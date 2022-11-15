Oscar Tshiebwe will reportedly play vs. Michigan State

(Photo: KSR)

Oscar Tshiebwe is preparing to suit up for the Wildcats.

Kentucky’s big man missed the the first two games of the 2022-23 basketball season after undergoing a minor knee procedure in mid-October. Jeff Goodman reports Tshiebwe is expected to make his debut Tuesday night against Michigan State. It’s unclear if he will be in the starting lineup or come off the bench.

Yesterday John Calipari shared that Tshiebwe was scheduled to return to practice Monday afternoon. Typically, Cal will only give an injured player the green light if they practice the day before a game. Calipari did not talk in definitives, but did tease at a potential return when he was asked if it will be harder for CJ Fredrick and Antonio Reeves to get open looks vs. Michigan State.

“Not if Oscar’s in there,” Calipari said smiling. “You’ve got your choice. Don’t let them touch it, stay out there and let Oscar go one-on-one. And then you trap it and Oscar has been a pretty good passer. So, he makes it different.”

Oscar Tshiebwe is the first reigning National Player of the Year to return for another college basketball season since Tyler Hansbrough. Last year he averaged 17.4 points and 15.1 rebounds per game, a stat line not seen in college basketball since 1980.

In addition to the Big O, Daimion Collins is also expected to return after mourning the loss of his father. Sahvir Wheeler will also be ready to roll. He played just shy of 30 minutes Friday night after a knee injury sidelined him for the season-opener.

The Champions Classic tips-off in Indianapolis’ Gainbridge Arena at 7 pm EST. You can catch all of the action on ESPN.