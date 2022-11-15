Clemson defensive back out for the season

Clemson defensive back Malcolm Greene is out for the year. (Jared C. Tilton/Getty Images)

Clemson will be without one of its defensive backs for the rest of the season.

Junior Malcolm Greene is done for the year due to a groin injury, Dabo Swinney announced during his press conference on Tuesday.

The plan is for Greene to have surgery and begin the rehab process.

“They’re going to go ahead and – he’s gotta have that lateral release done on his groin area,” Swinney said. “I think he’s going to go ahead and have that done, because he just doesn’t feel like he can really run like he wants to.”

Greene has appeared in seven games, with two starts this season. He has nine tackles, including one tackle for loss.

Greene most recently played 48 snaps on defense against Louisville but only played special teams the last two games against Syracuse and Notre Dame.

He signed with Clemson as a four-star recruit out of Virginia for the class of 2020.

Other Clemson injury notes

In addition to Greene, Clemson also has some other players banged up.

Linebacker Trenton Simpson is “day-to-day,” according to Swinney. The junior missed last week’s game with an ankle injury.

Receiver Beaux Collins is back at practice after suffering a shoulder injury against Notre Dame. He missed this past weekend’s game against Louisville.

“We’re working him back in. I’d say we’re putting him on that day-to-day timeline,” Swinney said.

Safety Tyler Venables is “definitely out” as he deals with a hamstring injury. Venables will not need surgery, but he will miss some time as he goes through the rehab process.

Running back Kobe Pace should be back this week. The junior missed the past five games with an ankle injury.

“Kobe was ready to play last week. Not quite 100 percent, but there’s not many people 100 percent this time of year going into the 11th game,” Swinney said. “If it was a situation where we had to have him we would’ve played him. He’s moving good, he looks good, and he’ll be ready to play.”

Finally, Swinney said that defensive end Xavier Thomas is doing well after undergoing surgery on Monday.

“It was great. Good spirits,” Swinney said. “Communicated with him last night, so he’s doing good.”