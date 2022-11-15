Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Limited Time Offer - San Francisco Residents to Get $1,200 MonthlyAneka DuncanSan Francisco, CA
San Francisco Giants Discussing Contract With Star PitcherOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman tells eczema cream caused her skin to BURN so badly nurses thought she’d been in fireijSciences MediaSan Francisco, CA
Red Cup Day Rebellion: We Spoke To A Starbucks Employee As Workers StrikeVince Martellacci
Public invited to learn Ukrainian winter songs by singing in online workshop on December 3D.J. EatonOakland, CA
Related
Mass layoffs, gloomy job market making college grads nervous
SAN JOSE (CBS SF) -- With big tech company layoffs in the Bay Area, there's a lot more competition for available job openings right now.But for college students looking to enter the workforce, it's especially concerning.Hrushikesh Pokala and Venkata Maithri are roommates who attend San Jose State University. Pokala is already looking for jobs. He said last month, he was talking to Amazon and Meta recruiters. With the recent layoffs and a hiring freeze at those companies, all of that's on hold."It's pretty much scary now," said Pokala. "When are they going to resume? When are they going to open up...
KQED
'Stunning Reversal of Fortune': Ann Hsu Voted Off SF School Board Following Racist Comments
San Francisco Unified school board commissioner Ann Hsu, who was widely condemned for racist comments she made earlier this year, has lost her seat to challenger Alida Fisher. Though previously Hsu was initially in third place in the Board of Education race — for three open seats — Hsu dropped to fourth place on Monday, and never recovered.
Stanford Daily
Stanford imposter admitted to Class of 2027 for showing most demonstrated interest ever
Editor’s Note: This article is purely satirical and fictitious. All attributions in this article are not genuine, and this story should be read in the context of pure entertainment only. William Curry, following his brief stint as a Stanford impostor living in the basement of Crothers, was recently admitted...
berkeleyhighjacket.com
Students experience lunch alone at BHS
Lunch at Berkeley High School is a sacred time, being only 40 minutes long. Students often go off campus to enjoy a plethora of food options with friends while others choose to eat alone. A whole school day can be exhausting and having lunch alone can be a time for students to find a moment of solitude.
KTVU FOX 2
Teen wins Redwood City school board election
REDWOOD CITY - A sophomore at Stanford made history today, becoming the youngest person elected to the school board for Sequoia Union High School District. The 19-year-old says he’s a product of the district in Redwood City, and he wanted to bring his experience as a student to school policymaking.
San Francisco launches new guaranteed income program for transgender community
The program, part of a larger city effort to offer temporary income as a way to address poverty and the first focused in transgender communities, is now accepting applications.
berkeleyside.org
Why does it take so long to count votes in Alameda County?
The Alameda County Registrar of Voters started posting results for the Nov. 8 election just after polls closed at 8 p.m. But a week later, we still don’t know who the winner is in many local races. As ballots continue to be counted, some are asking what’s taking so...
sfstandard.com
School Board Recall Leader and Mayoral Appointee Ann Hsu Loses to Progressive Challenger
Update, Nov. 17: Ann Hsu conceded in a video posted Thursday morning. “While the results are not entirely what we wanted,” she said, “I wish the newly elected board members the very best.”. In the video, Hsu mentioned the records of her work on the board during her...
KTVU FOX 2
California DOJ probes Oakland school district over closures, potential civil rights violations
OAKLAND, Calif. - The California Department of Justice is probing the Oakland Unified School District over potential violations of student's civil rights, amid school closures and mergers. The district has already shuttered two schools and is set to close at least five others by the end of next school year....
Massive Bay Area tech stalwart Cisco to lay off more than 4,000 employees
"This is not about reducing our workforce," a spokesperson said.
Plans To Add More Than 6000 Dwellings Announced In Paolo Alto
It’s no secret that housing is an issue in Palo Alto, and yet the recent announcement that thousands of new homes will be added to the available stock over the next decade may go some way to alleviating concerns. Of course there’s always more to a story like this than meets the eye, so what ...
SFist
Esquire Names Three SF Spots (and One In Sonoma) As Best New Restaurants In the Country
San Francisco got short shrift the last couple years when it's come to the James Beard Foundation Awards and Bon Appetit's Best New Restaurants lists, but Esquire is still paying attention to our food scene. We're back to a world when magazines can criss-cross the country and new stuff is...
KTVU FOX 2
Cal Athletics faces aftermath of cryptocurrency FTX collapse
BERKELEY, Calif. - Cal Athletics appears to be dealing with the aftermath of the recent collapse of cryptocurrency FTX. Last week, the crypto exchange filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection after its value tanked in a matter of just 9 days. According to a UC Berkeley report, Cal Athletics is one of those affected by the collapse.
Real News Network
New York Times draws sweeping conclusions when reform district attorneys lose, ignores them entirely when they win
When San Francisco voters recalled their reform prosecutor Chesa Boudin in June of this year, The (non-San Francisco-based) New York Times ran several articles about the national implications of Boudin’s removal. “The choices seemed to signal a shift to the center that was likely to reverberate through Democratic politics across the nation,” the publication said in its June 8 report on the vote.
San Jose-headquartered Roku slashes jobs
The list just keeps getting longer. Another Silicon Valley tech company, Roku, announced layoffs for 200 of its workers on Thursday.
berkeleyside.org
Police union leader implicated in leaked text messages put on leave, chief appointment paused
The Berkeley Police Department has put a sergeant accused of sending derogatory text messages to officers under his command on administrative leave. City leaders have pledged to launch an independent investigation into the text messages purportedly sent by Sgt. Darren Kacalek, and into a former officer’s allegation that Kacalek pressured units he oversaw to meet “arrest quotas.” Kacalek also stepped down this week from his position as president of the Berkeley police union.
Progressive Gordon Mar loses San Francisco District 4 re-election to law-and-order-minded challenger
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Gordon Mar, who represented San Francisco’s Outer Sunset on the city’s board of supervisors, lost his bid for re-election, conceding to challenger Joel Engardio on Wednesday after a close race. “It’s increasingly unlikely that there are enough votes to change the outcome of our race, and a few minutes ago, I […]
sfstandard.com
Is San Francisco on Track for Another Dot-Com Bust?
Editor’s Note: Every month, The Standard’s ‘State of the City’ dashboard analyzes the outlook for San Francisco by monitoring data on the city’s economy, health, crime, housing and other key performance indicators. After a summer of shifting economic headwinds, an autumn of high-profile tech layoffs,...
sfstandard.com
Asana To Lay Off 97 Employees in San Francisco
San Francisco software firm Asana is planning to lay off 97 employees at its San Francisco office as tech sector job cuts pile up, according to a notice filed with the state. Asana filed a notice on Tuesday that it’s conducting a mass layoff at its 633 Folsom St. office, affecting employees in sales, management and other professional roles. The layoff notice follows job cuts at several other big tech firms in recent weeks, including Meta, Twitter, Stripe and others.
thecalifornianpaper.com
Rising inflation is hitting Cal High students hard as well
As inflation continues to eat away at many Californians’ wallets, it is clear the overall cost of living in the Golden State has caused stress to many. And it’s not just adults feeling the pinch. Many Cal High students are struggling to deal with the higher costs of everything from gas to fast food.
Comments / 0