Read full article on original website
Related
AdWeek
Metaverse Marketing Podcast: What's Next for Web3 and Beyond
The metaverse is still in its extremely early stages of development—it feels almost like a party that just started. It’s an exciting time, but also leaves room for many questions and paradigms. How does its audience grow? How can it improve upon issues in the current iteration of the internet? Companies are focusing on a human-centered development paradigm with an almost anti-Big Tech attitude.
AdWeek
Touch of Truth With Jackie Cooper Joins Adweek Podcast Network
The Adweek Podcast Network is excited to partner with Edelman to present Touch of Truth, hosted by Jackie Cooper, Edelman’s senior adviser and chief brand officer. You may not know her name, but Cooper’s behind-the-scenes influence as a brand and celebrity strategist has delivered a myriad of famous campaigns and headline-making moments. She built her own agency from the ground up and in 2014 sold it to Edelman, where she now oversees a global portfolio of more than 1,000 brands.
AdWeek
Shake Shack Names Preacher Lead Creative Agency
Burger chain Shake Shack has named Preacher its first lead creative agency, and the first-ever brand campaign from the agency is launching in a test market run in Seattle. Austin-based Preacher won the business following a formal review that culminated in August and was immediately put to work creating a brand platform and campaign for Shake Shack, as well as a refreshed design approach.
AdWeek
Group Black's Travis Montaque Debuts a New Network to Shape a More Equitable Creator Economy
In 2021, Travis Montaque launched Group Black to address inequity in media. Now, with a new venture called Crater, the entrepreneur and Adweek’s Media Executive of the Year aims to make a similarly indelible mark on the fast-growing creator economy. Today, Montaque introduced a new network geared towards providing...
AdWeek
Marketers Weigh in on Whether to Criticize Coca-Cola’s Controversial Sponsorship of COP27
Coca-Cola’s sponsorship of COP27, the United Nations Conference on Climate Change this week in Sharm El-Sheikh, Egypt, has drawn strong criticism from activists and advertisers alike. While industry experts largely agree that sponsors of events like COP27, which will help dictate the global response to the climate crisis, should...
AdWeek
TelevisaUnivison Partners With Omnicom for Hispanic Household Data Graph
Omnicom Media Group will be the first agency to team up with TelevisaUnivision to leverage its Hispanic household data graph. The data graph will integrate with OMG’s identity solution, Omni ID, through a privacy-oriented clean room technology and work to power its targeting, optimization and measurement for always on activation across the entirety of its brands.
AdWeek
NBCUniversal Partners With Top Brands to Transact on New Currencies
NBCUniversal is accelerating its push towards alternate currencies, announcing the creation of a new initiative called The Currency Council. More than 10 top brands—including General Motors, Marriot Bonvoy, PepsiCo, State Farm, T-Mobile and Wayfair—across all major holding companies have signed on to the Currency Council, and will transact with NBCUniversal using new currencies.
AdWeek
Tools of the Trade: Aaron Cole of Studio Everywhere
Tools of the Trade is an AgencySpy feature to help highlight the many tools that help make advertising and marketing folks successful. The tools can be anything that helps you perform at your top form, from your favorite drafting table to your best software program to a lucky pen, a vintage typewriter or a pair of headphones.
AdWeek
Livestream Shopping Delivers for Both Brands and Creators
Amazon Live taps into the power of influencers, ecommerce and live video to deliver personalized and engaging livestream shopping experiences for the masses. Marketers from Amazon Live, 23andMe and influencer Nicole Mejia sat down with Adweek’s director of audience engagement Jess Zafarris during our Elevate: Future of Shopping event to dive into what live shopping means for the retail landscape and how this new way of buying not only entertains but educates and engages consumers of all ages.
AdWeek
Friday Stir
-In the latest work for Cricket Wireless, Argonaut and its Avalon Studios has created “Calendar of Happy Customers,” a new social campaign for the holidays. It is the largest production yet for Avalon and is the next iteration of Cricket’s incorporation of real customers talking about their experiences. The “FaceTime with Fans” concept shows Cricket customers in their element and sometimes even caught off-guard.
AdWeek
CTV Advertisers Are Foundering Using Linear TV Creative
Connected TV (CTV) promises a whole new way for advertisers to approach their campaign creative. So, why are so many brands still using the strategies and tactics they’ve been using for linear TV?. Based on an exclusive survey of more than 100 U.S. brand marketers conducted by Adweek Branded...
AdWeek
The Future of the Consumer in 2023
Consumers have seen disruptions and innovations since the onset of the global pandemic. As the world resets and looks towards the future amid continued economic uncertainty, what recent evolutions will remain true and what previous trends will experience radio silence as we head into 2023?. In today’s special edition of...
AdWeek
Yelp Spotlight Ads Let Regional, National Brands Bring Video Ads to App Home Screen
Business directory and crowdsourced review forum Yelp introduced Spotlight Ads, a way for regional and national brands to bring video ads and static images to the home screen of its application. Yelp wrote in a blog post Thursday, “Tens of millions of people visit Yelp to discover and connect with...
AdWeek
Thursday Stir
-Intel and Dell Technologies are teaching people to properly e-cycle their electronic waste with an interactive experience in Nintendo’s Animal Crossing. Players can visit the eCycleLand island and turn in the Rusted Parts found in the game for a sought-after item. While in eCycleLand, users will be educated about the real ways they can e-cycle, in partnership with Dell. The effort, done in partnership with VMLY&R, is showing people that old and broken tech can take on new life through e-cycling in both the virtual and real world.
AdWeek
Azerion Acquires International Digital Ad Business Hybrid Theory
Digital entertainment and media advertising platform Azerion continues its merger and acquisitions activity with the purchase of programmatic agency and trading desk Hybrid Theory, expanding its footprint across the U.S. and broader APAC market. The financial terms of the deal have not been disclosed. Hybrid Theory, run by chief executive...
AdWeek
Roku Adds 150 Baking Show Episodes, Launches FAST Channel
The Roku Channel has acquired 150 episodes of The Great British Baking Show and its various spinoffs and launched a free ad-supporting streaming television channel dedicated to the Baking Show franchise, reports Variety. This is the franchise’s first-ever FAST channel and features Baking Show material that has never been broadcast...
AdWeek
Why Direct Mail Spend Is Actually Rising
Over the past year, 86% of marketers have actually increased or maintained their direct mail use. Why? Consumers trust tangible media when making purchase decisions and brands rely on it to smooth data privacy friction and relieve digital burnout. These insights come from SeQuel’s “2022 Direct Mail Industry Benchmark Study,”...
AdWeek
Kraft Heinz's Delimex's First Foray Into Gaming Literally and Figuratively Feeds Players
Kraft Heinz’s frozen food brand Delimex is giving an assist to gamers in the name of snacks. In its first campaign after a rebrand, Delimex is “Feeding Gamers” literally and figuratively. Through Nov. 18, Delimex is creating a team in three games—Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2,...
AdWeek
Cadbury Introduces Interactive Out-of-Home Focus for Christmas as Senior Marketer Departs
British chocolate brand Cadbury will utilize digital out-of-home activity as part of the promotion of its Secret Santa Postal Service, using digital and static posters to promote sharing at Christmas. The annual campaign was released just days after the departure of Benazir Barlet-Batada, senior marketing director of confectionery, U.K. and Ireland, at Mondelēz International.
AdWeek
How Fox Sports Pulled Off a Massive World Cup Marketing Campaign
Fox Sports has embarked on its largest marketing campaign in network history ahead of the 2022 FIFA Men’s World Cup in Qatar, which begins Sunday. The company initiated a host of activations around the country, many of which will continue throughout the duration of the tournament. This year is...
Comments / 0