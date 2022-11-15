ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Deadline

Fred Hickman Dies: Sports Anchor For CNN, Yes Network & ESPN Was 66

Fred Hickman, one of CNN’s original on-air personalities as co-host of the network’s Sports Tonight, has died a Kissimmee, Florida, hospital following a battle with cancer. He was 66. His death was confirmed by CNN, which did not provide details. Related Story Hollywood & Media Deaths In 2022: Photo Gallery Related Story Midterms 2022 Attract Over 25M Viewers, Double-Digit Drop From 2018; Control Of Congress Still Unknown — Update Related Story Alice Davis Dies: Costume Designer for Disneyland's 'It's A Small World' & 'Pirates Of The Caribbean' Rides Was 93 “Hard to explain the magic of Fred Hickman and Nick Charles on CNN’s Sports Tonight in the...
KISSIMMEE, FL
extratv

Chase Chrisley & Emmy Medders Engaged

“Growing Up Chrisley” star Chase Chrisley is taking the next step in his relationship with girlfriend Emmy Medders!. After almost three years of dating, Chase popped the question to Emmy at First Horizon Baseball Stadium in Tennessee earlier this month. Of the proposal, he told People magazine, “It was...
TENNESSEE STATE
Cleveland.com

Cleveland.com

Cleveland, OH
93K+
Followers
87K+
Post
37M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland.com is the premier news, sports and entertainment media website in Ohio. We provide 24/7 news to inform, engage and entertain readers.

 https://www.cleveland.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy