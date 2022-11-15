Read full article on original website
decrypt.co
UK Lawmakers Don’t Buy Binance’s Evidence on FTX Collapse
The UK’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked Binance for internal correspondence. It received a load of news articles instead. U.K. lawmakers today said Binance’s submitted evidence on the collapse of FTX wasn’t sufficient. The U.K.’s Parliamentary Treasury Committee asked crypto exchange Binance for internal correspondence on the collapse...
Voyager 'Shocked, Disgruntled, Dismayed' by FTX Bankruptcy as Crypto Lender Searches for Another Buyer
Voyager Digital’s legal team said it’s “shocked, disgruntled, dismayed” at having to reopen the bidding process for its distressed assets following FTX’s bankruptcy during a hearing yesterday. The Voyager Official Committee of Unsecured Creditors announced last week that it had reopened the bidding process, saying...
Edward Snowden: Sanctioning of Ethereum Mixer Tornado Cash Was 'Deeply Illiberal and Profoundly Authoritarian'
Three months after the U.S. government blacklisted the Ethereum mixing tool Tornado Cash, Edward Snowden called it a "do or die moment" that people in the crypto community "largely aren't taking seriously enough." Snowden, who exposed an unlawful mass surveillance program by the NSA nearly 10 years ago and fled...
Ripple Eyes Ireland as $1.3 Billion SEC Fight Drags On
As Ripple continues its battle with the SEC, it’s mostly operating outside of the U.S.—and now wants to set up shop in Ireland. As its battle with the Securities and Exchange Commission continues, Ripple is looking outside of the U.S.—mainly to Europe. The blockchain payments company’s lawyer,...
Bahamas Regulators Want Control of FTX Bankruptcy Proceedings
The Bahamas Securities Commission wants to take control of FTX’s liquidation. But FTX wants the process to take place in the U.S. Regulators in the Bahamas want to take control of FTX’s bankruptcy proceedings in what could become a messy process. Yesterday, FTX Digital Markets Ltd., the exchange’s...
'Only a Psychopath Can Write That Tweet': Binance CEO CZ on SBF
Speaking at an event with economic think tank the Milken Institute in the UAE, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao called former FTX CEO Samuel Bankman-Fried a “psychopath” for alluding in a tweet that Zhao was his “sparring partner” amid FTX’s catastrophic collapse. The FTX liquidity crisis...
Former Enron Liquidator Finds 'Complete Absence of Trustworthy Financial Information' at FTX
FTX’s new chief executive has blasted his predecessor in scathing documents filed as part of the exchange’s bankruptcy proceedings. Enron's liquidator has some choice words for the FTX collapse. John J. Ray III, who was appointed after FTX filed for bankruptcy last week, said he had “never” seen...
FTX Catastrophe Likely Triggered By Terra Collapse: Nansen
$4 billion in FTT tracked from Alameda to FTX aligns with reports of a loan—using customers funds—from the exchange to the trading desk. Blockchain analytics firm Nansen says that there was never a clear delineation between FTX and Alameda Research, and that FTX's strategy for keeping Alameda afloat started to come apart around the time TerraUSD collapsed.
What the Genesis Loan Suspension Teaches Us About Crypto Lending
Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced on November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and new loan originations in the lending business." Genesis Global Trading, one of the largest crypto lenders and institutions, announced November 16 that they would "temporarily suspend redemptions and...
This Week in Coins: Bitcoin Avoids Heavy Losses as FTX Contagion Spreads
This week saw continued FTX fallout week as many crypto companies confessed the extent of their exposure to the collapsed empire. This being week two of the FTX disaster story, crypto investors can expect things to get worse before they get better. However, the two market leaders, Bitcoin and Ethereum, no longer appear to be in freefall.
Solana Loses $1 Billion in USDT to Ethereum in Tether Chain Swap
Stablecoin issuer Tether today announced a $1 billion chain swap to convert USDT it had on the Solana blockchain to the Ethereum blockchain. The announcement comes as Solana, which just weeks ago ranked within the top 5 biggest cryptocurrencies by market cap, faces difficulties following the collapse of crypto exchange FTX. Solana now ranks 16th by market cap and is down 25.4% in the last seven days. It is currently trading hands for $13.33, down 95% from its all-time high of $256.
Crypto Liquidity Provider B2C2 Offers to Purchase Loans from Genesis
A well-known cryptocurrency market maker, B2C2, is extending a hand to the struggling crypto lending firm Genesis, after the latter company froze customer withdrawals on Wednesday. “B2C2Group wishes to extend an offer to purchase loans from GenesisTrading's book to alleviate the current liquidity shortfall,” tweeted B2C2 founder Max Boonen, minutes...
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust Hits Record-Low 43% Discount After FTX Crisis
Grayscale’s Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) hit a new record low discount to the price of Bitcoin barely a week after setting its last. As of Friday morning, the Bitcoin-tracking investment vehicle is trading at a discount of 42.69%, according to data from YCharts. Launched back in September 2013, GBTC is...
El Salvador to Start Buying 1 Bitcoin Every Day Says President Bukele
El Salvador will reportedly begin buying one Bitcoin every day, according to the country's president Nayib Bukele. El Salvador’s president Nayib Bukele announced that the Central American nation will begin purchasing one Bitcoin (BTC) every day. The announcement comes three and half months after El Salvador reportedly made its...
Proof of Reserves Isn't a 'Panacea' for Future FTX-Like Collapses, Industry Leaders Caution
Following the epic meltdown of one of the biggest players in crypto, some within the industry are calling for “proof of reserves” to provide greater transparency—but it has its limitations. In response to FTX's recent shocking demise, cryptocurrency exchanges across the industry from Binance to Crypto.com are...
Solana NFT Protocol Metaplex Announces Layoffs in Wake of FTX Collapse
While it had no financial exposure to the fallen exchange, Metaplex appears to be suffering from reputational damage spreading to Solana. Solana NFT protocol maker Metaplex announced on Thursday that it has undergone a company-wide round of layoffs, as the contagion induced by crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week continues to spread across the Web3 ecosystem.
Janet Yellen: FTX Meltdown Shows Need for 'More Effective Oversight' of Crypto
The Treasury Secretary reiterated concerns that trouble in the crypto market could eventually "raise broader financial stability concerns." Secretary Treasury Janet Yellen added her voice to the growing chorus of Washington leaders demanding action in the wake of crypto exchange FTX’s collapse last week, saying on Wednesday that the meltdown has demonstrated “the need for more effective oversight of cryptocurrency markets.”
New FTX CEO Distances Company From SBF After Controversial DMs Surface
FTX’s new post-bankruptcy leader may not be a fan of Sam Bankman-Fried’s social media transparency. Following days of cryptic and controversial tweets from former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), plus today's revelation of shocking direct messages to a reporter, FTX's newly-installed CEO took to Twitter to distance the firm from its founder and one-time poster child.
Bitstamp Follows Other Exchanges in Canceling Orders for FTX and Celsius Tokens
The Luxembourg-based exchange lags many in the industry in shuttering access to the embattled tokens, which still remain actively traded by some. Bitstamp is set to disable new orders and cancel existing orders for all FTT and CEL trading pairs, it announced on Friday. FTT is the proprietary exchange token...
Crypto Is Flowing Out of Exchanges: 'Severe' Outflows From Gemini, OKX and Crypto.com, Says JP Morgan
Investors are pulling funds out of major crypto exchanges as a result of the collapse of FTX, JPMorgan analysts have said. In a note to investors Wednesday, analysts at the investment bank noted that all major exchanges experienced outflows last week but Gemini, OKX and Crypto.com had the most “severe” draining of funds.
