Seattle, WA

uwdawgpound.com

Dots: We love you, Wayne

If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
SEATTLE, WA
Yakima Herald Republic

How one win over Oregon transformed this UW football season

A few years ago, Forbes estimated that a college football win is worth about $1 million to a program. But anyone who watched the Huskies knock off Oregon in Eugene on Saturday would guess that the $1 million figure is at least a digit short. That 37-34 victory completely altered...
EUGENE, OR
CBS Sports

Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time

This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
BOULDER, CO
The Oregonian

Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’

Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
EUGENE, OR
uwdawgpound.com

Cal Baptist Game Preview & How to Watch

Points For per Game: 61.7 (286th) Points Against per Game: 59.0 (44th) Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 99.2 (194th) Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 99.9 (152nd) G- Taran Armstrong, So. 6’6, 190: 12.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, 48.0% FG, 57.1% 3pt, 62.5% FT. If you had to pick one star on this...
SEATTLE, WA
seattlemet.com

The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington

The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
YELM, WA
MyNorthwest.com

Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment

Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
STANWOOD, WA
MyNorthwest

King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves

‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
SEATTLE, WA
freightwaves.com

Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later

FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
TACOMA, WA
gigharbornow.org

Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race

Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
GIG HARBOR, WA
nwsportsmanmag.com

Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing

Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
SEATTLE, WA

