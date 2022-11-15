ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Berkeley, CA

CBS San Francisco

Mass layoffs, gloomy job market making college grads nervous

SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- With big tech company layoffs in the Bay Area, there's a lot more competition for available job openings right now.But for college students looking to enter the workforce, it's especially concerning.Hrushikesh Pokala and Venkata Maithri are roommates who attend San Jose State University. Pokala is already looking for jobs. He said last month, he was talking to Amazon and Meta recruiters. With the recent layoffs and a hiring freeze at those companies, all of that's on hold."It's pretty much scary now," said Pokala. "When are they going to resume? When are they going to open up...
berkeleyhighjacket.com

Students experience lunch alone at BHS

Lunch at Berkeley High School is a sacred time, being only 40 minutes long. Students often go off campus to enjoy a plethora of food options with friends while others choose to eat alone. A whole school day can be exhausting and having lunch alone can be a time for students to find a moment of solitude.
BERKELEY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Teen wins Redwood City school board election

REDWOOD CITY - A sophomore at Stanford made history today, becoming the youngest person elected to the school board for Sequoia Union High School District. The 19-year-old says he’s a product of the district in Redwood City, and he wanted to bring his experience as a student to school policymaking.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
berkeleyside.org

Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?

The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
ALAMEDA COUNTY, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Cal Athletics faces aftermath of cryptocurrency FTX collapse

BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal Athletics appears to be dealing with the aftermath of the recent collapse of cryptocurrency FTX. Last week, the crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its value tanked in a matter of just 9 days. According to a UC Berkeley report, Cal Athletics is one of those affected by the collapse.
BERKELEY, CA
Real News Network

New York Times draws sweeping conclusions when reform district attorneys lose, ignores them entirely when they win

When San Francisco voters recalled their reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin in June of this year, The (non-San Francisco-based) New York Times ran several articles about the national implications of Boudin’s removal. “The choices seemed to signal a shift to the center that was likely to reverberate through Democratic politics across the nation,” the publication said in its June 8 report on the vote.
IOWA STATE
berkeleyside.org

Police union leader implicated in leaked text messages put on leave, chief appointment paused

The Berkeley Police Department has put a sergeant accused of sending derogatory text messages to officers under his command on administrative leave. City leaders have pledged to launch an independent investigation into the text messages purportedly sent by Sgt. Darren Kacalek, and into a former officer’s allegation that Kacalek pressured units he oversaw to meet “arrest quotas.” Kacalek also stepped down this week from his position as president of the Berkeley police union.
BERKELEY, CA
sfstandard.com

Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?

Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
sfstandard.com

Asana To Lay Off 97 Employees in San Francisco

San Francisco software firm Asana is planning to lay off 97 employees at its San Francisco office as tech sector job cuts pile up, according to a notice filed with the state. Asana filed a notice on Tuesday that it’s conducting a mass layoff at its 633 Folsom St. office, affecting employees in sales, management and other professional roles. The layoff notice follows job cuts at several other big tech firms in recent weeks, including Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
thecalifornianpaper.com

Rising inflation is hitting Cal High students hard as well

As inflation continues to eat away at many Californians’ wallets, it is clear the overall cost of living in the Golden State has caused stress to many. And it’s not just adults feeling the pinch. Many Cal High students are struggling to deal with the higher costs of everything from gas to fast food.
SAN RAMON, CA

