New Study Offers Hope For People With Osteoarthritis

Individuals with osteoarthritis in their ankles may find themselves open to more treatment options after a new study provides interesting results, Healthline explains. For individuals who are experiencing later-stage osteoarthritis, surgery is often a common treatment option to help improve the mobility of the joint, as well as provide the patient with some relief from pain.
New Study Digs Deeper Into Why Sleep Apnea Can Lead To Dementia

In the United States alone, 70 million people suffer from sleep-related disorders, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Sleep apnea — a sleep disorder characterized by abnormal breathing patterns during sleep — is estimated to affect 10% to 30% of Americans (per Sleep Foundation).
How To Choose The Best Prenatal Vitamin

If you're pregnant, there's a good chance you already know the importance of filling your plate with lean proteins, healthy fats, whole grains, and fruits and vegetables. While eating healthy and nutritious foods is the best way to get all of the essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients that you need during pregnancy, simply maintaining a healthy and well-balanced diet may not be enough to sustain both you and your baby. According to experts at the Cleveland Clinic, it can be difficult to meet your body's increased nutrient demands when you're pregnant through just food alone.
Is Eczema Contagious?

Individuals who regularly experience eczema flare-ups may be concerned about the potential of the skin condition being contagious, but is it?
