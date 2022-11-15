ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clemson, SC

Clemson defensive back out for the season

By Matt Connolly
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rwOGZ_0jBdXz6o00
Clemson defensive back Malcolm Greene is out for the year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Clemson will be without one of its defensive backs for the rest of the season.

Junior Malcolm Greene is done for the year due to a groin injury, Dabo Swinney announced during his press conference on Tuesday.

The plan is for Greene to have surgery and begin the rehab process.

“They’re going to go ahead and – he’s gotta have that lateral release done on his groin area,” Swinney said. “I think he’s going to go ahead and have that done, because he just doesn’t feel like he can really run like he wants to.”

Greene has appeared in seven games, with two starts this season. He has nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Greene most recently played 48 snaps on defense against Louisville but only played special teams the last two games against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

He signed with Clemson as a four-star recruit out of Virginia for the class of 2020.

Other Clemson injury notes

In addition to Greene, Clemson also has some other players banged up.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson is “day-to-day,” according to Swinney. The junior missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.

Receiver Beaux Collins is back at practice after suffering a shoulder injury against Notre Dame. He missed this past weekend’s game against Louisville.

“We’re working him back in. I’d say we’re putting him on that day-to-day timeline,” Swinney said.

Safety Tyler Venables is “definitely out” as he deals with a hamstring injury. Venables will not need surgery, but he will miss some time as he goes through the rehab process.

Running back Kobe Pace should be back this week. The junior missed the past five games with an ankle injury.

“Kobe was ready to play last week. Not quite 100 percent, but there’s not many people 100 percent this time of year going into the 11th game,” Swinney said. “If it was a situation where we had to have him we would’ve played him. He’s moving good, he looks good, and he’ll be ready to play.”

Finally, Swinney said that defensive end Xavier Thomas is doing well after undergoing surgery on Monday.

“It was great. Good spirits,” Swinney said. “Communicated with him last night, so he’s doing good.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
myclintonnews.com

Clinton defeats Chapman, round three playoffs

On, to the Upper State Championship. Clinton continued its season of “unfinished business” Friday night with a 49-27 win over Chapman in the 3rd round of the AAA State Playoffs. They celebrated a little then started preparing a game plan BUT NOT for the #1 team in the state.
CLINTON, SC
Newberry Observer

NHS season comes to a close

NEWBERRY — Abbeville High School scored touchdowns on its first seven offensive possessions Thursday evening at home, as they ended Newberry High’s season with a 49-7 victory in the second round of the playoffs. The game was moved up an evening due to potential storms coming through the...
NEWBERRY, SC
High School Football PRO

Bogart, November 18 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Elbert County Comp High School football team will have a game with Prince Avenue Christian School on November 18, 2022, 15:55:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
ELBERT COUNTY, GA
High School Football PRO

Powdersville, November 19 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Daniel High School football team will have a game with Powdersville High School on November 18, 2022, 16:20:00. #sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 img{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 div{margin:0}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 p{margin:24px 0;font-style:normal;font-weight:400;font-size:16px;line-height:26px;letter-spacing:-.24px;color:#333}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .icon{background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item:last-child{border-bottom:none}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .item{padding-bottom:32px;border-bottom:1px solid #f9f9f9}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card{padding:24px;border:1px solid #f2f2f2;border-radius:8px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams{display:flex;margin-bottom:26px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team{display:flex;flex-direction:column;flex:1;justify-content:flex-start;align-items:center}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .vs{width:40px;height:97px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .logo{width:120px;height:120px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .teams .team .name{margin-top:11px;color:#333;font-weight:600;font-size:16px;line-height:19px;text-align:center;letter-spacing:-.31px}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item{margin-left:-8px;margin-top:8px;display:flex;align-items:center;font-weight:400;font-size:14px;line-height:20px;letter-spacing:-.15px;color:#888}#sports_nfhsnetwork_notice_v1 .contest-card .info-item .icon{margin-right:4px;width:12px;height:12px;background-repeat:no-repeat;background-position:center;background-size:100% 100%}
CENTRAL, SC
gsabusiness.com

Couple makes $10M gift to Clemson University

Mark and Kathryn Richardson are making a $10 million gift to support scholarships for Clemson University students. Mark Richardson, a 1983 Clemson graduate and member of the 1981 national championship football team, is a university trustee and businessman. Kathryn Richardson is an Elon University graduate. “Mark and Kathryn Richardson’s transformational...
CLEMSON, SC
WSPA 7News

Justin Timberlake invests in golf course in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Justin Timberlake and his partners at 8AM Golf announced their investment in an innovative new concept in golf entertainment in Greenville. 3’s was founded in 2019 by restaurant and hospitality specialist Davis Sezna, with the first location opening in Greenville in 2020. The company said 3’s features lighted 12-hole par-3 golf with adjacent practice […]
GREENVILLE, SC
Kennardo G. James

This Is the Most Expensive Private High School in South Carolina – Here’s Why

This is the most expensive private school in SC - here's why!Oswald Cooke & Associates. There are a plethora of expensive private high schools located in the state of South Carolina. Although the private high school with the lowest tuition is $2,000, Lakeview Christian School located in Pickens, SC, the average private high school tuition in the state is $8,112 per year (2022-2023) according to privateschoolreview.com. Although that is very pricey, there is one private high school in SC much more expensive than that! In this article, we will take a look at which private high school that is, what they have to offer, and why it has such a high price tag!
PICKENS, SC
FOX Carolina

Former Governor Nikki Haley to speak during event at Clemson University

CLEMSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Turning Point USA at Clemson University announced that former South Carolina governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley will appear at an event they’re hosting on the school’s campus. Organizers said the event, A Night with Nikki Haley: The Road...
CLEMSON, SC
gsabizwire.com

Hartness Announces New Ownership Opportunity with Release of Woodland Retreat

Greenville, S.C. — Hartness, an award-winning urban village founded by the Hartness family and located on Greenville’s Eastside, announced the release of Woodland Retreat, an intimate new neighborhood nestled within the community. Woodland Retreat is adjacent to Hartness’ 180-acre Nature Preserve and in proximity to village amenities, providing both seclusion and easy access to destinations for recreation and enjoyment, including the forthcoming Hotel Hartness and its amenities to include the fine-dining restaurant Patterson, the intimate Captain’s Bar, and the full-service Spa H. In addition to 11 homesites situated in an unmatched setting, the new offering marks the launch of unprecedented Hartness home plans that are unlike any other in the Greenville market. Hartness’ incomparable collection of architecturally stunning plans has resulted in a thoughtfully designed urban village that boasts a variety of home types, sizes, and styles set against the backdrop of one of the most beautiful pieces of land in the Greenville area.
GREENVILLE, SC
mytjnow.com

Pride or Prejudice? Confederate flag lifted over Spartanburg Highway

On October 22, 2022, a Confederate flag was raised over the I-85 highway in Spartanburg county. The flag, being a 30×50-foot flag and the largest Confederate flag in the state of South Carolina, was seen throughout the whole highway, being lifted above the treeline and grabbing attention with its bright red coloring, and going through a highway that sees more than 84,000 passing cars every single day.
SPARTANBURG COUNTY, SC
iheart.com

2 South Carolina Cities Named Among The Best Small Cities In America

Two South Carolina cities are getting praise for being among of the best small cities in America. Condé Nast Traveler recently released its 2022 Readers' Choice Awards list for the best small cities around the country, and two towns in South Carolina managed to snag spots on the list. According to the site, "enthusiasm for travel has never been higher," with nearly 250,000 readers responded to the survey to choose their choices for best small and big cities.
CHARLESTON, SC
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
76K+
Followers
85K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy