Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
World Cup opens with host country Qatar facing Ecuador
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Given the level of focus on the Qatari regime, its attitudes toward human rights, immigrant workers, the LGBTQ community — and beer — the World Cup host’s soccer team has slipped under the radar. Qatar opens the tournament against Ecuador on Sunday,...
Citrus County Chronicle
Falcon tradition inspires passion in World Cup host Qatar
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Qatar has become a focal point for soccer since winning the right to host the World Cup. But another sport is flying high in the historic center of the capital, Doha, as over a million foreign fans flock to the tiny emirate: Falconry. At the...
Citrus County Chronicle
Canada enters 1st World Cup in 36 years plagued by injuries
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Canada coach John Herdman spoke of the thrill that striker Alphonso Davies felt arriving this week in Doha — Canada's first appearance in the World Cup in 36 years. “He's really excited," Herdman said Saturday with Canada opening next week against Belgium. "Who wouldn’t...
Citrus County Chronicle
One brother at World Cup, another on Welsh rugby club
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Ben Cabango thought back to playing with his brother Theo in their garden. “Me and him just always used to get at it,” he said. “Looking back now, it’s just good times.”
Citrus County Chronicle
Leaders of French-speaking countries hold summit in Tunisia
TUNIS, Tunisia (AP) — Leaders of French-speaking countries gathered Saturday on a Tunisian island to discuss debt relief, migration, food and energy shortages, with a soaring cost of living across Africa, Europe and the Middle East due to war in Ukraine as the backdrop. French President Emmanuel Macron, Canadian...
Citrus County Chronicle
Malaysia's old party, Mahathir lose ground to poll rivals
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Malaysia's graft-tainted coalition that had ruled the country for decades was losing ground to rival Malay blocs but could still return to power depending on post-election alliances, according to partial results Sunday from general elections. Among other key election losers was two-time former Prime...
Citrus County Chronicle
'We survived': Kherson comes alive after Russian withdrawal
KHERSON, Ukraine (AP) — A week since the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson was liberated, residents can't escape reminders of the terrifying eight months they spent under Russian occupation. People are missing. There are mines everywhere, closed shops and restaurants, a scarcity of electricity and water, and explosions day...
Citrus County Chronicle
Malaysians vote in elections as old party, reformers clash
KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia (AP) — Voting was underway Saturday in Malaysia's tightly contested national election that will determine whether its long-ruling coalition can make a comeback after its stunning defeat four years ago. Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim's reformist bloc is forecast to lead — but with three main blocs...
Citrus County Chronicle
North Korea's Kim boasts new ICBM as US flies bombers
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un boasted that a recently tested intercontinental ballistic missile is another “reliable and maximum-capacity” weapon to contain U.S. military threats, state media reported Saturday. The United States responded to the North’s weapons launch by flying supersonic bombers in a show of force.
Citrus County Chronicle
The Latest | UN Climate Summit
SHARM EL-SHEIKH, Egypt (AP) — European officials insisted Saturday that a deal at U.N. climate talks should include a commitment to keep the 1.5 degrees Celsius (2.7 degrees Fahrenheit) target of the 2015 Paris agreement alive. “We need to get a deal on 1.5 degrees. We need strong wording...
Citrus County Chronicle
Officials: IS militants kill 4 Iraqi soldiers in northwest
BAGHDAD (AP) — Islamic State group militants attacked an Iraqi army position in the northwestern governorate of Kirkuk early Saturday killing four soldiers, security sources and a local government official said. IS fighters in the district of Dibis took the soldiers' weapons and communications gear and left the scene,...
Comments / 0