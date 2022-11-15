ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
PAYTON'S PREDICITONS

By Payton Whitmore
 4 days ago

Aries

Don't be too surprised if you have difficulty getting into a work frame of mind. It's likely that you'd rather daydream than be in the real world. Consider making a list of everything that you need to do to help you focus.

Taurus

You may find today that people are really attracted to you as a friend. This is because you're usually a good listener. You're open to other people's ideas and thoughts and can care easily. Try to pay attention to those around you to see if there is someone who could use an ear to listen to a problem.

Gemini

It's good to dream, especially on days like today. Expanding your mind and thinking of possibilities are positive ways to increase your knowledge. Give yourself time to think. Your creativity will flourish if you take the time.

Cancer

With today's energy, you might want to let your imagination run free for a while. This can add a real boost, as it will connect you with your inner self. Let your imagination be your ticket to your creative and artistic abilities.

Leo

You might make a new friend today! People tend to feel comfortable around you even if they're different than you are. That's because you usually accept the fact that everyone is different and that's OK. Plan to do something with your new friend or hang out with another special person.

Virgo

You have an incredible imagination. It's a great day to put it to use. You have a powerful tool to unlock inner fears and inhibitions, increasing your confidence and creativity and solving life's challenges.

Libra

Chances are good that you will feel strong and confident today. It's a good time to try something you've never done before. You might be the right person to get things started, especially if it's about something you want to see changed. If you've never taken a leadership role, consider it. You have the power and popularity to make a real difference.

Scorpio

The energy of the day should have you feeling pretty good. Your spirits should be high, and laughing may well be a good part of your day. When you laugh, it gets other people going. Share your positive energy by smiling, laughing, and just being yourself.

Sagittarius

Expect a boost in popularity today. One way to put this to good use is to bring about change. Use your popularity to start a petition or find creative ways to make a group more effective.

Capricorn

Today's energy may highlight your popularity. People will feel drawn to you. You might even find that others look up to you. This kind of popularity can make you feel special and lucky. On the flip side, it can make you think you're better than you are. Don't get carried away. Use this influence for good.

Aquarius

Aquarius

Today's energy may highlight your popularity. People will feel drawn to you. You might even find that others look up to you. This kind of popularity can make you feel special and lucky. On the flip side, it can make you think you're better than you are. Don't get carried away. Use this influence for good.

Pisces

Be tactful when speaking today. With this day's energy, it's important that you take the time to think about how your words affect the person you're talking to. It can be easier than usual to say the wrong thing, especially if you're in the position of telling someone something you think might not go over too well. Avoid comments that suggest criticism of the person rather than the good things.

