Fifty-one of the 100 female high school or college athletes in the On3 Women’s NIL 100 play basketball. The On3 Women’s NIL 100 ranks the 100 athletes with the highest On3 NIL Valuations. Seven basketball players are featured in the top 10, too.

They range from established stars, such as UConn‘s Paige Bueckers, to rising players who could soon be among the most prominent players in the sport, such as LSU freshman Flau’jae Johnson or Arizona signee Jada Williams.

The On3 NIL Valuation is the industry’s leading index that sets high school and college athletes’ projected annual value. The On3 NIL Valuation utilizes a proprietary algorithm that calculates an athlete’s NIL market value using dynamic data points targeting three primary categories, including performance, influence and exposure.

While the algorithm includes NIL deal data, it does not act as a tracker of the value of NIL deals athletes have completed to date, nor does it set an athlete’s NIL valuation for the athlete’s entire career. The On3 NIL Valuation calculates the optimized NIL opportunity for athletes relative to the overall NIL market and projects out to as long as 12 months into the future.

Each athlete’s On3 NIL Valuation and ranking listed below is current as of Nov. 15.

Here are the athletes in the On3 Women’s NIL 100, broken down by sport.

Basketball

Number of athletes: 51

Athlete with the highest On3 NIL Valuation: UConn’s Paige Bueckers

With an On3 NIL Valuation of $819,000, Bueckers ranks No. 3 in the On3 Women’s NIL 100 and No. 36 in the On3 NIL 100.

Bueckers won numerous national player of the year honors as a freshman in 2021. Then she helped UConn reach the national championship game in April, when the Huskies fell to the South Carolina Gamecocks.

Bueckers averaged 20 points per game as a freshman and 14.6 per game as a sophomore. She has averaged 5.1 assists per game and shot 43.4% from 3-point range in 46 career games.

Unfortunately, Bueckers suffered a torn ACL in August and she’ll miss the 2022-23 season.

Bueckers has benefited from being one of the best players in the sport and having a large social media following. She has one million Instagram followers and almost 400,000 on TikTok. Bueckers has partnered with numerous national brands, such as Bose, crocs and Gatorade.

LSU guard Flau’jae Johnson is a player to watch both on the court and in the NIL landscape. She ranks No. 6 with an On3 NIL Valuation of $588,000. The former McDonald’s All-American has more than 1.1 million followers across Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

Johnson has already signed with Meta, PUMA and Taco Bell.

Gymnastics

Number of athletes: 18

Athlete with the highest On3 NIL Valuation: LSU’s Livvy Dunne

Four members of the U.S. women’s gymnastics team at the 2020 Olympics, which were held in Tokyo in 2021, appear in the On3 Women’s NIL 100.

Auburn‘s Sunisa Lee, who won the Olympic gold medal in all-around, ranks second in the On3 Women’s NIL 100. She has an On3 NIL Valuation of $1.5 million.

Lee recently announced a partnership with CLIF Bar & Company. It’s her latest NIL deal with a major brand. She has previously partnered with Invisalign, Gatorade and Target.

Lee’s Team USA teammates Jordan Chiles (No. 9), Jade Carey (No. 11) and Grace McCallum (No. 13) all rank in the top 15, too. Those gymnasts compete in the Pac-12 at UCLA, Oregon State and Utah, respectively.

LSU’s Dunne leads all female athletes in the On3 Women’s NIL Valuation with an On3 NIL Valuation of $2.5 million. She also ranks No. 6 in the On3 NIL 100.

Volleyball

Number of athletes: 13

Athlete with the highest On3 NIL Valuation: Georgia Tech‘s Julia Bergmann

Bergmann, a 6-foot-5 outside hitter for the Yellow Jackets and reigning AVCA first-team All-American, has roughly 120,000 followers on Instagram. That gives her an On3 NIL Valuation of $97,000, which ranks No. 27 in the On3 Women’s NIL 100.

Last season, she helped Georgia Tech reach the Elite Eight.

Some of the volleyball programs with the largest followings nationally, such as Nebraska and Texas, are represented on the On3 Women’s NIL 100. Nebraska‘s Nicklin Hames ranks No. 41 and Madi Kubik ranks No. 52. Texas‘ Logan Eggleston ranks No. 44, Kayla Caffey ranks No. 67 and Madi Skinner ranks No. 68.

The Louisville duo of Alexa Hendricks (No. 31) and Anna DeBeer (No. 96), and Wisconsin‘s Anna Smrek (No. 57) and Danielle Hart (No. 83), gives each program two players in the On3 Women’s NIL 100, too.

Track and field

Number of athletes: Eight

Athlete with the highest On3 NIL Valuation: Oklahoma State‘s Tori Ortiz

Three track and field athletes rank in the top 30 of the On3 Women’s NIL 100. Ortiz ranks No. 19 with an On3 NIL Valuation of $168,000, Duke‘s Emily Cole ranks No. 23 and Michigan‘s Ziyah Holman ranks No. 29.

Ortiz has partnered with Amazon Merch on Demand, Force Factor, The Athletic Collection and The GLD Shop.

Cole recently released a book titled “The Players’ Plate” in which she detailed nutrition advice from elite athletes. Her partnerships include Champs Sports, Dick’s Sporting Goods and Garmin.

Last season, Holman went viral for an incredible comeback in the 4×400-meter relay. She boasts 100,000 followers on Instagram. She has partnered with companies including American Eagle Outfitters, Champion, Quizlet and Urban Outfitters.

Softball

Number of athletes: Eight

Athlete with the highest On3 NIL Valuation: Alabama‘s Montana Fouts

Fouts, the 2021 NFCA Pitcher of the Year and a three-time All-American, has an On3 NIL Valuation of $145,000, which ranks No. 20 in the On3 Women’s NIL 100. She has more than 360,000 social media followers between her TikTok, Instagram and Twitter accounts.

Last season, Fouts posted a 24-8 record in 26 starts with a 2.10 ERA. She has partnered with Bamastuff.com, Diamond Kinetics and FanJolt.

UCLA center fielder Maya Brady, the niece of Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady, has the second-highest On3 NIL Valuation among softball players. She ranks No. 37 in the On3 Women’s NIL 100 with an On3 NIL Valuation of $69,000.

Brady was named to the Women’s College World Series All-Tournament Team last season after she hit two home runs in a win against No. 1 Oklahoma. Brady had five RBI in the 7-3 victory, which was one of just three losses on the season for the national champion Sooners. Brady posted a .339 batting average last season with 53 RBI.

Golf

Number of athletes: Two

Athlete with the highest On3 NIL Valuation: Stanford‘s Rachel Heck

Heck won the 2021 individual national championship. Last May, she announced a partnership with Nike Golf. Heck has also announced an NIL deal with the wealth management and investment bank firm Stifel.

USC‘s Amari Avery is the other golfer who appears on the On3 Women’s NIL 100. She entered her sophomore season ranked No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Rankings. Avery has roughly 22,000 followers on Instagram and she has signed NIL deals with Angel City FC, Bank of America and Nike Golf.