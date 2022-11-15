Read full article on original website
Man Killed With His Own Gun In Burglary Gone WrongStill UnsolvedWoodinville, WA
Mariners and Diamondbacks Complete Major TradeOnlyHomersSeattle, WA
USPS Permanently Closes Post Office in WashingtonBryan DijkhuizenMountlake Terrace, WA
Witness videos 'zipping' lights in sky near Seattle's Space NeedleRoger MarshSeattle, WA
Grocery Store Owner Killed After String of Robberies In The AreaStill UnsolvedTacoma, WA
uwdawgpound.com
Dots: We love you, Wayne
If you want to keep up-to-date with news concerning Washington Huskies athletics all in one easy-to-digest format, follow the official UW Dawg Pound Twitter account and — although he’s no longer with the DawgPound staff — Ryan Priest still has the best damn lists of UW’s beat reporters, Washington athletes, and Washington coaches, To the Dots!
Yakima Herald Republic
How one win over Oregon transformed this UW football season
A few years ago, Forbes estimated that a college football win is worth about $1 million to a program. But anyone who watched the Huskies knock off Oregon in Eugene on Saturday would guess that the $1 million figure is at least a digit short. That 37-34 victory completely altered...
CBS Sports
Washington vs. Colorado: How to watch live stream, TV channel, NCAA Football start time
This Saturday, the Colorado Buffaloes are hoping to patch up the holes in a defense that has allowed an average of 41.7 points per contest. Colorado and the Washington Huskies will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 9 p.m. ET on Saturday at Alaska Airlines Field at Husky Stadium. Washington will be strutting in after a win while the Buffaloes will be stumbling in from a defeat.
Oregon Ducks receiver Kris Hutson explains late game injury against Washington ‘part of the game plan’
Kris Hutson made a 12-yard catch to get Oregon into Washington territory, stood up, then fell to the turf. The clock stopped with six seconds to go because Oregon, which was out of timeouts, gained a first down on the catch. If not for that, Hutson’s convenient cramp would’ve resulted in a 10-second runoff and the game would’ve been over in what was ultimately a 37-34 UO loss.
uwdawgpound.com
Cal Baptist Game Preview & How to Watch
Points For per Game: 61.7 (286th) Points Against per Game: 59.0 (44th) Adjusted Offensive Efficiency: 99.2 (194th) Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: 99.9 (152nd) G- Taran Armstrong, So. 6’6, 190: 12.7 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 4.7 apg, 48.0% FG, 57.1% 3pt, 62.5% FT. If you had to pick one star on this...
Huskies Add Hawaii to 2030 Schedule, Which Includes Tennessee
Eight years from now, there's no telling who will be playing for the University of Washington football team or even coaching them, though Kalen DeBoer seems like he's in it for the long haul. Whoever it is, they'll have to face Hawaii, which on Wednesday was newly added to the...
seattlemet.com
The Ancient Spirit That Settled in Small-Town Washington
The golden god first appeared in suburban Washington in 1977. Let’s put aside for the moment whether Ramtha is best described as a god, or the God—or a ghost, or an alien, or a total fiction. According to legend, he appeared to 30-year-old JZ Knight in her Lakewood kitchen as an apparition of golden glitter in a haze of blue aura. He stood seven feet tall, clad in a robe of purple and white and pure light, in the same room her two young boys had left crusty cereal bowls and the remains of peanut butter toast.
Washington state agencies preparing for potential shutdown of Twitter
As Twitter employees continue to leave the company after Elon Musk’s ultimatum to pledge to “hardcore” work or resign with severance, several Washington state and city agencies are alerting their followers of other ways they can keep in touch and keep receiving the updates they need. The...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Racism claim against local high school doesn’t add up, media rushes to judgment
Coaches, students, and parents claim Lakes High School football players were taunted with racial slurs from the Stanwood student section and players during a recent game. But there’s no evidence this occurred. In fact, some key claims are being disputed. And a video of the game, obtained by the Jason Rantz Show on KTTH, does not indicate any racial slurs being used.
King Tide season is here with astronomical high waves
‘Tis the season – King Tide season that is. The Puget Sound area gets its highest astronomical high tides of the year in the winter months, called King Tides. Several factors are involved in creating these King Tides. First, the earth’s annual rotation around the sun is not a perfect circle – it is more elliptical. During the northern hemisphere’s winter season, the earth is closer to the sun than in the summer, meaning the sun has a greater gravitational pull.
Seattle U students sue, say school promised master's degree in nursing that wasn't state-approved
SEATTLE — In a lawsuit filed Thursday against Seattle University, four former and current students say the school was deceptive, promising a degree that none of the students ever received. The students were enrolled in a doctorate program but believed they’d be able to attain a master's in nursing....
Even in Washington State, Mass Adoption of Electric Cars Facing Hurdles
From the ballroom of the Hyatt Regency Lake Washington in Renton, the Washington State Legislature’s Joint Transportation Committee was updated Tuesday morning on its ongoing study of strategies to encourage high consumption fuel users to switch to electric vehicles. JTC has been tasked to do so by the Legislature...
Guess Which Beloved Celebrity is from This Tiny Washington Town
Growing up myself in a really small town in Washington State, it is hard to believe anyone born in one can make it big and become a worldwide superstar. It has happened, however. Can you guess which beloved household worldwide celebrity is from a town in Washington State so tiny that you might not have even heard of it.
q13fox.com
More Puget Sound marine areas open to crabbing
Crabbing season is finally underway in Seattle, Bremerton, Tacoma and Vashon Island. The state says crabbing should remain open in these areas through the end of the year.
This Is Washington's Best Burger Joint
If you're looking for your next burger hangout, 24/7 Wall St. found the best burger joint in every state.
freightwaves.com
Recovery mission continues for cargo airplane — 70 years later
FreightWaves Classics is sponsored by Sutton Transport, an LTL leader in the Midwest for more than 40 years. Sutton Transport proudly services Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri and Wisconsin. Request a quote here. This story originally appeared at Flyingmag.com. By Kimberly Johnson. On the afternoon of Nov. 22, 1952, and while sitting...
gigharbornow.org
Hutchins takes lead in 26th District House race
Republican Spencer Hutchins now has a narrow lead in the race for a seat in the state House representing the 26th Legislative District. The most recent ballot totals posted by the state Secretary of State’s Office show Hutchins leading Democrat Adison Richards by 260 votes out of 69,022 votes counted. Hutchins has 50.17 percent of the vote (34,641 total votes) to Richards’ 49.79 percent (34,381 votes).
nwsportsmanmag.com
Areas 10, 11 Opening For Winter Crabbing
Recreational crab fishing will open beginning Nov. 15 in marine areas 10 (Seattle/Bremerton) and 11 (Tacoma-Vashon Island), the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) announced today. The openings were approved based on harvest estimated using catch record cards from the summer season and expected catch during the winter season....
Tri-City Herald
Julie Anderson got a raw deal in WA Secretary of State race, thanks to ugly partisanship
Julie Anderson was right. The point she was making — about the toxicity of current-day partisan politics, and the need for truth and decency, and the danger of chasing victory and power above all else — is exactly what she stumbled into, headfirst. It’s ironic, I suppose, in...
MyNorthwest.com
Rantz: Seattle councilmember defends gang graffiti as ‘unsolicited creative expression’
Seattle councilmember Teresa Mosqueda thinks gang graffiti and Antifa tagging is “unsolicited creative expression” and art. She thinks cleaning it up is just a handout to “for-profit graffiti removal businesses.”. The city of Seattle is inundated with graffiti, much coming from local gang members and Antifa thugs....
