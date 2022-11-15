Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Three dead following boating accident in OklahomaLimitless Production Group LLCGuthrie, OK
New proposal would send families up to $350 per month per childR.A. HeimOklahoma City, OK
4 Great Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
KOCO
Oklahoma City police crack down on illegal street racing
OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma City police said they busted more than 30 people during a recent illegal street race. The department has been cracking down on street racing after a city ordinance went into effect last month. The latest bust happened over Halloween weekend. Police impounded as many as...
Oklahoma citizens, law enforcement react to DOJ investigation announcement
Citizens and law enforcement are reacting to the U.S. Department of Justice’s investigation into alleged civil rights violations by the state of Oklahoma, the city of Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma City Police Department.
KOCO
OKC police release statement following announcement of DOJ investigation
OKLAHOMA CITY — The Oklahoma City Police Department issued a statement after the U.S. Department of Justice announced an investigation into the department's response to mental health crises. The DOJ said in a news release Thursday that it opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, the city of...
okcfox.com
Gov. Kevin Stitt's son involved in incident at Guthrie Haunts with guns and alcohol
GUTHRIE, Okla. (KOKH) — The son of Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt was involved in an incident with the Logan County Sheriff's Office after deputies responded to Guthrie Haunts on Halloween. According to an incident report from the Logan County Sheriff’s Office, a Deputy said they found a hard case...
DOJ opens investigation into State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City
The Department of Justice announced that it has opened an investigation into the State of Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, and the Oklahoma City Police Department.
KOCO
Edmond police look to hire next generation of officers
EDMOND, Okla. — Edmond cadets training to be the city's next generation of police officers went through a simulator Friday to get real-world experience. The simulator gives officers a glimpse of what life is like in the field. "We're going to teach how to drive, fight and shoot," said...
KOCO
DOJ launches investigation into Oklahoma’s, OCPD’s response to mental health crises
OKLAHOMA CITY — The U.S. Department of Justice opened an investigation into the state of Oklahoma, the city of OKC and the Oklahoma City Police Department. Authorities say the investigation will look into how mental health calls are handled and whether Oklahoma fails to provide community-based mental health services to those in the Oklahoma City metro.
KOCO
New report highlights upgrades to Oklahoma County Detention Center
OKLAHOMA CITY — A new report released Friday highlighted future upgrades planned for the Oklahoma County Detention Center. An annual report from the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Advisory Council said upcoming improvements to the jail will keep inmates safe. The jail has had a history of complaints, including a...
Police: Oklahoma woman accused of defrauding customer of $43,000 may have more victims
The owner of a local company has been charged with stealing thousands of dollars from customers by fraudulently charging their credit cards, and police say there may be even more victims out there.
Suspect who allegedly shot at Oklahoma City officers identified
Authorities are releasing more information about a deadly officer-involved shooting in a rural part of Oklahoma County.
News On 6
Police Release Identities Of Suspect, OKC Officers Involved In Deadly Shootout Near McLoud
An Oklahoma City police officer is home recovering after he was hit in the face with shrapnel on Tuesday during a shootout with a burglary suspect. The suspect died in the police shooting near McLoud and was identified as 38-year-old Timothy Johnson. The shooting with Johnson happened on a rural...
KOCO
Elderly Oklahoma couple falls victim to scammers
OKLAHOMA CITY — An elderly Oklahoma couple said they fell victim to online scammers this month. A fake website posing as the Pete White Health and Wellness Center tricked Jean Setzer and her husband on Nov. 3. "I was paralyzed with fear," Setzer said. "I did exactly what he...
Police: Pregnant woman shot during break-in in Oklahoma City
Authorities are investigating a violent break-in at an apartment in southwest Oklahoma City.
okcfox.com
'Hard to find good applicants': Staffing remains an issue for Oklahoma law enforcement
BETHANY, Okla. (KOKH) — Law enforcement agencies around the Oklahoma City metropolitan area are dealing with their own emergency: a staffing shortage. If you go to the City of Bethany's website, you'll find a job opening for a police officer. Lt. Angelo Orefice with the Bethany Police Department tells Fox 25 he hopes more people fill out an application.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma City police: Pregnant woman wounded in late night shooting
OKLAHOMA CITY (KOKH) — Oklahoma City police are investigating a shooting that happened late Wednesday night. The incident happened on S. Agnew Ave around 10:30 p.m. Police say a woman was shot in the leg and taken to OU Medical Center. The woman is 25 weeks pregnant. The victim...
Edmond man gets an unexpected surprise intruder
An Edmond woman is locked in the Oklahoma County Detention Center after barging into a man’s house, smashing items in his kitchen and nearly starting a fire.
Norman Police investigating person found in a ditch
Norman Police Department say they were contacted around 8:30 am and dispatched detectives who arrived to a ditch near the intersection of Classen Avenue and Boyd Street and found a person laying in the ditch.
Police: Body of man found in Norman ditch
The Oklahoma State Medical Examiner's Office will determine what caused a man's death after his body was found in Norman.
news9.com
OCPD Make Fentanyl Bust After Receiving Tip
Oklahoma City Police find fentanyl pills, fentanyl powder and meth inside a woman's apartment. Police said a tip led them to Marcella Carrillo's apartment. "Obviously this is going to be part of a bigger investigation," OCPD Master Sgt. Gary Knight said. "We'll see where the evidence takes us but for now one person is in custody."
KOCO
Oklahoma nonprofit leading change through compassion, hope
City Center is an Oklahoma City nonprofit working to connect families in need to resources that can help. The organization is leading change through compassion and hope. City Center's founder, Jed Chappell, joined KOCO 5 to tell us more about the organization's mission. Open the video player above to learn more.
Comments / 0