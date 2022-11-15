Read full article on original website
Related
MedicalXpress
ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death
The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress
More cancers are diagnosed at an advanced stage if patients already have type 2 diabetes, study finds
A study of 11,945 people in six European countries has shown that people with type 2 diabetes who develop cancer are more likely to be diagnosed with advanced disease if the condition is one that is not screened for routinely. In a presentation to the 13th European Breast Cancer Conference,...
MedicalXpress
Why viral infections are worse for people with COPD
Researchers from the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the University of Newcastle have identified immune killer cells that are responsible for exacerbating viral infections in people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Dr. Jemma Mayall from HMRI's Immune Health Research Program led the study which found that a type...
MedicalXpress
Mouse study: Slower heart rate protects against heart enlargement, limits exercise capacity
A new study in mice showed that a slower heart rate may protect against enlargement of the heart, a condition that could become life-threatening if left untreated. The study is published ahead of print in Function. Previous research has found that sudden cardiac death is more likely in people who...
MedicalXpress
Research suggests that children who doubt their gender identity may enter puberty earlier
A new study from Aarhus University shows that children who have expressed a desire at the age of 11 to be a different gender enter puberty earlier than their peers. However, more research is required, says the researchers behind the study. The transition to puberty can be difficult for children...
MedicalXpress
Babies born to mothers with preeclampsia found to be at increased risk of stroke and heart disease later in life
A team of researchers affiliated with several institutions in Sweden, Finland and Denmark has found evidence that suggests babies born to mothers with preeclampsia have an increased risk of a stroke and/or heart disease later in life. In their paper published in JAMA Network Open, the group describes studying millions...
MedicalXpress
Amoxicillin is in short supply. Here's what parents need to know about the antibiotic shortage
An antibiotic that is commonly prescribed to kids is in low supply in pharmacies nationwide amid a surge of respiratory illness that is filling up children's hospitals. Parents are struggling to fill amoxicillin prescriptions for their sick kids, causing frustration as they visit multiple pharmacies. The Food and Drug Administration...
MedicalXpress
COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation
Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
MedicalXpress
Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies
A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
MedicalXpress
I'm thinking of surgery for endometriosis. What's involved? Does it work?
Endometriosis is a painful condition caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. It affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms include painful periods, pelvic pain, fatigue, pain with sexual intercourse, pain while urinating...
MedicalXpress
Wearable activity trackers can be used to determine health metrics that could support clinical care
A new Johns Hopkins study shows that data gathered from wearable activity trackers can be used to obtain several metrics associated with the user's general physical health and cardiovascular health status. While these sensors are generally marketed as daily step counters, the Johns Hopkins research team believes they could potentially serve a greater purpose: supporting clinical care for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other chronic diseases.
MedicalXpress
Acute pancreatitis and the rise of alcohol-related deaths
Excessive alcohol use is one of the two leading causes of acute pancreatitis, and a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says deaths from alcohol-induced acute pancreatitis increased by 50% between 2019 and 2020. The CDC says alcohol-related deaths have increased over the last 20...
MedicalXpress
HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging
Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
MedicalXpress
Severe outcomes from COVID-19 up with preexisting neuropsych conditions
People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress
Down syndrome, like Alzheimer's, is a double-prion disorder
The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer's disease in 2019.
MedicalXpress
Researchers design 'prodrug' that targets cancer cells' big appetite for glutamine, leaving healthy cells unharmed
Johns Hopkins Medicine researchers have revamped an anti-cancer drug to better target cancer cells and leave healthy tissues unharmed. Scientists have dubbed this type of targeted approach a "prodrug"—a medicine designed to release its payload in a particular area of the body and in no other areas. The Johns...
MedicalXpress
Taking probiotics alongside prescribed antibiotics could reduce damage to gut microbiome
Millions of antibiotics are prescribed every year. Although they can be incredibly effective at treating infections, antibiotics usually do not solely target the bacteria that is causing infection. They also kill the harmless bacteria that live in our gut and help us stay healthy. There is evidence that this disruption to the gut microbiome composition can last for up to two years after antibiotic treatment. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and bloating are also common side effects of antibiotic use.
MedicalXpress
The protein behind immunotherapy resistance
Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient's own immune system against their tumor. Our increasing knowledge of the mechanisms by which the body regulates immune responses has been transformative to our fight against cancer. But despite success rates, immunotherapy has time and again met with...
MedicalXpress
Researchers identify protein that contributes to tau neurotoxicity in Alzheimer's disease
Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have identified a protein that interacts and enhances the spread of neurotoxic species of tau—which is primarily found in neurons that appear abnormal in the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients. The study, recently published in Nature Neuroscience, was led by Cristian Lasagna-Reeves,...
MedicalXpress
How the body's own cannabinoids widen the bronchial tubes
Bronchial constriction is what makes many lung diseases like asthma so dangerous. Researchers have discovered a new signaling pathway that causes the airways to widen. Inhalation therapy for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases often loses its effect following prolonged use. A research team led by Professor Daniela Wenzel from the Department of Systems Physiology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, has now shown an alternative signaling pathway through which the body's own cannabinoids cause the bronchial tubes to dilate.
Comments / 0