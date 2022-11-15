Read full article on original website
oceanacountypress.com
‘Multi-day lake effect snow event’ to begin Thursday, and it may be a ‘doozy.’
OCEANA COUNTY — The US National Weather Service in Grand Rapids is predicting the “first multi-day lake effect snow event of the season will begin tomorrow (Nov. 17), and it may be a doozy.”. “It’s time to get yourself fully reacquainted with winter weather driving,” states NWS in...
Winter storm warning issued for West Michigan, lasting into Saturday
WEST MICHIGAN -- The National Weather Service has issued a winter storm warning for West Michigan and Southwest Michigan, with up to 14 inches of snow possible in some areas. The warning starts at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 16 for Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren counties and at 7 a.m. Thursday for Kent, Ionia, Barry, Eaton, Kalamazoo and Calhoun counties.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Auto supplier to close plants, lay off 244 in Muskegon
Novi-based die casting manufacturer Pace Industries LLC plans to close two plants in Muskegon and lay off 244 employees due to “financial trouble.”. The permanent layoffs at the facility at 2121 Latimer Drive will start Dec. 20 and be complete by the end of the year, according to a WARN notice filed to the state. Employees are not represented by a union. Pace did not disclose the second location that will close.
Man convicted of murder in '83 disappearance of Michigan man
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — A jury convicted a man of murder in the disappearance of a western Michigan man whose body still has not been found after nearly 40 years.Richard Atwood was 25 in 1983 when he was last seen in White Cloud in Newaygo County, 45 miles north of Grand Rapids.Roy Snell, who was 18 at that time and living in the area, was found guilty Wednesday of committing murder during another crime.Jurors were told that Atwood was known as someone who sold marijuana in the White Cloud area. Snell's DNA was found on cigarette butts in Atwood's car. Investigators said robbery was a possible motive."I'm grateful we can finally provide justice for the victim's family," Attorney General Dana Nessel said. "Investigating a decades-old cold case without a body is very challenging."Snell, now 57, was arrested in Hennepin County, Minnesota, in 2020. He was splitting his time between Ohio and Minnesota, defense attorney Stephanie Koorndyk said."Everything was very circumstantial," she said Friday. "There was no body. There was no murder weapon. I don't think we'll ever truly know what happened."The evidence included incriminating statements made by Snell when he was in a Grand Rapids-area jail years ago.
Muskegon County’s 10 most dangerous intersections revealed
MUSKEGON COUNTY, MI – Intersections in five different Muskegon County communities are some of the most dangerous roadways within the county, a Michigan Auto Law report shows. The No. 1 spot on the list of most dangerous intersections is at Harvey Street and Sternberg Road in Fruitport Township. Crashes...
'Impractical Jokers' star Joe Gatto visits Muskegon tavern
Hank’s Tavern in Muskegon had a visit on Thursday from Impractical Jokers star Joe Gatto. The tavern shared images of some of the staff with Gatto on its Facebook page.
Deputies: Man wanted for inappropriately touching women in stores
A man is wanted after he allegedly inappropriately touched women at Ottawa County stores, deputies say.
oceanacountypress.com
Ludington man sentenced to 10-15 years in prison for ‘violent forceful rape’
HART — A 32-year-old Ludington man was sentenced to 10-15 years in prison in Oceana County’s 51st Circuit Court Monday, Nov. 14, for a conviction of third-degree criminal sexual conduct. A jury found Christian Lee Mitchell guilty during a trial last September. “This case involved a violent forceful...
whtc.com
Assault Suspect Sought in Northern Ottawa County
WEST OLIVE, MI (WHTC-AM/FM, Nov. 16, 2022) – A 38-year-old man is wanted for questioning in a string of assaults of women in the Grand Haven and Coopersville area. According to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Detective Captain Jake Sparks, the incidents occurred in a three-day span during the last week in October. On the 26th, the suspect approached a 41-year-old woman and her 18-year-old daughter at a retail store on West Randall Street in Coopersville around 6:30 PM, making physical contact with both of them. Two days later, around 4 PM, a similar incident occurred involving a lone 19-year-old woman at a store off of US-31 south of Grand Haven. None of the victims were injured, and the suspect fled before deputies arrived at the scene.
State worker used job to help defraud unemployment insurance of more than $1 million: feds
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- A former Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency worker used her job to help bilk he government of more than $1 million through fraudulent claims, federal prosecutors said. Adelita Castillo Juarez, age 55, of Kent City, was indicted Thursday, Nov. 17 along with three others in the scheme.
fox2detroit.com
Suspect found guilty of murder nearly 4 decades after man disappeared in Michigan
NEWAYGO COUNTY, Mich. (FOX 2) - Richard Atwood disappeared from west Michigan 39 years ago. After decades of searching for answers, a suspect has been found guilty of murdering Atwood, whose body was never found. Roy Snell, 57, was found guilty of homicide - felony murder and homicide - felony...
15-year-old Holland boy taken into custody after teen fight leaves one shot
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 15-year-old Holland boy has been taken into custody after a teen brawl in early November left a 16-year-old shot. The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office says they arrested the teen for armed robbery and felony firearm in an early morning incident on Nov. 10. Police...
WZZM 13
Suspect in Newaygo Co. murder found guilty 39 years after victim's death
WHITE CLOUD, Mich. — After a 3 week jury trial, the suspect accused of killing a Newaygo County man 39 years ago guilty. Roy Snell was found guilty of felony murder and felony firearm by a jury in Newaygo Circuit Court Wednesday in the death of Richard Atwood. "I...
Suspect accused of shooting and killing man in Norton Shores bar takes plea deal
MUSKEGON, MI – A Muskegon man avoided trial and potential life sentence, if convicted, by accepting prosecutor’s plea offer for charges stemming from a fatal shooting inside a Norton Shores bar. Kyle Decker Robbins faced open murder, among other charges, in connection to the shooting death of 27-year-old...
