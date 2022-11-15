Report: Kentucky forward Oscar Tshiebwe expected to make season debut vs Michigan State

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Kentucky fans got the news they’ve been waiting to hear. Oscar Tshiebwe is reportedly expected to play Tuesday night.

Tshiebwe — the reigning National Player of the Year — has been recovering from a minor knee procedure in October, but the expectation is he’ll be available for Tuesday’s matchup against Michigan State in the Champions Classic, Stadium insider Jeff Goodman reported. It’s unclear if he’ll be able to start for the Wildcats, but it sounds like he’ll likely be available regardless.

The report comes one day after Kentucky coach John Calipari said Monday’s practice would be the key to Tshiebwe’s potential return to the rotation.

“He’s supposed to practice today so we’ll have a better idea,” Calipari said, via KSR’s Tyler Thompson. “He’s been doing the conditioning stuff, he just hasn’t been on that court and that’s totally different. My guess will be he plays three or four minutes at a stretch if he plays.

“He’s going to have to get through [practice] and make sure there’s no swelling. From what I’m hearing he doesn’t have the lift yet but knowing him, he wants to play but I can’t tell you right now.”

Last year, Tshiebwe had a breakout season for Kentucky after transferring from West Virginia. He averaged 17.4 points and 15.2 rebounds per game for the Wildcats en route to Player of the Year honors. He tested the NBA Draft waters, but opted to come back to Lexington this year following last year’s early exit in the NCAA Tournament. Kentucky fell to Saint Peter’s in the first round, and Tshiebwe is using that game as motivation as he makes his return.

Kentucky takes a 2-0 record into Tuesday night’s game against Michigan State, which tips off at 7 p.m. ET from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.