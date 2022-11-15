Read full article on original website
Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers
OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
Nine local schools could violate state directive banning use of Native American-inspired names or mascots
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — At least nine school districts in Central New York are at risk of losing state funding or removal of administrators if they don’t commit to changing their team name or mascot by the end of this school year. Thursday, the State Education Department sent...
Molina Healthcare of New York to Host Food and Clothing Thanksgiving Giveaway Event in Syracuse
Molina Healthcare of New York will host a food and clothing Thanksgiving giveaway event for individuals and families in Syracuse. Free turkeys, coats, hats, gloves, shoes and other items will be distributed to attendees, while supplies last, on a first-come, first-served basis. Sankofa Park. 2101-11 S. Salina St. Syracuse, NY...
New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
After Onondaga Nation was promised ancestral land, Onondaga County muddies the waters
Tully, N.Y. – When New York state announced in late June that the Onondaga Nation would be given 1,000 acres of its ancestral land, there was one key selling point: The land contained sections of Onondaga Creek and its tributaries that offered habitat and spawning areas for native brook trout.
The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023
New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
Dr. Daniel Alexander named chief administrative officer at New York hospital
Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Alexander, MD, was named chief administrative officer at Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital, Finger Lakes 1 News reported Nov. 16. He joined Auburn Orthopedic Specialists in October and has more than 20 years of experience. He will continue his orthopedic practice alongside his new role. As chief administrative...
St. Elias Holiday Bazaar Happening This Weekend
(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are getting ever closer, and this weekend you’ll have a terrific opportunity to get a head-start on good cheer. Saint Elias Church on Onondaga Hill is opening the doors on the second holiday bazaar happening tomorrow and Sunday. The St. Elias Holiday Bazaar is...
Community group says temporary halt on I-81 project means concerns are being heard
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County Legislator Charles Garland is part of the Renew 81 For All Group, which includes former Syracuse Police Chief Frank Fowler as well as the Towns of Dewitt, Salina and Tully. A State Supreme Court judge decided to side for now with the group after...
Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill
(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out
In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue
(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
New York school districts ranked from 1 to 646 based on new test scores in math, ELA
Just one school district in Upstate New York cracked the top 20 in scoring on the latest batch of statewide math and English language arts assessment tests, and it’s in the Syracuse area. The Fayetteville-Manlius School District in Onondaga County tied for No. 15 statewide for math with 77%...
Fire knocks out electronics at Wayne County Nursing Home
A fire in the business office caused minor damage, but the suppression system flooded electronics.
39th annual Lights On Caravan to honor victims of drunk and drugged driving
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The Onondaga County Traffic Safety Advisory Board (OCTSAB) will be hosting the 39th annual Donald. H Barrett Lights on Caravan on Saturday, November 19. This yearly event remembers and honors the victims of drunk and drugged driving. It is a reminder to all drivers that...
