ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame 2024 QB commit CJ Carr discusses junior season, recruiting for the Irish

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=239cBw_0jBdY9lq00
Notre Dame quarterback commit CJ Carr (Chad Weaver/Blue & Gold)

Saline (Mich.) High finished 8-3 this season which included a first-round playoff win before falling to Belleville (Mich.) High, who came into the game ranked as the top overall team in the state of Michigan per High School Football America.

Notre Dame class of 2024 quarterback commit CJ Carr had an outstanding season for the Saline Hornets, completing 222 of 326 passes (68.1 percent) for 2,685 yards with 26 touchdowns and 5 interceptions. On the ground, he ran 70 times for 221 yards and 7 scores.

“It was an up and down season,” Carr told Blue & Gold. “There were some struggles but a lot of great moments. Two losses in the middle of the season were hard for me and my team, but bouncing back and ending how we did is something that we’re proud of.”

Saline returns many key offensive players for next season’s team, including four-star class of 2024 tight end Dylan Mesman.

“I’m really excited for my senior season,” continued Carr. “We ended on such a good note that will keep pushing everyone forward.

“I’m excited to see our offensive line continue to grow, and we have some really good, young receivers. I’m ready to play. I know the season just ended, but I want to get in the weight room and work this offseason.”

Carr has plans on how he’ll improve his game to take it to another level over the next several months.

“Definitely hitting the weight room will be a big thing this offseason and also, I’ll probably head down to Florida to train,” he said.

Carr talks Notre Dame

The 6-2.5, 195-pounder has taken a couple trips to Notre Dame this fall, experiencing games on opposite ends of the spectrum. The Irish falling to Stanford was certainly a low point of the 2022 season, while beating a previously unbeaten No. 4 Clemson team was the complete opposite.

“I’ve been up there twice for game day experiences this fall, and hopefully I’ll be up there for the Boston College game, too,” Carr said. “The first two games were great. I know the Stanford game didn’t turn out the way we wanted it to, but getting around all the recruits and commits was amazing.

“And I can’t talk enough about the Clemson game. It was amazing. Rushing the field was unbelievable. It was Coach [Marcus] Freeman’s biggest win, but it won’t be his last big win. This is just the start of the Freeman Era.”

Carr made a custom hoodie specifically to wear for the Stanford game. The image on the hoodie is a graphic that says “Fantastic 4 Change is coming” on it with visit photos of four Notre Dame recruits from St. Louis. Earlier in the day, St. Louis Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love committed to join the Irish’s 2023 class.

It’s that level of attention to detail that shows just how good of a “commit recruiter” that Carr is.

“Starting those relationships is something that’s really important to me,” he said. “That’s been the goal — getting around as many great recruits as I can.”

Carr was fired up to see Cincinnati Archbishop Moeller class of 2024 cornerback Karson Hobbs flip his commitment from South Carolina to Notre Dame. Hobbs is commit No. 7 for the Irish in next year’s class.

“Getting Karson committed after the Clemson game was a really big commitment for us,” said Carr. “That’s a big win. If we keep pushing forward, we’ll hopefully have a top class in 2024, too.”

Carr is rock solid with his commitment to the Fighting Irish.

“I’ve always had a good relationship with Coach [Tommy] Rees, but that’s only continued to grow while I’ve been committed. I’m starting relationships with other coaches, like Coach [Chansi] Stuckey.”

There were months of speculation regarding whether Carr would reclassify from the 2024 to 2023 class, but that has been put to bed. Carr remains as a high school junior, but he will skip his final semester of high school in the spring of 2024 to enroll early at Notre Dame.

Getting a head start and participating in Notre Dame’s 2024 spring ball is important to him.

“Those reps and starting to learn the offense is really important,” Carr said.

Carr ranks as the No. 32 overall player and No. 5 quarterback nationally per the 2024 On3 Consensus. He committed to Notre Dame in June over Michigan, Michigan State, Georgia, Wisconsin and others.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

WATCH: Four-Star QB Trending to Notre Dame on the Crystal Ball

247Sports' Emily Proud spoke this week with National Director of Recruiting Steve Wiltfong about the latest across the college football and recruiting landscape. One of the topics was surrounding Notre Dame football. Emily brought up Hendersonville (Tenn.) Pope John Paul II four-star quarterback Kenny Minchey and whether or not he'd...
NOTRE DAME, IN
WZZM 13

Unique seat at Waldo Stadium goes viral for obstructed view

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Waldo Stadium, the home of the Western Michigan Broncos, provides a great environment for college football fans. "The fact that it sits into a hill and it's kind of sunk down and people feel like they're right on top," Western Michigan head coach Tim Lester said. "It's just an unbelievable atmosphere for college football."
KALAMAZOO, MI
Michigan Daily

Michigan beats Western Michigan behind high-powered offense

In two games against non-conference opponents, the No. 23 Michigan women’s basketball team delivered dominant wins by overwhelming its opponents at both ends. Clean passes, easy baskets and a suffocating defense have been staples. On Wednesday night, however — despite a lopsided final line — its performance wasn’t always...
KALAMAZOO, MI
Diana

This Is the Snowiest Town in Indiana

South Bendis a city in and the county seat of St. Joseph County, Indiana, located on the St. Joseph River near its southernmost bend, from whence it gets its name. The city is Indiana's fourth-largest city with 103,453 residents according to the 2020 census.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WGNtv.com

A look at totals in the lake-effect snow belt

SO HOW MUCH LAKE EFFECT SNOW HAS FALLEN ACROSS LAKE MICHIGAN FROM CHICAGO? TURNS OUT LOCAL 13″+ TOTALS REPORTED NEAR BUCHANAN, MI IN BERRIEN COUNTY–AND THE LAKE SNOW CONTINUES FALLING IN THE LAKE-EFFECT SNOW BELT WHILE NON-LAKE EFFECT FLURRIES FLUTTER EARTHWARD AT TIMES IN CHICAGO. The heaviest multi-day...
BUCHANAN, MI
22 WSBT

Special Report: Claim Your Cash

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — Millions of dollars are currently up for grabs, and some of it could be yours. You can find access to Michigan's Department of Treasury, and search for unclaimed property here. You can find access to Indiana's Attorney General's office, and search for unclaimed property...
INDIANA STATE
Notre Dame & Saint Mary Observer

Winter storm warning hits campus ahead of last home football game

It’s not even Thanksgiving yet, and it’s already looking like a winter wonderland in South Bend, Indiana. The tri-campus and the greater St. Joseph County experienced continuous snowfall Wednesday, as the National Weather Service (NWS) declared a winter storm advisory beginning at 3 p.m. The warning will expire around 10 a.m. Thursday morning.
SOUTH BEND, IN
95.3 MNC

School closings in Michigan due to Wednesday morning’s snow

THE FOLLOWING SCHOOLS ARE CLOSED ON WEDNESDAY, NOV. 16:. A WINTER STORM WARNING IS IN EFFECT FOR ST. JOSEPH, LAPORTE, BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING. SIX INCHES OF SNOW OR MORE POSSIBLE IN THE LAKE EFFECT BANDS. RIGHT NOW, SNOW FALLING, HEAVY IN SPOTS IN BERRIEN AND CASS COUNTY, AS WELL AS NORTHERN ST. JOSEPH AND ELKHART COUNTIES. ROADS WERE MAINLY WET, TO SLUSHY IN SPOTS, ON THE INDIANA SIDE OF THE BORDER.
CASS COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

School delays and closings for Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022

For winter weather text alerts to your smart phone, text WEATHER to 45364. National Weather Service Northern Indiana 109 AM EST Thu Nov 17 2022 WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ THIS MORNING... * WHAT...Heavy, wet lake effect snow. Additional snow accumulations of 1 to 4 inches. Isolated total accumulation of 12 to 15 inches, highest in Berrien County Michigan. * WHERE...Portions of northern Indiana and southwest Michigan. * WHEN...Until 10 AM EST /9 AM CST/ this morning. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning commute.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

Michigan feels the cold as snow falls all over Berrien County

MICHIGAN (WNDU) - Welcome to winter weather across Michiana. Several communities north of the state line got several inches of snow overnight and the flurries just kept on falling. Benton Harbor was one of the first, but most of the snow from Wednesday morning was melted and gone by the...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
95.3 MNC

Total snow accumulation could reach 15″ in parts of Berrien County

Northern LaPorte and St. Joseph, Southwest and Central Berrien counties looks to be the bullseye of greatest snow potential. Travel impact could last through the morning drive Thursday. Light lake effect snow showers continue Thursday and Friday, with accumulation near the state line and throughout southwest and western Michigan into...
BERRIEN COUNTY, MI
WNDU

Tracking road conditions across Michiana

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Locals are reacting to Michiana’s first lake effect snow of the season. Back roads near State Road 23 and Redwood in South Bend were in pretty bad shape Wednesday night, and got worse the farther west you traveled. Snow was packed on branches and...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Power outages reported across Michiana

(WNDU) - Indiana Michigan Power reported power outages due to snowfall across Michiana on Wednesday afternoon that has impacted hundreds of customers. According to Indiana Michigan Power’s (I&M) latest outage map, there are under 1,000 outages—mostly in southwest Michigan. As of 12:00 p.m., the areas that saw the...
BERRIEN SPRINGS, MI
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
84K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy