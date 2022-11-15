ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, NY

Comments / 0

Related
cnycentral.com

Oswego Volunteer Transportation Center looking for volunteers

OSWEGO, N.Y. — The Volunteer Transportation Center in Oswego is a small group of giving people. The nonprofit organization is looking to add more volunteers to it's fleet. "What we do is we provide transportation to those who have barriers to it," said Jeremiah Papineau, Foundation Director for the Volunteer Transportation Center. "It's so easy for us to go to an appointment. Not a problem. We hop in our car and drive to an appointment, but that's not the case for everyone," said Papineau.
OSWEGO, NY
localsyr.com

Oswego opens Winter Warming Shelter for homeless

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – Oswego mayor, Billy Barlow, announced on November 18 that the city of Oswego will be providing a warming shelter for the homeless and for those seeking shelter during the cold winter months. The city of Oswego partnered with Victory Transformation over the last few years...
OSWEGO, NY
cnycentral.com

New York State Winter Fair returning to the Fairgrounds

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — New York State Fair fans and anyone looking for indoor activities this winter have something to get excited for. The Syracuse Winter Fair is returning to the New York State Fairgrounds. The fourth annual Winter Fair will feature food, music and entertainment, and plenty of rides...
SYRACUSE, NY
96.1 The Eagle

The Great New York State Fair… In The Winter? It’s Coming Back in 2023

New York State's Winter Fair is back and better than ever this year. It'll be coming to the State Fairgrounds Expo Center in Syracuse on February 3rd, 4th and 5th. This is the second year the Winter Fair has returned to Central New York, after being canceled in 2021 because of the COVID pandemic. The event draws in visitors from across the state, bringing a taste of the State Fair in the middle of the winter.
SYRACUSE, NY
beckersspine.com

Dr. Daniel Alexander named chief administrative officer at New York hospital

Orthopedic surgeon Daniel Alexander, MD, was named chief administrative officer at Auburn (N.Y.) Community Hospital, Finger Lakes 1 News reported Nov. 16. He joined Auburn Orthopedic Specialists in October and has more than 20 years of experience. He will continue his orthopedic practice alongside his new role. As chief administrative...
AUBURN, NY
localsyr.com

St. Elias Holiday Bazaar Happening This Weekend

(WSYR-TV) — The holidays are getting ever closer, and this weekend you’ll have a terrific opportunity to get a head-start on good cheer. Saint Elias Church on Onondaga Hill is opening the doors on the second holiday bazaar happening tomorrow and Sunday. The St. Elias Holiday Bazaar is...
SYRACUSE, NY
localsyr.com

Remembering the 1943 Thanksgiving Solvay Process spill

(WSYR-TV) — Nearly 80 years ago, the fine people of Lakeland woke up to a white sludgy tidal wave covering their property. A retaining wall at the Solvay Process Company broke releasing what the Syracuse Herald-Journal called “white lava.”. The toxic sludge destroyed vegetation forced people to be...
SYRACUSE, NY
newyorkupstate.com

Four Upstate NY Indian nations are in the marijuana business. One is staying out

In marijuana, as in gambling, the Onondagas stand out among other Haudenosaunee Indian nations in Upstate New York. In the past year, the Oneidas, Mohawks, Cayugas and Senecas have either launched or announced plans to launch nation-operated or licensed recreational marijuana businesses. That puts them on pace with, or in some cases ahead of, the state’s own sanctioned legal weed enterprises.
SYRACUSE, NY
wwnytv.com

Conditions worsen as lake effect warnings continue

(WWNY) - Conditions aren’t great along U.S. Route 11 north of Watertown. Pictures above and below show vehicles off the road in rapidly deteriorating conditions Friday morning. That’s as lake effect snow warnings continue into Saturday morning for some and Sunday afternoon for others. A warning for Lewis...
WATERTOWN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy