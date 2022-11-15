ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing

OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
Edmond police look to hire next generation of officers

EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond cadets training to be the city's next generation of police officers went through a simulator Friday to get real-world experience. The simulator gives officers a glimpse of what life is like in the field. "We're going to teach how to drive, fight and shoot," said...
New report highlights upgrades to Oklahoma County Detention Center

OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report released Friday highlighted future upgrades planned for the Oklahoma County Detention Center. An annual report from the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council said upcoming improvements to the jail will keep inmates safe. The jail has had a history of complaints, including a...
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers

OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement

BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip

Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment. Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment. "Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope

City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
