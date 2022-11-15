Read full article on original website
Related
epicstream.com
Queen Consort Camilla Heartbreak: King Charles’ Wife ‘Crushed and Unwanted’ Before Their Affair, Insider Claims
King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla had an affair while they were still married to their first spouses and her husband's treatment of her contributed to the illicit relationship, a new report claimed. Queen Consort Camilla Left Feeling Crushed And Unwanted In Her First Marriage?. The queen consort was married...
‘At 52, I abandoned everything, every friend, every family member’: the top official who escaped Scientology
Mike Rinder was so entrenched in the “aristocracy of Scientology” that Tom Cruise gave him birthday presents – a fancy watch and a set of Bose headphones. He earned promotion after promotion within the Sea Organization, a sort of executive order, was flown around the world and entrusted with taking Michael Jackson and Lisa Marie Presley on a private tour of the Los Angeles museum devoted to Scientology’s founder, L Ron Hubbard. But after more than 45 years in the notoriously secretive church – which he now regards as “a mind prison” – he broke out.
epicstream.com
Prince Harry Walked Out Toward the End of His Meal With Meghan Markle? Sussexes Allegedly Seen Bickering Over Their Projects, Their Children’s Royal Titles
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been sparking feud rumors in recent weeks. Just recently, there are claims that the Sussexes were spotted bickering while having a meal in Ojai, California. Table of Contents. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle’s Date Night Turned Sour?. Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Seen...
Woman trashes her 'racist' father at his funeral in viral video
The video of a woman berating her dead father at his funeral goes viral!. The speaker, whose name, age, or location isn’t revealed, is unapologetic about making harsh and hateful comments about her father at his funeral. She also posted the video of her speech and shared it on social media after captioning it that she doesn’t care and will say what needs to be said every single time.
Fired MSNBC Host Tiffany Cross Hires Gabrielle Union’s Lawyer To Take On Network After Accusations She Racked Up $100k On Luxury Hotel Expenses
Ex-MSNBC host Tiffany Cross has hired attorney Bryan Freedman to represent her in her fight with the network, RadarOnline.com has learned. As RadarOnline.com previously reported, earlier this month, the network decided to oust Cross unexpectedly and both she and her staff were abruptly shown the door. Many Cross supporters argued that MSNBC had been pressured by conservative mouthpieces who criticized the host. A source told Variety that the network and Cross had issues with what she chose to talk about on her weekend program. This week, sources came forward to claim Cross planned to “go out in a blaze” and...
Harry Styles And Olivia Wilde Have Reportedly Called It Quits — Here's How People Reacted
"They've had ups and downs throughout the relationship."
Corydon Times-Republican
Elizabeth Debicki admits to imitating Princess Diana at home
Elizabeth Debicki admits to imitating Princess Diana at home. Elizabeth Debicki has revealed that Princess Diana's mannerisms have infiltrated her own life.
Corydon Times-Republican
Princess of Wales dons Ukrainian colours to meet displaced families
Princess of Wales dons Ukrainian colours to meet displaced families. Catherine, Princess of Wales donned the colours of Ukraine as she met displaced families from the war-torn country at the Reading Ukrainian Community Centre on Thursday (17.11.22)
Strictly Come Dancing: week nine – live
For the first time since 2019, the dancers are back in Blackpool. But which of them will put in a towering performance?
Corydon Times-Republican
Simon Cowell to receive philanthropy award
Simon Cowell is set to be presented with the Exceptional Generosity in Philanthropy gong at the Variety Club Showbusiness Awards in London next week.
Corydon Times-Republican
Harry Styles deserves his success, says Simon Cowell
Harry Styles deserves his success, says Simon Cowell. Simon Cowell has heaped praise on Harry Styles, insisting that he deserves his success.
Corydon Times-Republican
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features
Lydia West loves to 'embrace' her natural features. Lydia West loves to "embrace" her natural features after years of using makeup to "change her identity."
Corydon Times-Republican
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and anxiety for not being a football like dad David
Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and anxiety for not being a football like dad David. Chef Brooklyn Beckham blames his star sign and "a lot of anxiety" for not following in his famous father David's footsteps as a footballer.
Corydon Times-Republican
Paris Hilton plans to 'share her story' in Paris: The Memoir
Paris Hilton plans to 'share her story' in Paris: The Memoir. Paris Hilton has promised to explore the ups and downs of her life in 'Paris: The Memoir'.
Corydon Times-Republican
Gabrielle Union teases LGBTQ wedding comedy with Eva Longoria
Gabrielle Union teases LGBTQ wedding comedy with Eva Longoria. Hollywood stars Gabrielle Union and Eva Longoria are set to star as future mothers-in-law in an upcoming LGBTQ+ wedding comedy.
Comments / 0