ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana State

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

ADHD medication for amphetamine addiction linked to reduced risk of hospitalization and death

The ADHD medication lisdexamfetamine was associated with the lowest risk of hospitalization and death in people with amphetamine addiction, when medications generally used among persons with substance use disorders were compared. This is shown in a large registry-based study by researchers at Karolinska Institutet in Sweden in collaboration with the University of Eastern Finland and Niuvanniemi Hospital, published in JAMA Psychiatry.
MedicalXpress

Why viral infections are worse for people with COPD

Researchers from the Hunter Medical Research Institute (HMRI) and the University of Newcastle have identified immune killer cells that are responsible for exacerbating viral infections in people with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Dr. Jemma Mayall from HMRI's Immune Health Research Program led the study which found that a type...
MedicalXpress

Amoxicillin is in short supply. Here's what parents need to know about the antibiotic shortage

An antibiotic that is commonly prescribed to kids is in low supply in pharmacies nationwide amid a surge of respiratory illness that is filling up children's hospitals. Parents are struggling to fill amoxicillin prescriptions for their sick kids, causing frustration as they visit multiple pharmacies. The Food and Drug Administration...
MedicalXpress

COVID-19 vaccinations found to cause small, temporary changes in menstruation

Victoria Male, a digestion and metabolism professor at Imperial College London, has published a Perspectives piece in the journal Science addressing reports of COVID-19 vaccines having various impacts on menstruation. In her article, she notes that thus far, research has shown that such vaccines can cause small, temporary changes in menstruation.
MedicalXpress

Novel PET agent effectively detects multiple cancers, identifies patients for targeted therapies

A new molecular imaging radiotracer can precisely diagnose a variety of cancers, providing a roadmap to identify patients who may benefit from targeted radionuclide therapies. In the largest medical study of its kind, researchers found that 68Ga-PentixaFor demonstrated high image contrast in hematologic malignancies, small cell lung cancer, and adrenocortical neoplasms.
MedicalXpress

I'm thinking of surgery for endometriosis. What's involved? Does it work?

Endometriosis is a painful condition caused by the presence of tissue similar to the lining of the uterus found outside the uterus. It affects around one in nine women and people assigned female at birth. Common symptoms include painful periods, pelvic pain, fatigue, pain with sexual intercourse, pain while urinating...
MedicalXpress

Wearable activity trackers can be used to determine health metrics that could support clinical care

A new Johns Hopkins study shows that data gathered from wearable activity trackers can be used to obtain several metrics associated with the user's general physical health and cardiovascular health status. While these sensors are generally marketed as daily step counters, the Johns Hopkins research team believes they could potentially serve a greater purpose: supporting clinical care for patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and other chronic diseases.
MedicalXpress

Acute pancreatitis and the rise of alcohol-related deaths

Excessive alcohol use is one of the two leading causes of acute pancreatitis, and a recent report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) says deaths from alcohol-induced acute pancreatitis increased by 50% between 2019 and 2020. The CDC says alcohol-related deaths have increased over the last 20...
MedicalXpress

HIV-positive patients with cancer may have accelerated biological aging

Patients with cancer who were living with human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection had increased epigenetic age—a type of biological age defined by DNA methylation patterns—compared with patients with cancer without HIV, according to a study presented at the AACR Special Conference: Aging and Cancer, held November 17–20.
MedicalXpress

Severe outcomes from COVID-19 up with preexisting neuropsych conditions

People with neuropsychiatric conditions and/or associated treatment have an increased risk for severe outcomes from COVID-19 and from other severe acute respiratory infections (SARIs), according to a study published online Nov. 9 in JAMA Psychiatry. Tom Alan Ranger, Ph.D., from the University of Oxford in the United Kingdom, and colleagues...
MedicalXpress

Down syndrome, like Alzheimer's, is a double-prion disorder

The brains of people with Down syndrome develop the same neurodegenerative tangles and plaques associated with Alzheimer's disease and frequently demonstrate signs of the neurodegenerative disorder in their forties or fifties. A new study from researchers at UC San Francisco shows that these tangles and plaques are driven by the same amyloid beta (Aß) and tau prions that they showed are behind Alzheimer's disease in 2019.
MedicalXpress

Taking probiotics alongside prescribed antibiotics could reduce damage to gut microbiome

Millions of antibiotics are prescribed every year. Although they can be incredibly effective at treating infections, antibiotics usually do not solely target the bacteria that is causing infection. They also kill the harmless bacteria that live in our gut and help us stay healthy. There is evidence that this disruption to the gut microbiome composition can last for up to two years after antibiotic treatment. Gastrointestinal symptoms such as diarrhea and bloating are also common side effects of antibiotic use.
MedicalXpress

The protein behind immunotherapy resistance

Immunotherapy is a cutting-edge approach to treating cancer by turning the patient's own immune system against their tumor. Our increasing knowledge of the mechanisms by which the body regulates immune responses has been transformative to our fight against cancer. But despite success rates, immunotherapy has time and again met with...
MedicalXpress

Researchers identify protein that contributes to tau neurotoxicity in Alzheimer's disease

Researchers from Indiana University School of Medicine have identified a protein that interacts and enhances the spread of neurotoxic species of tau—which is primarily found in neurons that appear abnormal in the brains of Alzheimer's disease patients. The study, recently published in Nature Neuroscience, was led by Cristian Lasagna-Reeves,...
MedicalXpress

How the body's own cannabinoids widen the bronchial tubes

Bronchial constriction is what makes many lung diseases like asthma so dangerous. Researchers have discovered a new signaling pathway that causes the airways to widen. Inhalation therapy for asthma and other obstructive lung diseases often loses its effect following prolonged use. A research team led by Professor Daniela Wenzel from the Department of Systems Physiology at Ruhr University Bochum, Germany, has now shown an alternative signaling pathway through which the body's own cannabinoids cause the bronchial tubes to dilate.

Comments / 0

Community Policy