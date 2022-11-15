Read full article on original website
The end of Funky Winkerbean: Ohio creator Tom Batiuk closes out the comic strip Dec. 31
MEDINA, Ohio – After more than 50 years, Funky Winkerbean will be putting his feet up and exploring what lies ahead in the golden years of retirement. Medina resident Tim Batiuk, who has written and illustrated one of America’s most beloved cartoon characters – and friends – announced Nov. 17 that the syndication of the strip will reach its conclusion on Dec. 31.
Tom Batiuk talks Funky Winkerbean, but no spoilers on how strip will end
MEDINA, Ohio -- Tom Batiuk may just have found the perfect route to retirement. After more than 50 years, the creator of the much-loved comic strip Funky Winkerbean announced yesterday that the strip he created in 1972 would come to an end on Dec. 31. When Funky artist Chuck Ayers...
The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
Where to find turkey giveaways and a hot meal for Thanksgiving
Tis the season to give back to the community and these businesses and organizations hope to do just that. Check out this list of turkey giveaways and locations to get a hot meal this Thanksgiving.
Almost turkey time! Guide on when to thaw your bird
Thanksgiving is right around the corner, which means it's almost time to thaw your turkey.
WKYC
A solution for failing teeth!
Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
A Christmas Story House owners deny reports that actors are in talks to buy Tremont properties
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Actor Yano Anaya, who played Scott Farkus’ “crummy little toadie” in the 1983 holiday classic, “A Christmas Story,” is creating a bit of a stir in the media by claiming that cast members want to buy the “A Christmas Story House & Museum in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.
John Leguizamo discusses new black comedy ‘The Menu,’ drunk Cleveland audiences and food snobs
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This just in, foodie folk can often come across as snobs. Sure, that feeling (ahem) could be a manifestation of insecurities from non-foodies who perhaps uncomfortably find themselves more nervously preoccupied with confusing dinner silverware that requires edification than enjoying the high-end cuisine when frequenting an upscale restaurant.
18 Jewish Difference Makers to be honored Dec. 8: Press Run
BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Honoring Jewish Difference Makers: The 2022 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers will be honored at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Let’s take a look at this year’s recipients:. Rebecca Bar-Shain, Certified Financial Planner/Partner, Cedar Brook Group;...
Veterans give Polaris Aspire adult learners real-life lesson in patriotism
BEREA, Ohio – There is perhaps no better way non-English speaking adult immigrants enrolled in Polaris Career Center’s Aspire Program can learn about patriotism and military veterans’ sacrifices than hearing directly from those who served. Collaborating with Berea’s Veterans Outreach Office, instructor Melissa Calero Kleem on Nov....
South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools news: enVision Math and learning to read with Costco
LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools news as reported by the school district. A new K-12 math curriculum is providing students across the SEL Schools the opportunity to learn key math concepts in new and engaging ways. enVision Math is a core curriculum that seeks to help students develop an understanding of math concepts through problem-based instruction, small group interaction, and visual learning, with a focus on reasoning and modeling. As a result, students can gain a deeper, clearer understanding of math concepts by solving problems that have depth and involve real-world situations.
Cleveland Jewish News
14th annual ‘Taste of Slavic Village’ celebrated
The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community College presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.
Cleveland.com
Mother finds ways to heal and help after losing veteran son to suicide
When Mary Johnson-Cox first put the dog tag bearing the name of her son, Brandon, on the Witness Tree in Akron, “It was heart-wrenching,” she recalled. “I have PTSD of my own. I started shaking so bad,” she said. It also was a step in her healing...
Cleveland News - Fox 8
Kenny’s found lots of holiday spirit at Tower City Center
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tower City Center wants to be your holiday headquarters and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out all of the festive offerings happening at the downtown destination. Click here to learn more about holiday shopping and events at Tower City Center.
Crumbl opens Detroit Avenue location in Lakewood: Photos
LAKEWOOD, Ohio -- Temptation will be running high for those Orangetheory folks who now when leaving the popular fitness gym will have to walk past a pizza joint and brand-new cookie bakery. The latter is Crumbl, which opens today (Nov. 18) offering hot and fresh cookies made from scratch. “We’re...
‘Hungry kids can’t learn’ -- How Cleveland schools feed students’ bodies and minds: Cleveland’s Promise
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Fourth grader teacher Mrs. Sharon Lenahan walks through the first floor of Cleveland’s Almira Elementary School and something grabs her attention. But instead of a student fight or a friendly chat with a colleague, it’s the smell out of the cafeteria. It’s an aroma that...
Cleveland woman sues University Circle Police for breaking her arm during confrontation at Lake View Cemetery
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A Cleveland woman on Thursday accused University Circle police of breaking her arm while officers tried to force her from Lake View Cemetery shortly after the cemetery closed. Latoya Wilson, who suffers from bipolar disorder, did not resist police officers before they grabbed her by the...
WKYC
Cleveland's first 'HAWK' pedestrian signal set to launch in University Circle
The signal, also known as a pedestrian hybrid beacon, is located at East 105th Street between Chester Avenue and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive in University Circle.
Schools find solution to cell phone distraction in classes
Some schools in Ohio are finding a solution to cell phone distraction in classes. Students at T-Squared Honors Academy must put their phone in a special pouch all day.
Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake
WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
