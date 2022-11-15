Read full article on original website
Mei Is Returning To Overwatch 2 Very Soon Despite Last-Minute Delay
"Overwatch 2" developers at Blizzard have had quite a few problems to fix lately. They've had to set their sights on cheat makers to keep the game enjoyable, and one of the Heroes in the game, Mei, has been disabled since October 31. Mei was supposed to be added back into the game with the mid-season patch on November 15, but the patch was delayed due to a "critical issue." Now, fans have found out that the issue has been resolved, and the patch will be coming sooner than many thought.
Blizzard Has Set Its Sights On Overwatch 2 Cheat Makers
Though it's proven to be a financial success for Blizzard Entertainment, reviews for "Overwatch 2" heavily criticized multiple aspects of the game, including its monetization scheme and for tying heroes to the premium Battle Pass. It was also criticized for requiring players to give Blizzard their phone number to gain access, which was a barrier on launch for many without regular access to a phone or who use pay-as-you-go — a controversial feature that has since been removed.
Overwatch 2 Is Changing Up Its Battle Pass For Season 2
As "Overwatch 2" gears up to enter its second season, it appears that the game's developers over at Blizzard are already looking to change up the battle pass. It's not a major surprise these changes are coming, though. After all, the "Overwatch 2" battle pass has faced serious criticisms, some of which were so intense they made fans' stomachs drop. For example, some of the game's newly added heroes are actually locked behind the battle pass, making them unavailable to players who opt not to pay for the pass. Others have suggested that the battle pass is too costly compared to other games.
World Of Warcraft: The New Evoker Hero Class Explained
Every few expansions "World of Warcraft" players get the chance to play a new Hero class. In good company with the Death Knights of "Wrath of the Lich King" and the Demon Hunters of "Legion," the Evoker class is the latest to be added to the game with the upcoming "Dragonflight" expansion. Unlike Death Knights and Demon Hunters, who were represented in the original RTS games, Evokers are completely new to the "Warcraft" universe — well, not completely new, as they are tied to Neltharion (a.k.a. Deathwing) and the Dragon Aspects, who have been central to many story moments in "World of Warcraft" throughout its long lifetime.
Dr Disrespect Already Isn't Happy With One Warzone 2.0 Aspect
Few content creators have as much "Call of Duty" experience as Dr Disrespect. The two-time made his debut as an entertainer on YouTube uploading gameplay of the original "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" back in 2010. Later, he transitioned to game development, working as a map designer for "Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare," Eventually, Dr Disrespect dawned the slick mullet and signature mustache once again to become a full-time content creator playing various "Call of Duty" titles, including "Warzone," on stream. He has also dabbled in other battle royales, such as "PUBG," "Z1," and "Apex Legends."
Modern Warfare 2: How To Unlock The M13B AR
Season 1 for "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" is nearly upon us, which means the latest iteration in Activision's military shooter just got loads more content. This includes the game's first battle pass, a new multiplayer game mode, new multiplayer maps, operators, and, of course, the launch of "Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0," which includes an entirely new DMZ mode. One of the latest additions should be familiar to fans of Infinity Ward's previous "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare" – the M13B assault rifle.
How Warzone 2.0's Interrogation System Works
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" finally arrived in mid-November, introducing an updated version of the free-to-play battle royale. Several new features accompanied the release, including the Al Mazrah map, modes like DMZ, and fresh mechanics. The update also ushered in Gulag 2.0, which instead pits two players against two other players as opposed to the old 1v1, and the return of 150 player lobbies. The original "Warzone" had the same lobby size, but the number has fluctuated from season to season depending on the maps and modes available for people to play.
What We Know About Splatoon 3's Chill Season 2022 Content Update
Prepare yourselves, citizens of the Splatlands — "Splatoon 3" is getting a new dose of added content, and it's shaping up to be extra fresh. While "Splatoon 3" exceeded all expectations, supplying plenty of nifty new upgrades to the series formula at launch, the developers also promised that the Nintendo Switch game would receive ongoing support and further content additions as time goes on. Now, fresh off the heels of its second post-launch Splatfest, Nintendo has announced that the first major content expansion for the title is imminent. Titled "Chill Season 2022," the free update was set for December 1, 2022.
MultiVersus Confirms The Next Character And Stage For Season 2
"MultiVersus" has officially kicked off its second season, bringing new content to the free-to-play platform fighter. While the only new pieces of content available at the start of Season 2 are a new battle pass and the brand new item shop, "MultiVersus" developer Player First Games has already confirmed some of the content making its way into the game later in the season.
Doom Meets Batman In This Over The Top Mod
Have you ever thought that "Doom" would be improved if there were fewer demons and more Batarangs? Then this mod may be for you. One of the most iconic series of all time, "Doom" continues to receive love from fans. From playing on Twitter to powering the game with potatoes, they continue to enjoy the early title in increasingly creative ways. It also receives lots of love from modders who have mixed "Doom" with everything imaginable, even the adorable cat from "Stray." Now, the Dark Knight himself is coming to "Doom" with an upcoming mod from developer TeamRayCast.
SVG Asks: Do You Buy Modern Warfare 2 To Play The Campaign Or Just Multiplayer?
"Call of Duty" might as well be the sports game of shooters because of how it transitioned from a "Medal of Honor" clone to a yearly success like "FIFA," "NBA 2K," and "MLB." Still, Activision Blizzard's latest "Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2" (not to be confused with the 2009 version) seems like a success despite some initial backlash over cross-play options.
Marvel's Midnight Suns Is Borrowing One Of The MCU's Best Tricks
Superhero fans everywhere are eagerly anticipating the release of "Marvel's Midnight Suns" which promises them the opportunity to play as several of their favorite heroes from the extended Marvel universe. This game will feature a few of the characters from the MCU such as Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange and Iron Man. It will also have some who have had movies of their own outside the MCU such as Blade, Wolverine and Ghost Rider, and some that have yet to be seen on the silver screen, such as Magik and Nico Minoru. But while the new game seems to be pulling more directly from comic book lore and isn't directly beholden to anything from the live-action films, it seems that it will be taking advantage of an iconic trick that has become known as one the MCU's trademarks: post-credit scenes.
Call Of Duty Warzone 2.0: What's The Best 556 Icarus Loadout?
"Call of Duty: Warzone 2.0" is finally here, with plenty of new features and returning favorites. This includes the new Al Mazrah map, the new DMZ mode, a Gulad overhaul, and, as pointed out by the official "Call of Duty" Twitter account, the return of loadouts. As a battle royale,...
The Biggest Gaming Flops Of 2022
2022 was a great year for gamers. From the beginning to the end, there was a little something for every style of gamer. Players could defeat challenging bosses in "Elden Ring," or ride a mechanical animal in "Horizon Forbidden West." They could capture adorable monsters in "Pokemon Legends Arceus," or continue the heartwrenching story of Kratos in "God of War Ragnarok" – the latter of which dominated nominations at the Game Awards. Yes, 2022 was a standout year in gaming. Even older titles got a facelift, and "The Last of Us Part 1" now has a fan favorite looking better than ever.
How Many Exclusive Pokémon Does The Violet Version Have?
One of the unique hallmarks of the "Pokémon" franchise is that every new generation begins with games released in pairs. When Game Freak started doing this back in the days of the Game Boy Color, it seemed that the primary purpose was to distinguish between which hue would be used in the monochromatic shading of the game itself. Later generations added other alterations, such as which group of criminal outlaws the player would face and legendary Pokémon they could capture.
Have A Nice Death Release Date, Trailer, And Gameplay - What We Know So Far
Life as the Grim Reaper ain't easy. And in Magic Death Studios' breakout indie hit "Have a Nice Death," players get to experience just how difficult it is. Or, at least, might be. While there are plenty of video games where your character is forced to die and even more with characters we sadly lost in-game, this is relatively unique where you play death itself. A roguelike-platformer hybrid, "Have a Nice Death" was originally released in early access form for PC via Steam back in March 2022. However, like all early access titles, the time comes for it to either become a full release or be discontinued.
The Best Upcoming 2023 Metroidvania Game Releases Ranked
Once a portmanteau meant to describe an influx of trending games taking influence from the 2D titles of the "Castlevania" and "Metroid" franchises, the term Metroidvania has become a genre of its own. While those titles are still the granddaddies of the genre, over the years standouts like "Shadow Complex" and "Cave Story" have spawned as many imitators as any "Metroid" game. At this point, there is a very well-established formula for this type of game, and with that established formula comes dozens of developers trying new twists and deviations with exceedingly special results.
The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next Gen Update Finally Gets A Release Date
Widely regarded as one of the greatest video games ever made, "The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt" has had a prolonged impact on the gaming industry since its lauded and commercially successful launch in 2015. Widely regarded as CD Projekt Red's magnum opus, the fantasy title sold over 4 million copies in its first two weeks and was the subject of a huge resurgence in 2019 after the release of Netflix's "The Witcher" TV series. Because of this continued popularity, CD Projekt Red announced in 2020 that "The Witcher 3" would be receiving a next-gen update for the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 consoles, as well as PC. And while breadcrumbs of information has since been released regarding the project, it's finally been revealed when gamers can expect to play it.
The Callisto Protocol Official Trailer Is Going To Make Waiting Very Difficult
"The Callisto Protocol" is fast approaching its release date of December 2 and hype for the game has reached an all-time high, especially after the release of the official launch trailer for the game. After several presentations showing off the creepy environment and the horrifying monsters that await players in "The Callisto Protocol," not to mention some glowing hand-on previews praising its intense melee combat and grisly atmosphere, fans are eagerly awaiting its release. The launch trailer is focused almost entirely on narrative and tone, although it still keeps main story elements a secret.
The Best God Of War Ragnarok Bosses Ranked
PlayStation and Sony Santa Monica delivered one of the biggest and best games of the year with "God of War Ragnarok," the highly acclaimed sequel to 2018's hit "God of War." The game sees players embark on a new adventure with Kratos and his son Atreus that sees them traverse the nine realms as the cataclysmic event known as Ragnarok is set in motion. Along the way, they try to uncover Atreus' true destiny and deal with Odin and Thor's looming shadow. From heading through the dwarven villages and mines of Svartalfheim to returning to Helheim in search of a piece of Loki's mask, "God of War Ragnarok" offers players some epic discoveries and battles.
