another with this guy," one commenter wrote. "She needs to get out."
Dad Claps Back at Karens After They Criticize His Daughters' Outfits
Nothing like posting a cute photo of you and your children only to get mauled by criticism from other parents. That's what happened to Florida news anchor Matt Austin, who goes by @flnewsman on TikTok, when he shared a photo he took with his two daughters prior to their homecoming dance.
Robert Clary, last of the ‘Hogan’s Heroes’ stars, dies at 96
LOS ANGELES (AP) — Robert Clary, a French-born survivor of Nazi concentration camps during World War II who played a feisty prisoner of war in the improbable 1960s sitcom “Hogan’s Heroes,” has died. He was 96. Clary died during the night Wednesday of natural causes at his home in Beverly Hills, niece Brenda Hancock said Thursday. “He never let those horrors defeat him,” Hancock said of Clary’s wartime experiences as a youth. “He never let them take the joy out of his life. He tried to spread that joy to others through his singing and his dancing and his painting.” When he recounted his life to students, he told them, “Don’t ever hate,” Hancock said. “He didn’t let hate overcome the beauty in this world.”
