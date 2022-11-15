ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Euclid, OH

Cleveland.com

The end of Funky Winkerbean: Ohio creator Tom Batiuk closes out the comic strip Dec. 31

MEDINA, Ohio – After more than 50 years, Funky Winkerbean will be putting his feet up and exploring what lies ahead in the golden years of retirement. Medina resident Tim Batiuk, who has written and illustrated one of America’s most beloved cartoon characters – and friends – announced Nov. 17 that the syndication of the strip will reach its conclusion on Dec. 31.
Cleveland.com

The most entertaining, uplifting crosswalk guard you’ll ever see works at Cleveland Clinic on East 89th Street (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Caregivers and visitors at Cleveland Clinic are being treated to some new unexpected cheer as they walk across East 89th Street into work. It comes from an exuberant police officer-turned cross guard who plays music, sings, dances and adds cheer to people’s days while guiding them to and from the employee garage.
WKYC

A solution for failing teeth!

Joe talks with Dr. John Heimke from Oral Design Cleveland about full-arch dental implants and a solution for failing teeth. (Sponsored by Oral Design Cleveland)
Cleveland.com

John Leguizamo discusses new black comedy ‘The Menu,’ drunk Cleveland audiences and food snobs

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- This just in, foodie folk can often come across as snobs. Sure, that feeling (ahem) could be a manifestation of insecurities from non-foodies who perhaps uncomfortably find themselves more nervously preoccupied with confusing dinner silverware that requires edification than enjoying the high-end cuisine when frequenting an upscale restaurant.
Cleveland.com

18 Jewish Difference Makers to be honored Dec. 8: Press Run

BEACHWOOD, Ohio -- Honoring Jewish Difference Makers: The 2022 Cleveland Jewish News 18 Difference Makers will be honored at 6 p.m. Dec. 8 at Park Synagogue, 27500 Shaker Blvd. in Pepper Pike. Let’s take a look at this year’s recipients:. Rebecca Bar-Shain, Certified Financial Planner/Partner, Cedar Brook Group;...
Cleveland.com

South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools news: enVision Math and learning to read with Costco

LYNDHURST, Ohio -- Here is a look at recent South Euclid-Lyndhurst Schools news as reported by the school district. A new K-12 math curriculum is providing students across the SEL Schools the opportunity to learn key math concepts in new and engaging ways. enVision Math is a core curriculum that seeks to help students develop an understanding of math concepts through problem-based instruction, small group interaction, and visual learning, with a focus on reasoning and modeling. As a result, students can gain a deeper, clearer understanding of math concepts by solving problems that have depth and involve real-world situations.
Cleveland Jewish News

14th annual ‘Taste of Slavic Village’ celebrated

The 14th annual “Taste of Slavic Village” was held Oct. 26 at the Bohemian National Hall in Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Associate professor David Bernatowicz of Cuyahoga Community College presented a slideshow of the history and culture of Cleveland’s Slavic Village. Festivities included a 50/50 raffle, prizes and live musical entertainment.
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Kenny’s found lots of holiday spirit at Tower City Center

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) — Tower City Center wants to be your holiday headquarters and Fox 8’s Kenny Crumpton checks out all of the festive offerings happening at the downtown destination. Click here to learn more about holiday shopping and events at Tower City Center.
Cleveland.com

Starbucks workers strike at stores in Cleveland Heights and Westlake

WESTLAKE, Ohio — Starbucks baristas in Westlake and Cleveland Heights joined a nationwide strike Thursday, just in time the chain’s “Red Cup Day.”. The strike by workers at stores on Main Street in Westlake’s Crocker Park and on Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights led to both stores closing. Workers said they were striking because Starbucks was refusing to bargain with them.
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

