Dutchess County, NY

Mid-Hudson News Network

Gun threat at Gap Distribution Center the result of domestic incident

FISHKILL – The threat of an active shooter at the Gap Distribution Center campus on Thursday was the result of a prior domestic incident between two coworkers. Nineteen-year-old Dayvon Battle, who was named as the suspect, was arrested on a misdemeanor charge of criminal obstruction of breathing for the prior domestic with his girlfriend/coworker.
FISHKILL, NY
CBS New York

2 attacked by possibly rabid coyote in Westchester

NORTH SALEM, N.Y. -- There's a warning in Westchester County about a possible rabid coyote. Police said two people were attacked Thursday on Turkey Hill Road in North Salem. One of them was taken to the hospital for treatment after ending up with a puncture wound to the leg. Police believe the coyote may have rabies because the animal reportedly attacked the tires of a car when someone stopped to help. Attacking inanimate objects is a sign of rabies. After the attack, police searched but couldn't find the animal. Residents in the area are urged to be on the lookout. 
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Orange Sheriff’s Office implements body-cams

GOSHEN – The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is the latest law enforcement agency in the region to implement a body camera system. Assistant Undersheriff Anthony Weed to the county legislature’s oversight committee on Thursday that the program is working well. “The body cams are out; they are...
ORANGE COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County announces Thanksgiving transit schedules

POMONA – Public transportation systems serving Rockland County are planning schedule changes during the November 24 Thanksgiving holiday. The Rockland County Department of Public Transportation will offer Sunday service on most Transport of Rockland (TOR) bus routes with no service on TOR #94, 95 and 97. The County’s TRIPS paratransit service will offer ADA TRIPS service only. The County’s Transit Information Center will be closed.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Police investigate Ulster gas station robbery

PORT EWEN – Police are investigating the robbery of a Port Ewen gas station late Friday night. According to police radio transmissions, two people stole an undetermined amount of cash from the Citgo station at 443 Broadway and fled northbound on Route 9W in a white U-Haul pickup truck with Arizona license plates.
PORT EWEN, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Salem seeks to have DWI conviction overturned

POUGHKEEPSIE – Former City of Poughkeepsie Common Council Chairperson Sarah Salem has not been sentenced for the misdemeanor DWI charge that a jury convicted her of in September of this year. The trial has been one of the most delayed in recent Dutchess County history. Salem was arrested on the DWI charge on February 26, 2020.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Pawling house fire puts several departments into action

PAWLING – A Tuesday evening fire on Sumner Lane in Pawling resulted in several fire departments responding to the secluded area to battle the blaze. Pawling Fire Chief Everett White says that his department was dispatched to a report of a “fire under the house” at approximately 6:40 p.m. The chief was on the scene within seven minutes and located what he described as a “heavy, active fire” under the dwelling, and immediately requested a second alarm to bring more fire departments to the scene. “Due to the location of the residence and a limited water supply, we requested tankers to ensure we had a steady supply of water.”
PAWLING, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Yonkers man convicted of 2011 murder

WHITE PLAINS – A federal jury has returned a guilty verdict against a 31-year-old Yonkers man in the 2011 shooting death of another man in White Plains. According to the indictment and evidence at trial, Darnell Kidd, also known as “Black,” “Donney,” and “Donney Black,” murdered Jonathan Johnson by shooting him during an armed robbery for marijuana.
WHITE PLAINS, NY
Daily Voice

Search For Missing Mahwah Man Ends — For Now

UPDATE: The search for a Mahwah man whose wife reported him missing over the weekend was indefinitely suspended after a fruitless two-day search of one of the area's largest parks. Authorities changed the status of the disappearance of 41-year-old Héctor Zamorano from a search-and-rescue mission to a missing person case....
MAHWAH, NJ
Mid-Hudson News Network

Man released after shooting assailant in the face

POUGHKEEPSIE – A Saturday night shooting at 464 Main Street sent one man to the hospital and the alleged shooter was detained by police at the scene. City of Poughkeepsie Police have issued an update saying that the self-proclaimed shooter is not facing charges for the shooting. Detective Lieutenant...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY

