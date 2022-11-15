ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Commanders QB Heinicke Copies Kirk Cousins With Celebration

By Zach Koons
 4 days ago

Washington’s backup had plenty to celebrate Monday night.

Taylor Heinicke led the Commanders to their third win in their last four games on Monday night, pulling off a 32–21 upset of the previously undefeated Eagles. Naturally, the team—and more specifically, the backup quarterback—chose to celebrate on the plane ride home.

Heinicke stole the show on the flight back from Philadelphia as social media videos taken by teammates showed the 29-year-old doing his best Kirk Cousins impression . The signal-caller donned glasses and a chain as he posed with star pass-rusher Chase Young.

Thankfully, Heinicke didn’t emulate Cousins’s shirtless dance, instead opting to sip on not one, but two Busch Lights while posing for the video.

For better or for worse, Heinicke followed in the footsteps of Cousins and ESPN insider Adam Schefter, who also did a cringeworthy impression of the Vikings quarterback last week. The celebration has become somewhat of a trend over the last eight days and Heinicke is just the latest to partake.

The Commanders had plenty to be excited about after improving to 5–5 on the year. Heinicke is now 3–1 as a starter this season, raising questions about whether or not he should hold onto the job with Carson Wentz poised to return from a broken finger in the near future.

No matter who starts behind center for Washington, the franchise will surely have more plane celebrations like the one on Monday night if they can keep the momentum rolling in Week 11.

Commander Country: Beautiful Noise’: Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke Silences Eagles in Upset

