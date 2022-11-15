Jason Howard Joins Sage Mountain as Senior Investment Associate

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 15, 2022--

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC (Sage Mountain), an all-inclusive, independent wealth management firm, today announced it has hired Jason Howard as Senior Investment Associate. He joins the investment research team, specializing in constructing customized portfolios and conducting alternative investment research and due diligence.

Previously, Jason worked for the Atlanta-based wealth advisor, Balentine, where he advised ultra-high net worth families. He began his career at Mercer Investment Consulting, evaluating asset managers on behalf of large global institutions.

“Throughout this year we’ve seen consistent market volatility with correlated traditional asset classes declining, leaving investors feeling understandably uncertain,” said Tony Cox, President and Chief Investment Officer of Sage Mountain. “We continue to believe that alternative investments are an important source of diversification and are thrilled to deepen our expertise in this area with the addition of Jason. He brings impressive experience and asset management relationships to the firm, strengthening an already accomplished research and analysis team.”

“It’s an honor to join Sage Mountain and be part of a special, family-oriented culture that values care, trust and steady guidance,” said Jason. “I look forward to working with the talented team and helping our clients and their families with their wealth and well-being.”

Jason was born and raised in Atlanta, Georgia. He earned his Finance BBA from the University of Georgia. He currently lives in Decatur, Georgia with his wife Alexa, a local Veterinarian, and their two dogs and two cats.

About Sage Mountain Advisors

Sage Mountain Advisors LLC is an all-inclusive wealth management firm and alternative investment community, providing concierge-level service dedicated to protecting and growing a family’s net worth for this generation and the next. Sage Mountain is a fee-only, 100% independent and employee-owned boutique firm with Wall Street roots. It has grown to advise on over $2.5 billion in assets for a select group of high-net-worth families nationwide. For additional information, please visit sagemountainadvisors.com.

Disclosure: Sage Mountain Advisors, LLC (SMA) is an investment adviser registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about SMA’s investment advisory services and fees can be found in its Form ADV Part 2, which is available upon request.

