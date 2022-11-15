This week Lt. Governor Mark Robinson visited Machine Specialties Inc. in part of celebrating the 8th Annual National Apprenticeship Week. Machine Specialties Inc. (MSI) has been manufacturing precision parts since 1969. At MSI they believe that it is essential that their employees receive full knowledge about the company. During their...
The North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality’s Division of Coastal Management has awarded more than $1.7 million to nine local governments to improve public access to coastal beaches and waters for the 2022-23 fiscal year. “Providing safe access to our coasts helps North Carolina residents and visitors enjoy our...
Comments / 0