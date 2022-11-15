Read full article on original website
Diane Martin
3d ago
How many more lies can this woman tell?I just don’t know how she can come up with all this crap. She is a pathological liar! And she should’ve been convicted and put in prison for life.
Reply
9
Penelope Pitstop
4d ago
I can’t think of anyone that wants to hear anything out of that child killers mouth.
Reply(2)
21
Kimball Benson
3d ago
If, IF, she told the truth, it would have the ring of truth-it would be credible and convincing to all people. Instead, this psycho woman thinks to lie her way toward some measure of respectability even now, when she's had years living as a pariah. This woman has ruined her reputation for the rest of her life.
Reply(1)
2
Related
Nancy Grace blasts new Casey Anthony docuseries: 'Now she has a platform to spew another batch of lies'
Fox Nation host Nancy Grace shared why she declined to partake in Peacock's upcoming Casey Anthony docuseries on Thursday morning's 'Fox & Friends.'
Exposed: Casey Anthony's Secret Life In The Years After Being Acquitted For Daughter Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony kept a low profile in the years after being acquitted for her daughter Caylee's death, thrusting herself back into the limelight with a new Peacock docuseries featuring bombshell claims against her father, George Anthony.RadarOnline.com can confirm she launched a new professional venture leading up to her televised interview.Casey first made international headlines in 2008 after the disappearance of her 2-year-old daughter. Six months later, Caylee's remains were discovered in a wooded area near the family home, leading to one of the biggest trials to date. After hours of deliberations, Casey was found not guilty of first-degree murder, aggravated...
'Cancel Your Subscriptions': Peacock Faces Boycott After Announcing Casey Anthony Docuseries
Not everyone wants to hear what Casey Anthony has to say. Hours after Peacock TV released its first trailer for the upcoming docuseries Casey Anthony: Where the Truth Lies, people are already calling for a boycott, RadarOnline.com has learned.More than 5,600 Facebook users belong to a page called "Casey Anthony Boycott Information," and their aim is on the new docuseries that promises to give an unbiased look into both sides of the 2011 murder trial.Casey was famously acquitted after pleading not guilty to murdering her 2-year-old daughter, Caylee Anthony. The docuseries will also give Casey a voice, in which she'll...
Rock Star Husband Of Danny Masterson Accuser Makes Stalking Claim Against The Church Of Scientology While Testifying
The second week of Danny Masterson’s rape trial in Los Angeles concluded on Friday, and there were a number of notable developments over the past few days. Week 2 opened with a surprising testimony and (another) request for a mistrial from the actor’s legal team. Additional testimonies were also heard on Friday, and one of them came from a noted rock star. The Mars Volta lead singer Cedric Zavala took the stand to testify, as his wife is one of several women who’ve claimed that they were sexually assaulted by Masterson during the 2000s. And while giving his account, Zavala claimed that he and his family are being stalked by the Church of Scientology, which he and his spouse once belonged to.
Dad Rapes And Impregnates 9-YEAR-Old Daughter And Then Blames It On Mythological Beings
A Zimbabwean father has been arrested for sexually abusing and impregnating his 9-year-old daughter and then blaming it on mythological beings. Image for representation onlyDe Insider/Olivia Acland.
Who Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Usman ‘SojaBoy’ Umar’s First Wife ‘Baby Girl Lisa’?
90 Day Fiancé star Usman “SojaBoy” Umar and his girlfriend, Kimberly “Kim” Menzies, are struggling to get his mother’s blessing on their marriage thanks to the rapper’s first failed relationship with an American woman. Keep reading to find out everything we know about Usman’s first wife, Lisa Hamme.
Shams
Woman Outraged after Husband Leaves her: ‘My husband left me for my daughter’
A woman revealed that her husband abandoned her for her daughter and began a family with her. The woman who went by the alias "Tiffany" said in a since-deleted post to the reddit Relationship Advice that her dreams had come true when she met her ex-husband "Mark." She had a 3-year-old daughter at the time and had found dating as a single mom difficult.
Judge Allows Anne Heche's Son Homer, 20, To Remove Late Actress’ Property From Her Apartment, Refuses To Let Him Collect Income
A Los Angeles judge has ruled Anne Heche’s son Homer, 20, will be allowed to collect her personal property left in her rental apartment but did not grant him the power to collect her income, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, a hearing was held on Tuesday where the judge heard arguments from Homer and Anne’s ex James Tupper. James has a son named Atlas, 13, whom he shared with Anne. Homer and Atlas are the only beneficiaries of the estate which is worth an estimated $400k to $2 million. After Anne’s death, Homer and his...
Valerie Bertinelli Back In Divorce Court With Ex Tom Weeks After Reaching Settlement, Hires Private Judge
Valerie Bertinelli has gone back to court with her ex-husband Tom Vitale weeks after hashing out a settlement in their bitter divorce, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Bertinelli, 62, has informed the court she and her ex have hired a private judge to help them handle a couple of remaining matters.
Lisa Marie Presley was contacted by Scientology officials to 'calm things down' with a woman who accused actor Danny Masterson of rape, prosecutor says
Lisa Marie Presley rarely speaks about her time as a Scientologist. Now, she's been dropped as a witness in the Danny Masterson trial last minute.
Late Rapper Nipsey Hussle’s Family Battling Ex-Girlfriend Over Custody of Daughter
The battle for custody of Nipsey Hussle‘s 13-year-old daughter, Emani Dior Asghedom, continues between the late rapper’s family and ex-girlfriend, Tanisha Foster. Newly obtained court documents revealed a recent filing that Hussle’s brother, Sam Asghedom, made to finalize custody proceedings for Emani. Sam filed a third status report as part of his brother’s probate case, Radar Online reports.
TMZ.com
Nancy Grace Rips Casey Anthony Documentary as 'Money and Fame Grab'
Nancy Grace says the upcoming Peacock docuseries on Casey Anthony is a sham ... she says Casey will lie her way through the series and laugh all the way to the bank. The queen of true crime joined us Wednesday on "TMZ Live" and we asked her why Peacock is coming out with a series on the woman Nancy called the "most hated mom in America" during the trial for her daughter Caylee's murder.
The Hollywood Gossip
Amy Duggar Reveals Disgusting Reason Why Her Cousin Never Tried to Molest Her
Amy Duggar has said some very pointed things about her cousin, Josh Duggar, over the years. At one point, for example, she trashed the convicted child sex offender as a psychopath. Now, however, in a new interview with The Sun, Amy relays something pointed Josh once said to her. Something...
Alyssa Scott Is Pregnant, Expecting Third Baby Following Death of Son Zen with Nick Cannon
Nick Cannon and Alyssa Scott share son Zen, who died at 5 months old after being diagnosed with brain cancer Alyssa Scott is expanding her family. The model — who shares son Zen, who died at five months old in December 2021, with Nick Cannon — is pregnant, expecting her third baby, she announced on Instagram Wednesday. Scott did not share any further details. Scott revealed her pregnancy with a photo showing her baby bump under a bodycon dress. In the picture, Scott holds 4-year-old daughter Zeela, from a previous relationship, as the two match in...
Casey Anthony's Father Seen For First Time Looking Somber Since Disgraced Daughter Blamed Him For Caylee's Death
Casey Anthony’s father was spotted looking somber this week just hours after his disgraced daughter accused him of killing 2-year-old Caylee in an alleged cover-up, RadarOnline.com has learned.71-year-old George Anthony was seen doing yardwork outside his Orlando, Florida home on Tuesday.The sighting came the same day Casey, now 36, claimed her father played a role in her daughter Caylee's 2008 death. She said George did it in an attempt to cover up the alleged sexual abuse he had committed against the 2-year-old toddler.According to photos obtained by Daily Mail, George was seen handling power tools in his garage on Tuesday...
Tia Mowry Serves Estranged Husband Cory Hardrict With Divorce Papers Days After He Publicly Confesses ‘I Still Love My Wife’
Tia Mowry served her estranged husband Cory Hardrict with legal papers days after he publicly confessed his love for her and their family, RadarOnline.com has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, Tia hired a process server to serve Cory with the divorce petition. Article continues below advertisement. Her...
‘He’s Complicit’: Leah Remini Calls Out Tom Cruise’s Role In Scientology As She Shares 2013 Letter To Shelly Miscavige
Leah Remini blasted Scientologist Tom Cruise for his ties to the church while she continues to call out the LAPD for its investigation into her friend Shelly Miscavige, RadarOnline.com has learned. Back in 2013, Remini left the Church of Scientology after decades as a member. She quickly denounced the religion and spoke out about alleged misdeeds happening within the church. Soon after, the actress filed a missing person’s report with the LAPD regarding her friend Shelly.Shelly is the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige. Leah claims she was close with Shelly.At Tom Cruise’s 2006 wedding to Katie Holmes, Leah didn’t...
Popculture
Beth Chapman's Daughter Cecily Offers Major Life Update
Beth Chapman's daughter Cecily recently offered Dog the Bounty Hunter fans a major update on her life. Taking to Instagram, Cecily shared a birthday memorial to her late mother, including a photo of the reality TV star. In her caption, posted around Chapman's Oct. 29 birthday, Cecily shared that she moved away from Hawaii in 2021.
msn.com
Casey Anthony Accuses Her Dad of Caylee's Death: 'He Told Me What to Do'
More than a decade after Casey Anthony was acquitted on charges that she'd murdered her daughter, she's shifting the blame for the 2-year-old's death onto her own dad. Anthony tells her side of the story in the forthcoming limited documentary series, Casey Anthony: Where the True Lies. It's set to air on Peacock on November 29.
‘Sins of Our Mother’: Lori Vallow’s Surviving Brother Adam Cox Says ‘Death Isn’t Good Enough’ for Justice for J.J. and Tylee
Adam Cox spoke out about the murders of his niece Tylee Ryan and her brother Joshua Jaxon Vallow, and he says 'death isn't good enough' a punishment to give the children justice.
Comments / 18