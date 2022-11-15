Read full article on original website
God of War Ragnarok’s Puzzle-Filled Level Design Is a Gift from the Gods
God of War Ragnarok's secret weapon is its knotty, puzzle-packed level design. It creates a world that takes mathematical problems and asks you not to pull out your calculator, but instead hurl a deadly weapon at high speed and ricochet it around impossible angles. It turns puzzles into power fantasies, and through that makes the quest for its Platinum trophy all the more alluring.
M’Baku Remains A Scene-Stealer in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever | IGN Live Spoilercast
SPOILER WARNING! Though he doesn’t get a ton of screen time, the Jabari leader makes a big impact in Wakanda Forever. We go into full spoilers on M’Baku’s role in the Black Panther sequel.
Born from Fire - The Hateful Draugr Holes
Born from Fire is a sidequest line that begins in God of War Ragnarok's Svartalfheim. In this quest you're tasked with defeating a special kind of Draugr called "The Hateful." In order to complete this quest, you must close six Draugr Holes. Learn how to defeat The Hateful, the rewards won by doing so, and where to find the next one with this guide.
Inside - Official Trailer
Inside tells the story of Nemo, an art thief trapped in a New York penthouse after his heist doesn’t go as planned. Locked inside with nothing but priceless works of art, he must use all his cunning and invention to survive.
The Biggest Loose Ends in the MCU
The Marvel Cinematic Universe is known for constantly teasing future characters and storylines in its many post and end-credits scenes, but what about the ones that never paid off? Join us as we run down an exhaustive list of dangling plot threads that haven’t been resolved yet, like Kang the Conqueror taking over the TVA or the Venom symbiote being left behind in the MCU or how there’s still a Celestial’s head and hand casually sticking out of the ocean? Will Marvel ever return to these wide open storylines? We’ll give you our best guess.
Spider-Man: Miles Morales - 14 Minutes of PC Gameplay at Max Settings (4K 60FPS)
CPU - 12th Gen Intel Core i9-12900K.
Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special - Featurette
Join executive producer Kevin Feige, Chris Pratt (Peter Quill / Star-Lord), Sean Gunn (Kraglin), and writer/director James Gunn for a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special in this new featurette. Marvel Studios’ Special Presentation: The Guardians of the Galaxy...
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet - How to Find and Evolve Gimmighoul into Gholdengo
In this Pokemon Scarlet and Violet gameplay guide we show you how to easily find Gimmighoul, and then evolve it into Gholdengo. For more tips, walkthroughs, and guides including every new pokemon, an interactive map and location guides check out https://www.ign.com/wikis/pokemon-scarlet-violet/
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Review Roundtable: How Does It Compare to Pokemon Legends Arceus? - NVC 638
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet reviews are here, and we’re joined by Polygon’s Nicole Carpenter and returning trainers Reb Valentine and Casey Defreitas to dive into all of the details about the latest generation! Here’s what we think of its tech issues, its latest gimmicks, and whether it stands out from other generations. Plus, Harvestella, the new Fire Emblem Engage trailer, Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s Game of the Year chances, and more!
Best New Game Trailers (Week of 11-14-22)
The Best New Game Trailers Of The Week Of 11/14/22!. 00:00 - Battlefield 2042 - Official Development Update Trailer. 06:10 - Honor of Kings: World - Official Gameplay Reveal Trailer. 08:55 - Romancelvania - Official Teaser Trailer. 09:58 - What the Bat? - Official Release Date Trailer. 10:55 - War...
IGN UK Podcast 671: Black Panther: Mars Bars Forever
Cardy, Dale, and Jesse are here to debate what the best chocolate bars are. After that, they finally get to talking about some games and films as thoughts on Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Pentiment, and The Devil in Me are shared. If you're into it, get tickets for our live...
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet Are Full of Glaring Technical Problems
Pokémon Scarlet and Violet's review embargo has lifted, and as it ticks over to November 18 around the world, folks are beginning to get access to them. Which means everyone is now able to see an extremely unfortunate, glaring issue with the games: they run very, very poorly. We...
18 Games That Seemingly Vanished
Time elapsed since announcement: 2 years, 4 months, 14 days. Developer The Astronauts went dark for a year after Witchfire was revealed and has remained relatively quiet, but work on the “dark fantasy” first-person shooter remains active. The Astronauts provide occasional development updates on its website — the latest, posted in February, details the studio’s philosophies on displaying enemy health bars and damage numbers.
Sonic the Hedgehog Co-Creator Reportedly Arrested for Insider Trading
Sonic the Hedgehog co-creator Yuji Naka has been arrested for suspected insider trading for an investment made while working at Square Enix. As reported by IGN Japan, Naka was arrested by the Special Investigation Department of the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office alongside two other former Square Enix employees. He...
Norman Reedus' Proposed Ending For The Walking Dead Is Grim
Walkers have ravaged the screens of fans for over a decade now, but now, the Walking Dead is finally coming to a close. Well, kinda. On Nov. 20, the original series of The Walking Dead will air its season finale. The episode, the 24th installment in season 11, will ultimately conclude the storyline that started with Rick Grimes waking up in a hospital in Atlanta. After numerous twists and surprise deaths, the finale of The Walking Dead has a lot to conclude. In a recent feature for Entertainment Weekly, the cast of the show explained how they would want to see their characters treated in the final episode.
Ova Magica - Official Trailer | PC Gaming Show 2023 Preview Showcase
Ova Magica is an upcoming game that blends JRPG, farming, and monster-taming genres with life-sim elements. Explore the colorful world of Clover Town, check out gameplay, meet adorable creatures and see how they help you with farming activities and combat in this trailer for the game. Ova Magica will be...
Risen - Official Port Announcement Teaser Trailer
Risen is making its return to modern hardware with full gamepad controls and reworked UI, a fully seamless open world with no loading screens, and over 60 hours of immersive gameplay and side quests to complete. Risen is coming to PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch on January 24.
Fede Alvarez's Alien Movie Appears to Have Found Its Star As Project Gains Momentum
Fede Alvarez's upcoming Alien movie may have found the next brave soul going head-to-head with a Xenomorph. According to Deadline, Cailee Spaeny is in talks to star in the next Allien movie, following in the tradition of Sigourney Weaver, Noomi Rapace, and Katherine Waterston who have all starred in Alien movies over the years.
Evolution Items - How to Evolve Every Pokemon
This Evolution Items guide will cover every evolution item and evolution method so you can learn in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. Usually, a Pokemon simply needs to be raised to a certain level, but there are many different Pokemon that require you to evolve them through different methods. One of the most common evolution methods involves giving a Pokemon a special stone or maxing out their Friendship.
The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me - Official Launch Trailer
Check out the launch trailer for The Dark Pictures Anthology: The Devil In Me, the Season One finale in Supermassive Games' series of branching cinematic horror games. In The Devil In Me, a group of documentary film makers receive a mysterious call inviting them to a modern-day replica of serial killer H.H. Holmes’ ‘Murder Castle’. The hotel is the perfect set for their new episode, but the crew soon discovers that they’re being watched.
