ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington, DC

Robert Griffin III: Commanders QB job is now Taylor Heinicke's to lose

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0HNGjt_0jBdXE4100

Robert Griffin III isn’t saying that Taylor Heinicke is a better quarterback that Carson Wentz. The opposite, actually.

But he’ll readily admit it’s impossible to ignore how the Washington Commanders play with Heinicke as their quarterback.

In the four weeks that Wentz has been out since breaking his finger, Heinicke has led the Commanders to a 3-1 record. His latest win was the most impressive, as the Commanders upset the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football. Their only loss came to the 8-1 Vikings, and that was only by three points.

Heinicke hasn’t set the world on fire with his play, but the results are the results. Washington is 3-1 this season with Heinicke and 2-4 with Wentz.

“You guys know I’ve been on the record saying that Carson should be the guy when he comes back, but that’s no longer the case. It’s Taylor’s job to lose the rest of the season,” Griffin said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “The Sports Junkies.” "I’m watching the game … I just had this thought go through my head like ‘I’ve never seen a team win a game in spite of a quarterback’s play, but yet at the same time the quarterback gets the best out of the team.’

“It’s a weird dynamic with Heinicke. Because if you look at the reaction from the team, the reaction on social, you would’ve thought Taylor Heinicke had the game of his life and thrown four touchdown passes. But he didn’t. He didn’t play that well, he had a 66 quarterback rating. But somehow, some way, everyone else around him on offense played better, everyone on defense played better.

“That’s just an interesting dynamic that you just can’t explain, because quarterback-wise, Carson Wentz has proven that he’s a better quarterback than Taylor Heinicke, but the Washington Commanders collectively play better with Heinicke at the quarterback spot.”

Wentz has spent four weeks on IR, so he’s now eligible to return at any point. Ron Rivera has not yet guaranteed that Heinicke will be the starter even when Wentz is back, but it would be pretty surprising to see the coach make a change at this point.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke: WR Curtis Samuel Makes 'Special Things Happen'

The Washington Commanders brought receiver Curtis Samuel onto the roster in 2021 with hopes of having him provide a spark. Joining forces with fellow receiver Terry McLaurin, tight end Logan Thomas, and running back Antonio Gibson, Samuel was supposed to be the missing piece to really give Washington an attack that could exploit any defense's weaknesses.
WASHINGTON STATE
Yardbarker

Deshaun Watson VIDEO: Texans Ex First Browns Season Practice

Watson was traded during the offseason to Cleveland in exchange for three first-round picks, a third-round pick, and a fifth-round pick. As a result, the Texans now own the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft, giving them two first-round picks. Watson played four seasons in Houston after...
HOUSTON, TX
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Could Tom Brady return for another year with the Bucs?

Throughout this past offseason, there were multiple rumors about Tom Brady leaving the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to finish his NFL career elsewhere. Instead, Brady ended up returning from his brief retirement for a third season with the Bucs. While many outside of One Buc Place had wild theories about the GOAT playing for another club, those closest to the Bucs (and common sense) knew that if Brady was going to play this season, it would be in Tampa Bay.
TAMPA, FL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Robert Griffin III ranks top CFB teams ahead of Week 12

Former Heisman winner Robert Griffin III, who is currently an ESPN football analyst, has ranked the five best college football teams ahead of Week 12. Week 12 of the college football season features a more disappointing slate of games than normal weeks this deep in the season thanks to numerous teams, like LSU and Alabama, scheduling cupcake nonconference opponents ahead of rivalry week.
WISCONSIN STATE
Audacy

BetQL Picks for this Week

Check out BetQL’s sports betting picks for this week and win more bets! Do not miss out on these picks and much more for this week from BetQL!
DETROIT, MI
Audacy

Audacy

64K+
Followers
60K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy