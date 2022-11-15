If you're pregnant, there's a good chance you already know the importance of filling your plate with lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. While eating healthy and nutritious foods is the best way to get all of the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that you need during pregnancy, simply maintaining a healthy and well-balanced diet may not be enough to sustain both you and your baby. According to experts at the Cleveland Clinic, it can be difficult to meet your body's increased nutrient demands when you're pregnant through just food alone.

