LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools news as reported by the school district. A new K-12 math curriculum is providing students across the SEL Schools the opportunity to learn key math concepts in new and engaging ways. enVision Math is a core curriculum that seeks to help students develop an understanding of math concepts through problem-based instruction, small group interaction, and visual learning, with a focus on reasoning and modeling. As a result, students can gain a deeper, clearer understanding of math concepts by solving problems that have depth and involve real-world situations.

LYNDHURST, OH ・ 14 HOURS AGO