ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KSN News

Home entertainment continues to stay home even as we emerge from pandemic

By Allen Foster, BestReviews
KSN News
KSN News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OlJuN_0jBdXsvj00

BestReviews is reader-supported and may earn an affiliate commission. Details.

The box office has yet to bounce back to pre-pandemic levels

According to a News Nation article that ran earlier this year, “In 2021, the digital market accounted for 72% of the combined theatrical and home market.” This is a steep increase from before the pandemic when theatrical and digital markets for entertainment were roughly equal. Other than the occasional breakthrough release, such as last week’s “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,” which had an impressive $181 million domestic opening, cinema attendance has not yet bounced back to what it was pre-pandemic. This means the majority of individuals are depending on their home entertainment system for their theatrical experience.

In this article: LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV , VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar and Fire TV Stick 4K Max .

Why aren’t people headed back to the theater?

Lack of must-see movies

There are several factors that all contribute to theater attendance continuing to remain low. The first is the lack of movie-theater-worthy content. With TV series delving deeper into character growth and complex plot lines and special effects becoming increasingly more accessible to lower budget productions, blockbusters and over-the-top adventure films, such as Marvel movies and “Top Gun: Maverick,” are the only type of film experiences big enough to get people off their couch and into the theater.

There is little wait time for streaming

Decades ago, films stayed in the theater for months, and it might be years before you could see them any other way. Today, however, many films leave the theater within weeks of their release. Some, such as the most recent installment in the Halloween franchise, are available for streaming on opening night. There is no longer any urgency associated with getting to the theater, so people are content to wait a couple of weeks to watch at home.

It’s more convenient (and affordable) to watch at home

When you are streaming a movie at home, you can watch it whenever you want. You can also refresh your drink and take as many bathroom breaks as you need without missing a single scene. And even if you buy the movie the day it is released, it is still cheaper than buying two movie tickets at the regular price.

People can have a superior entertainment experience at home

Although it started long before the pandemic, the trend in purchasing entertainment components for the home has increased in the past few years. Instead of spending money on live, in-person events, people have been investing in home entertainment equipment. This means they can have a quality big-screen experience with an ultra-HD TV and immersive audio with a surround sound system . Even today’s video games and gaming systems have a cinematic element.

What you need to have the best home entertainment experience possible

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4g5nUU_0jBdXsvj00

LG C1 Series 65-Inch Class OLED Smart TV

The basis for any home entertainment system is a quality TV. This 65-inch OLED TV has a brilliant picture with rich colors and vibrant contrast. The game optimizer makes this TV excellent for everything from streaming movies and live sports to gaming.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Wj5wa_0jBdXsvj00

VIZIO M-Series 5.1 Premium Sound Bar

This popular home surround sound system delivers an immersive 3D audio experience with cinematic sound. The 5.1 channel system has nine speakers to offer pristine clarity.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3DtTGe_0jBdXsvj00

Apple TV 4K

If you are an Apple fan, then the Apple TV 4K is the streaming device you’ll want to get. It integrates seamlessly with your other equipment and gives you access to all your favorite services from Apple TV+ to Netflix via the new Siri Remote.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zEsg5_0jBdXsvj00

Roku Express 4K+

Roku is an extremely popular way to get access to premium content. It features a simple setup and has dual-band wireless connectivity for maximum connectivity and speeds. The voice remote lets you find content just by asking.

Sold by Amazon , Home Depot , Kohl’s and Staples

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lVX0V_0jBdXsvj00

Fire TV Stick 4K Max

This Fire TV Stick is Amazon’s most powerful streaming stick. It is faster and more fluid than previous generations. This model is compatible with Wi-Fi 6 and comes with an Alexa voice remote.

Sold by Amazon , Home Depot , Kohl’s and Staples

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xkbNY_0jBdXsvj00

Nintendo Switch OLED

If you want to use your home entertainment setup for gaming, the Nintendo Switch is a great option, as you can play in console mode to get the full benefit of your high-definition TV and surround sound system.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nH04F_0jBdXsvj00

Xbox Series S

Xbox Series S is an all-digital gaming system. It allows you to play digital games from four generations of Xbox. The Series S offers advanced features, such as near-instant load times, quick resume and more.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YDx6T_0jBdXsvj00

PlayStation 4 Slim 1TB Console (Used)

While the PlayStation 5 Console may be getting easier to locate and purchase in the near future, if you want to be able to play all those PlayStation games right now, your best option is to purchase the previous PlayStation model.

Sold by Amazon

Shop Now

Want to shop the best products at the best prices? Check out Daily Deals from BestReviews.

Sign up here to receive the BestReviews weekly newsletter for useful advice on new products and noteworthy deals.

Allen Foster writes for BestReviews. BestReviews has helped millions of consumers simplify their purchasing decisions, saving them time and money.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.

Comments / 0

Related
KSN News

Police seek missing man with dementia

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Wichita Police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing man. 76-year-old Loti Ekofo hasn’t been in contact with his family for several months. He has a history of strokes and dementia. His native language is French. Mr. Ekofo was last known to be homeless. Anyone who may have seen […]
WICHITA, KS
KSN News

Colby trying to solve a housing crisis

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Colby is trying to solve a housing crisis. In talking with several housing and planning groups, the city was encouraged to look at offering up property to build more homes. The city decided to put Three Corners Park up for sale, but there were no bids. The option […]
COLBY, KS
KSN News

Colby is getting a new hospital

COLBY, Kan. (KSNW) — The town of Colby is on its way to having a new hospital. On Thursday, the U.S. Department of Agriculture officially announced that it is lending more than $108 million to the project. The new building will incorporate operations of the current hospital, Citizens Medical Center, and Family Center for Health […]
COLBY, KS
KSN News

Trump 2024 announcement could open door further to challengers

The lukewarm response to former President Trump’s announcement that he will once again seek the White House could provide a key opening for other Republicans still on the fence about whether to challenge him in 2024. While the Tuesday campaign launch drew praise from Trump’s most loyal allies, the otherwise skeptical responses to an unusually […]
WISCONSIN STATE
KSN News

Friday Football Fever: Sub-state scores and highlights

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — We are one week closer to state championships, with the sub-state round of the Kansas High School playoffs underway Friday evening. Here are the scores of the games across the state. Tune in to KSN News at 10 for full highlights! GAMES COVERED: Derby 23vs. Manhattan 28 Olathe Northwest 7vs. Gardner-Edgerton […]
KANSAS STATE
KSN News

KSN News

28K+
Followers
19K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Kansas news & weather stories covering Wichita but also points beyond, like Great Bend, Garden City, Dodge City, Salina and Western Kansas.

 https://www.ksn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy