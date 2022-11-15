Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Kidnapping suspect arrested after a multi-city chase by Fort Worth policeMark Randall HavensArlington, TX
Escondido Open in DallasSteven DoyleDallas, TX
New Mockingbird Station Restaurant, The FinchSteven DoyleDallas, TX
Texas Rangers to host the MLB All-Star Game at Globe Life Field in 2024Jalyn SmootArlington, TX
Dallas couple offer controversial relationship advice making global newsAsh JurbergDallas, TX
dmagazine.com
A Dallas Photographer Takes a Shot at Coffee
Dallas photographer Marc Montoya has been shooting the Person of Interest Q&A portrait every month for D Magazine for longer than we can recall (in addition to doing work for too many editorial and commercial clients to name here). With the excuse that he has just launched a coffee subscription service, we decided it was time to turn the camera on him. His friend and our staff photographer, Elizabeth Lavin, did the honors this month. Turn the page to learn why Dirk Nowitzki will always be Montoya’s favorite subject.
This Dallas bar has the best margarita in Texas & one of the best in the country: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Stick with us here, grab a glass, and get some limes, salt, triple sec, and your favorite tequila so that we can have a great time with everyone’s favorite mixed drink on the weekends, the margarita. This beverage is popular all over the world, but...
dmagazine.com
Bruce Wood Dance’s Awake Feels Apt in Our Times
Art and politics intermingle in our present moment. Sometimes we’re able to see a piece again and notice the ways its resonance shifts against the backdrop of new circumstances. Such is the case for several of the numbers in Awake, Bruce Wood Dance’s performance that will take place Friday...
dmagazine.com
Dallas Is A City for Opportunists
We hear about it every day – the interest rate is going up, supply issues, backed-up permit offices, and the pending recession. A lot of what you read might be clickbait, the doom, and gloom that draws our ever-inquisitive attention to the story at hand. The media faces the challenge of keeping readers gripped to the story while being informative about every market and submarket in the country. Writers often must choose between macro and microeconomics to share a more transparent look into what’s going on specifically in our state and even deeper for a more augmented look into our city.
dmagazine.com
Here’s Who Is Coming to Dallas This Week: November 18-20
November 18, 8 p.m. | Toyota Music Factory, Irving. DJ and songwriter Gryffin grabbed the electronic music world’s attention in 2015 with “Heading Home,” and has kept it through singles like “Tie Me Down” and “Whole Heart.” He is out on his Alive tour, and the classically trained musician is showcasing his talents on a variety of instruments, with visuals and lighting that provide a multi-sensory experience. Get tickets here.
dmagazine.com
Tatsu Dallas Is the City’s Hardest Reservation, and It’s Worth the Wait
You’ve just spent $170 on an omakase chef’s-counter tasting dinner at Tatsu Dallas. For nearly two hours, a master chef has turned premium seafood—flown in from Japan, Mexico, Spain, and Alaska—into exceptionally made sushi. Now your friends are asking you to describe the experience. They’re curious about the hardest-to-get reservation in town, the tiny 10-seat restaurant that has people planning their visits weeks in advance.
dmagazine.com
Louis Vuitton Cruises Through the Perot in an Influencer-Studded Show
On Tuesday morning, TikTok stars, designers, local tastemakers, and Real Housewives gathered at the Perot Museum of Nature and Science. Many of the nearly 200 guests quickly finished glasses of champagne while staff herded them into the lobby. Women posed in front of two curtains glowing like the sunset. Then at 10:05 a.m., a synthetic bell echoed through the high walls of the space. The Louis Vuitton show was about to begin.
WFAA
Pitbull stops in Dallas for free concert
Mr. Worldwide brought the 305 to Dallas' Deep Ellum area Thursday night. According to Twitter, the concert was a surprise that many people rushed over to see.
papercitymag.com
Nick Badovinus Debuts His 9th Restaurant, Modern American Comes to Mockingbird, and More North Texas Openings
Chef Nick Badovinus' Brass Ram is now open. (Photo by Luis Martinez) The Dallas dining scene is always evolving. To help you stay in the know, we’ve gathered the buzziest openings, the unfortunate closures, and any other food news we might find fitting. The Dallas Dish is your weekly helping of need-to-know North Texas restaurant news — and will hopefully point you in the direction of your next great reservation.
fox4news.com
Things to do in Dallas this weekend: November 18-20
There is plenty to do in and around Dallas-Fort Worth this weekend. Each week, FOX 4 will update viewers and readers on Things to Do in Dallas. Download the FOX 4 News App, follow FOX 4 on social media channels for weekly updates. Friday, November 18. Peace Plaza Ice Rink...
dmagazine.com
Hype Is Spelled With the H in Hispanics
Often referred to as the best multicultural marketing agency in Dallas, and with more than 15 years of experience as a modern marketing team, Vaquero has Latino vibes in its veins. Their team of experts treats each client’s projects as their own and infuses them with a “Latino flow” in Spanish, English, and Spanglish.
DFW Airline Selling “All-You-Can-Fly” Pass for $599, Is the Catch Worth it?
Most of us flying out of East Texas start in Dallas, TX, at DFW. Sure you can fly out of Tyler or Longview but as convenient as it is it can get pricey very quickly. This, though, this could be the greatest deal you've ever read about, especially if you're able to utilize it to its potential.
addictedtovacation.com
15+ Awesome Mini Road Trips You Can Take Around Dallas
Dallas is one of the most fascinating places in the US. Read on to discover some of the best mini road trips from Dallas. Dallas is the ninth-largest city in the US. The Dallas-Fort Worth metropolitan area is the fourth-largest metropolitan area in the United States. Dallas was founded in 1841 and officially became a city in 1856. The city quickly became a regional commercial and financial center due to its strategic location along trade routes. Dallas was also a major stop on the Texas and Pacific Railway.
These Texas restaurants have the best banana pudding in the world: report
What are some of the best desserts in the southern United States? Pecan Pie to some is the best of the best, but there's something to be said about the humble but ridiculously delicious banana pudding.
dmagazine.com
It Appears Unbelievably Easy to Break Into the Dead Valley View Mall
Nearly three years after reaching an agreement with the city of Dallas to tear down Valley View Center, a chunk of the mall is still standing, and the inside looks like a blast zone. We know that because a pair of urban explorers—YouTubers Eric J. Kuhns and a guy named Holland who goes by “Helicopter Bear”—had an easy time walking into the wreckage of the vacant mall through an exposed loading bay. They emerge in the food court, whose floor now has a patina of tiny glass shards.
dmagazine.com
Capturing The History Held in the Walls of the Old Barrow Family Gas Station
Gravel crunched under my tires as I pulled into the empty lot of the old gas station: neutral gray and abandoned, the front door padlocked under the awning. When I got out of my car, I could almost hear the sound of a Coke bottle landing at my feet with a coded message from Bonnie and Clyde scrawled inside, launched from their speeding vehicle.
dmagazine.com
McLaren Opens New North American HQ in Coppell, Launches its First Hybrid Sports Car
British luxury automotive manufacturer McLaren has officially opened its new North American headquarters in Coppell. The company moved from a 3,500-square foot space in Manhattan to a building nearly ten times that footprint on Belt Line Road. “The key focus for me is going to be just bringing this office to life,” says Nicolas Brown, president of McLaren’s American operations.
XFL Draft: Meet your Arlington Renegades
ARLINGTON, Texas — The XFL, the Arlington-based pro football league, wrapped up its draft for the 2023 season on Thursday, setting the stage for a return to the gridiron. The XFL, which folded in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, returns in 2023 with financial backing from co-owners Dany Garcia and Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson. The XFL announced the eight teams that will compete in 2023:
papercitymag.com
3 New Dallas Restaurants We’re Loving Now — And What To Order at Each Hot Spot
Miami-based Mister O1 is known for its star-shaped pizzas. (Courtesy of Mister O1) There have been a staggering amount of restaurant openings in Dallas in 2022. The latest notable debuts: a Miami-based pizza restaurant, an Australian cafe in Bishop Arts, and an upscale cocktail lounge in Frisco. To help you narrow down the best of the buzziest, we’re highlighting our favorite new Dallas restaurants and what cocktails, entrees, and appetizers to order at each spot.
Comments / 1