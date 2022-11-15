Sporting KC 2023 roster begins to take shape after contract option deadline

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — The MLS deadline for exercising player contract options is here and Sporting Kansas City has made moves as they prepare for the 2023 season.

SKC exercised the contract options of midfielder Cam Duke, defender Kortne Ford and goalkeeper Kendall McIntosh.

The options for defenders Nicolas Isimat-Mirin, Kaveh Rad and Graham Zusi were declined.

Zusi is in talks with the club for another contract alongside midfielder Roger Espinoza and defender Andreu Fontas.

Midfielder Felipe Hernandez, forward Khiry Shelton and goalkeeper Tim Melia all signed extensions with the club. Hernandez and Shelton were signed through 2025 with options in 2026, while Melia signed through 2024.

Sporting Kansas City Roster

Goalkeepers: Kendall McIntosh, Tim Melia, John Pulskamp

Defenders: Kortne Ford, Logan Ndenbe, Kayden Pierre, Ben Sweat, Robert Voloder

Midfielders: Ozzie Cisneros, Jake Davis, Cam Duke, Felipe Hernandez, Gadi Kinda, Nemanja Radoja, Uri Rosell, Erik Thommy, Remi Walter

Forwards: Willy Agada, Alan Pulido, Johnny Russell, Daniel Salloi, Khiry Shelton, Marinos Tzionis

The MLS Free Agency window opens on Wednesday, November 16 and the MLS SuperDraft will take place on Wednesday, December 21.

SKC will continue to make moves to their roster ahead of a much anticipated 2023 season.

