ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oceana County, MI

Comments / 0

Related
Grand Rapids Business Journal

Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon

Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
MUSKEGON, MI
CBS Minnesota

Man convicted of murder in '83 disappearance of Michigan man

WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A jury convicted a man of murder in the disappearance of a western Michigan man whose body still has not been found after nearly 40 years.Richard Atwood was 25 in 1983 when he was last seen in White Cloud in Newaygo County, 45 miles north of Grand Rapids.Roy Snell, who was 18 at that time and living in the area, was found guilty Wednesday of committing murder during another crime.Jurors were told that Atwood was known as someone who sold marijuana in the White Cloud area. Snell's DNA was found on cigarette butts in Atwood's car. Investigators said robbery was a possible motive."I'm grateful we can finally provide justice for the victim's family," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Investigating a decades-old cold case without a body is very challenging."Snell, now 57, was arrested in Hennepin County, Minnesota, in 2020. He was splitting his time between Ohio and Minnesota, defense attorney Stephanie Koorndyk said."Everything was very circumstantial," she said Friday. "There was no body. There was no murder weapon. I don't think we'll ever truly know what happened."The evidence included incriminating statements made by Snell when he was in a Grand Rapids-area jail years ago.
WHITE CLOUD, MI
whtc.com

Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County

WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy