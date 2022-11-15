Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
A Sick Alabama Nurse Goes to American Family Care, Gets Swab Test & Falls Asleep Waiting on Results; No One Wakes Her UpZack LoveForestdale, AL
3 Great Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
4 Great Seafood Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
Community Nutcracker Returns to Stage December 2-4P3 StrategiesBirmingham, AL
51-Year-Old Man with Asperger's Syndrome Receives a Blessing from Brother and Sister in Birmingham in a Touching StoryZack LoveBirmingham, AL
Stepping Up: Vestavia Hills’ Gann Earns OTM Volleyball Player of the Year Honor
Savannah Gann didn’t shy away when things got a little tight during matches for the Vestavia Hills volleyball team this season. Instead, the Rebels’ senior outside hitter elevated her level of play. “Savannah is a fierce competitor,” Vestavia Hills coach Ashley Hardee said. “She’s always working to get...
Inspired by Coca-Cola: Vestavia Hills Native Creates Popular Series of Santa Claus Paintings
Artist Dirk Walker didn’t discover his true calling until he was in his 30s, but since then he’s created several series of paintings that focus on scenes such as wildlife, landscapes, Birmingham landmarks and, notably in the holiday season, Santa Claus. His Santa Claus artwork will be on...
‘The True Meaning of Veterans Day’: Vestavia Hills Salutes Veterans
Biographical vignettes focused on the heroism and the sacrifices of Alabama soldiers and sailors highlighted remarks by keynote speaker W. Kent Davis, state commissioner of Veterans Affairs, at Vestavia Hills’ Salute to Veterans on Nov. 10. As he prepared his remarks, Davis said, he tried to think how he...
Rocky Ridge Principal Named to Board That Oversees The Nation’s Report Card Testing Program
Rocky Ridge Principal Named to Board That Oversees The Nation’s Report Card Testing Program. Dilhani Uswatte, principal of Rocky Ridge Elementary School in Hoover, has been appointed the elementary school representative on the National Assessment Governing Board. The board was established by Congress in 1988 to oversee and set...
‘Making a Difference’ Meals on Wheels Volunteer Delivers Warm Smiles and Hot Meals
You could say Meals on Wheels volunteer Linda Stone of Mountain Brook has her very own fan club at Villa Maria Senior Community in Birmingham’s East Lake neighborhood, starting with longtime resident Lucille Crowe. “She’s terrific,” Crowe said, beaming, as Stone delivered her meals last week for Thursday and...
Dancing, Music and Fur: Red Mountain Theatre’s Holiday Spectacular to Hit the Stage
Traditional and modern music, exciting choreography and some four-legged friends will highlight Red Mountain Theatre’s Holiday Spectacular next month. The show, which runs from Dec. 1 to Dec. 18, features several guest stars who’ve performed with the company in the past and showcases the most talented young performers in Birmingham, according to a Red Mountain Theatre press release. Tickled Pink Petting Zoo will supply the animals in the production.
Recipes to Follow: Shelby County Woman Shares Her Mother’s Love for Cooking in New Cookbook
It began as a love of her Mother’s love of cooking. It has evolved into a way to share recipes with her daughters and everyone else, said Tammy Heinss who last week, for the first time, clutched her brand new 260-page cookbook. She took the name of the cookbook,...
Greenery Sale Set for Botanical Gardens
In-person shopping is back and online ordering will be available for most items at the Red Mountain Garden Club’s popular Greenery Sale at the Birmingham Botanical Gardens on Nov. 30. The event, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., marks the sale’s 40th anniversary. Several items can be ordered online...
Like Mother, Like Daughter: Woman Continues Christmas Stocking Tradition Started by Mom
Preparing for the Christmas season is a year-round job retired teacher Susan White inherited from her late mother, Lois Lee. That’s because White’s hand-knitted Christmas stockings, originated by Lee, are in demand at Homewood gift shop PrimeTime Treasures not only during the holidays but throughout the year. “It’s...
