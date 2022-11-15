Robert Griffin III: Commanders QB job is now Taylor Heinicke's to lose

Robert Griffin III isn’t saying that Taylor Heinicke is a better quarterback that Carson Wentz. The opposite, actually.

But he’ll readily admit it’s impossible to ignore how the Washington Commanders play with Heinicke as their quarterback.

In the four weeks that Wentz has been out since breaking his finger, Heinicke has led the Commanders to a 3-1 record. His latest win was the most impressive, as the Commanders upset the previously undefeated Eagles on Monday Night Football. Their only loss came to the 8-1 Vikings, and that was only by three points.

Heinicke hasn’t set the world on fire with his play, but the results are the results. Washington is 3-1 this season with Heinicke and 2-4 with Wentz.

“You guys know I’ve been on the record saying that Carson should be the guy when he comes back, but that’s no longer the case. It’s Taylor’s job to lose the rest of the season,” Griffin said Tuesday in his weekly appearance on “The Sports Junkies.” "I’m watching the game … I just had this thought go through my head like ‘I’ve never seen a team win a game in spite of a quarterback’s play, but yet at the same time the quarterback gets the best out of the team.’

“It’s a weird dynamic with Heinicke. Because if you look at the reaction from the team, the reaction on social, you would’ve thought Taylor Heinicke had the game of his life and thrown four touchdown passes. But he didn’t. He didn’t play that well, he had a 66 quarterback rating. But somehow, some way, everyone else around him on offense played better, everyone on defense played better.

“That’s just an interesting dynamic that you just can’t explain, because quarterback-wise, Carson Wentz has proven that he’s a better quarterback than Taylor Heinicke, but the Washington Commanders collectively play better with Heinicke at the quarterback spot.”

Wentz has spent four weeks on IR, so he’s now eligible to return at any point. Ron Rivera has not yet guaranteed that Heinicke will be the starter even when Wentz is back, but it would be pretty surprising to see the coach make a change at this point.

