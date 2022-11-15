Read full article on original website
Porsche Design Auctioning This Unique 1972 911 Targa And One-Off Timepiece
A special 1972 Porsche 911 S 2.4 Targa and a one-of-a-kind timepiece from Porsche Design will be auctioned off by RM Sotheby’s in an online auction running from November 29 to December 14. The 911 S 2.4 Targa heading to auction has been expertly restored by Porsche Classic and...
2024 Mercedes E-Class Drops Disguise And Shows Its New, Sleeker Body
The weather is getting chilly, but that hasn’t stopped the 2024 Mercedes E-Class from stripping down and showing some skin. While the front and rear ends are still heavily camouflaged, the rest of the car has dropped the disguise to reveal an evolutionary design that incorporates a number of cues from the larger S-Class.
New Buick Electra 5 EV Breaks Cover Completely Undisguised In China
Official photos of the upcoming, all-electric Buick Electra E5, have been published by the Ministry of Industry and Information Technology, in China. The photos show the Ultium-based, five-seat, electric crossover in all its glory. It features a design that is reminiscent of the Electra X concept, albeit significantly toned down...
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands In Europe But Only Has 288 HP
The Ford Ranger Raptor has officially touched down in Europe, allowing buyers on the Old Continent to see what the capable pickup truck is all about. Just as in other markets, including Australia, the Ranger Raptor is powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V6. However, whereas this engine churns out a cool 392 hp (292 kW) and 430 lb-ft (583 Nm) of torque in Australia, in Europe it is capped at 288 hp and 362 lb-ft (491 Nm). This is because of stricter emissions standards in the European Union.
Jaguar Uses Artificial Intelligence To Create Unique Social Media Artwork
Jaguar is dipping into the art world with its [un]reality social media showcase that uses an advanced artificial intelligence system to transform text into an image. The state-of-the-art artificial intelligence system, dubbed DALL·E, creates realistic images and art based on text descriptions. The British automaker says it is becoming a pioneer of next-generation technologies as part of its Reimagine overhaul that will see it become an all-electric modern luxury brand from 2025.
Mini Celebrates The Approach Of Winter With Nanuk White Resolute Edition
Mini’s latest special edition model has been unveiled today, and it features gleaming white paint that is inspired by one of the arctic’s fiercest residents. Based on the all-electric Mini Cooper SE, the Mini Resolute is perfect for lovers of the cold. Finished in Nanuk White, the name...
This Team Has Built A V12-Powered Mazda RX-7, But It’s No Pagani Engine
Few Japanese sports cars are as iconic as the Mazda RX-7 and few are more popular for engine swaps. Of all the engine swapped RX-7s that we’ve come across over the years, this is one of the most remarkable. The Mazda RX-7 in question has been in the possession...
Europe’s Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition Sells Out In Under 24 Hours
Pre-sales of the Hyundai Ioniq 6 First Edition started in select European markets on November 9, but the demand for the EV was so high that all of the 2,500 units sold out in less than 24 hours. The Ioniq 6 First Edition was offered in Germany, the UK, France,...
Ultra Rare Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival Visits The Top Gear Test Track
While continuation cars are cool, most seem to be as rare and babied as the originals. Fortunately, that’s not always the case, as this Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa Revival has been given a thorough thrashing around the Top Gear test track by none other than The Stig. Limited to...
2024 Mercedes E-Class Estate Plugs Into The Future With PHEV Powertrain
Crossovers might be king, but Mercedes isn’t ready to give up on wagons and that’s clear once again as spy photographers have snapped the redesigned E-Class Estate. Caught undergoing testing in Germany, the model will follow in the footsteps of the sedan and adopt an evolutionary but streamlined design. The camouflage hides a number of details, but we can see the grocery getter will have a larger and more prominent single bar grille that is flanked by sweptback headlights and a wide central intake.
The Birth Of The Flying B, See How Bentley’s Hood Ornament Is Made
Hood ornaments are cool again and Bentley has revealed 97% of Flying Spur customers order the Flying B. The Flying B dates back to the mid-1920’s and has gone through sixth iterations over the decades. The latest version debuted on the redesigned Flying Spur and is Bentley’s first to be electronically deployed, the first to feature a cover plate that replaces it when stowed, the first with clear acrylic wings, and the first to be internally illuminated.
Alfa Romeo’s Plug-In Hybrid Tonale Coming To U.S. But Planned 2.0 Turbo Axed, CEO Says
Alfa Romeo’s plans to bring the Tonale SUV in North America have taken a dramatic twist according to a report that claims the only version offered will be the Q4 PHEV that launched in Europe yesterday. Alfa Romeo’s plug-in hybrid Tonale joins the front-wheel drive mild-hybrid Tonale in Alfa’s...
Mercedes Partners To Promote Avatar: The Way of Water, Releases New EQE SUV Spot
Avatar raked in more than $2.7 (£2.2 / €2.6) billion at the box office, so expectations are high for the upcoming sequel Avatar: The Way of Water. Set to be released on December 16th, the film will arrive more than a decade after the original and follow the Sully family as they fight for the future of Pandora as human forces appear to have returned.
Tokyo Motor Show To Be “Redesigned” As The Japan Mobility Show, Expand Focus Beyond Cars
The coronavirus pandemic forced auto shows to go on hiatus but they’re back, although not necessarily better. While a number of shows were struggling before the pandemic, their returns have been relatively lackluster as new debuts have been few and far between. Complicating matters even further has been a lack of excitement and exhibitor attendance.
SpeedKore Is Producing Carbon Dodge Direct Connection Parts For The Challenger
SpeedKore has introduced a plethora of officially license Dodge Direct Connection parts for the Dodge Challenger that will be available through the Dodge Power Brokers network of dealerships. The American company has made a name for itself with stunning restomod projects of classic muscle cars adorned in beautiful carbon fiber...
Hennessey’s Mammoth 1000 TRX Turns Into An Overlanding Pickup With 1,012 HP
Hennessey revealed the world’s most powerful overlanding truck based on the RAM 1500 TRX. The Mammoth 1000 TRX Overland Edition produces 1,012 hp and has all the features you need for camping adventures in the wilderness. The modular kit on the rear bed comes with a special rack supporting...
Mercedes Dealer Trying To Sell GT Black Series For Double The Price After $336,840 Markup
No one is going to deny that the Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series is a beast. In fact, it was once the fastest production car to ever lap the Nurburgring Nordschleife. However, not even a vehicle as prized as this should be hit with a nearly 100 percent price markup. Veteran...
2024 Kia Seltos Combines Classier Looks With Updated Interior And 195 HP Turbo Engine
Kia’s winning streak continues as the company has used the Los Angeles Auto Show to unveil a significantly improved Seltos. Looking far more refined than its predecessor, the 2024 Seltos features a bold front fascia with a larger tiger nose grille that can be outfitted with available “Star Map” LED accents. Further below, there’s a new front bumper with larger intakes that now house vertical fog lights.
The Ex Stig Shows How Much Fun You Can Have In New M3 Touring
It may have taken BMW decades to launch a Touring version of the M3 but now that the Audi RS4 Avant and Mercedes-AMG C63 Estate rival is here, Ben Collins recently had the chance to put it through its paces around the Nurburgring GP circuit. Given that Collins once served...
An Immaculate 1995 Ferrari F50 Could Sell For $6.5 Million Next Month
At the time of its launch, the Ferrari F50 was considered to be somewhat lackluster compared to its legendary predecessor, the F40. Fast forward almost three decades and the F50 has become one of the most prized and valuable of Ferrari’s great halo supercars/hypercars. Next month, one example could sell for an extraordinary $6.5 million.
